For decades, men and women of God all over the world have been given supernatural glimpses of our apocalyptic future. Some of the things that they were shown have already happened. For example, that is how we knew about the war with Iran way in advance. Of course many more of the things that they were shown are still in our future. We really are the Book of Revelation generation, and global events are going to get absolutely crazy during the months and years that are ahead of us.

I recently published articles about Henry Gruver and Dr. Samuel Doctorian, and those articles were very well received.

Today, I want to focus on John Paul Jackson’s remarkable prophecies.

John Paul Jackson’s highly respected ministry stretched over a period of more than 30 years. If you are not familiar with him, the following is an excerpt from his bio…

Recognized as a minister who revealed God, awakened dreams, and led people closer to Jesus, John Paul Jackson (1950–2015) was an authority on biblical dream interpretation for over thirty years. He renewed passion in people of various faiths and age groups with his sincere explanations of the unexplainable mysteries of life and enabled people to relate to God and others in fresh and meaningful ways. As an inspirational author, speaker, teacher of true spirituality, and host of the television program Dreams & Mysteries, John Paul enlightened hundreds of thousands of people across the world.

He passed away on February 18th, 2015 but he certainly is not forgotten.

In fact, people all over the world still talk about his prophecies today, because so many of them have already come to pass.

For example, John Paul Jackson was shown way in advance that war with Iran would be coming…

Yes. Well Israel and Iran are going to have a conflict. There will be explosions that take place in Iran and also in Israel to some degree. But Iran will be hit. It’s gonna be hit by Israel. I’m not sure if anybody is going to join with them, but I do know that Israel is going to be a proponent of that.

During the days of that war, John Paul Jackson was also shown that the price of gasoline would go way up and many people would blame Israel for that…

The day is going to come when Israel will hit Iran. They already have hit…there were mystery explosions that happened. And the Lord told me about this: Israel will one day send rockets into Iran, but before that day happens, there will be other explosions called mystery explosions. And those have happened. But one day it is going to happen and when that takes place and those missiles hit Iran, there’s going to be a huge growth of anti-Semitism and everybody’s going to blame Israel on the price of gasoline.

That is precisely what has happened.

We went from having a huge surplus of oil before the war to a crippling global energy crisis in less than a year.

And this war is far from over.

In fact, at one point John Paul Jackson was shown a future headline about “radioactive traces” being found in Tel Aviv…

More Explosions in Tel Aviv – Radioactive traces found

While he was still alive, John Paul Jackson was also shown that Muslims would become a powerful force in U.S. politics…

“The Islamic community is going to continue to make inroads into the political arenas. They’ve got a multiplication project that is designed specifically on their part. It’s a hundred-year plan. At least that’s what the Lord showed me, a hundred-year plan that they have that, and I’m not say that it’s going to be hundred years before the Lord comes back. They want to have congressmen and senators in place so that they can have Supreme Court judges implement more Islamic law into the US. Islamic prayer would be allowed and Christian prayer would not be allowed. When I saw it, I thought surely not. But they will because of the fear factor. They will allow time for Islamic children to pray, but not allow time for Christian children to pray.”

John Paul Jackson died in 2015.

He had no idea that Zohran Mamdani would become mayor of New York City on January 1st, 2026.

And he had no idea that there would be five Muslims serving in the U.S. Congress in 2026…

• André Carson (D-IN)

• Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

• Lateefah Simon (D-CA)

• Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)

• Aisha Wahab (D-CA)

In addition, Abdul El-Sayed is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in the state of Michigan.

The polls show that he has a very good chance of winning.

Let us hope that does not become a reality.

There are many other things that John Paul Jackson saw that have come to pass, but let me move to things that are still to come.

There are many men and women of God that have seen the colossal tsunami that is going to hit the east coast.

And there are many men and women of God that have seen the enormous tsunami that is going to hit the west coast.

But John Paul Jackson is one of the few that has seen both of them…

“I saw one of the things that I talked about was a tsunami. It was going to hit both coasts. One was going to hit the east coast, and one was going to hit the west coast. I talked a little bit about that, and so, no I don’t know anything about timing, I do know that there is one coming from an unusual event, which I probably shouldn’t have said that, but there is one coming. What I saw hit New York City, and I am not sure how far down the east coast it came, so I am not sure if it hits the Myrtle Beach area, or not, I just saw it hit New York City and somewhere south of there, and north of there was hit. And then I saw one coming to the west coast, and hitting LA, and several of the buildings that were 7 to 10 stories tall were under water”

I will have much to say about these future tsunamis in the months ahead.

John Paul Jackson was also shown the apocalyptic earthquake that will someday hit the New Madrid fault…

“There really is coming a major earthquake along the New Madrid faultline. It is really going to happen.”

As I have discussed many times, someday an absolutely gigantic earthquake will literally rip the United States in half from the Great Lakes all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico.

John Paul Jackson referred to the new body of water that this disaster will create as “the great divide”…

“This was a headline from a little while after an earthquake had happened. They were no longer able to go from New Orleans all the way up the Mississippi River. Something happened with the river in an earthquake. They call it the great divide. So this is how business was now operating on the Mississippi River since they could not traverse the whole way up.”

Most of us cannot even imagine a disaster of that magnitude.

But whether we can imagine it or not, it is coming.

John Paul Jackson also repeatedly warned that a massive eruption of Mt. Fuji in Japan will occur…

“Mt Fuji will some day erupt. I actually had an encounter where I was actually there. I watched the high speed train go by, I watched the mountain. There will be given three warnings and it is about to happen. Mt Fuji when I declared this was a dead volcano, now they say a dorment volcano, and nou, with the recent earthquake, that just happened in Japan, I will say that there is activity going on under neath the volcano, and there is earthquake activity underneath Mt Fuji. I was given three warnings. The warnings will be three dffirent plumes of smoke, steam will will come out of that volcano, or the sides of the volcano before the volcano will erupt. After the third one, then it will erupt. So there are three signs that the Japanese people will be given before the eruption takes place.”

Needless to say, anyone that is living in Japan should be keeping a very close eye on that volcano.

John Paul Jackson also saw that pandemics would hit this country.

God showed him that the first one that would come would be “little but fear” but that the second one that would arrive “would be serious”…

The Lord told me there would be a pandemic that came, but the first one would prove to be little but fear. But the second one that comes would be serious. So there is a pandemic that is going to be coming.

To me, it appears that this prophecy has been partially fulfilled.

The pandemic that we went through earlier this decade was a real pandemic, but the panic that it caused was worse than anything else.

John Paul Jackson was shown that the experience of the first pandemic will cause people not to take the second one seriously enough…

There is coming another pandemic. It’s not the day after tomorrow but it is coming. And this one is a serious one. This pandemic – the problem is that, the first one that was coming wasn’t going to be that major, and that people would kind of make light of the next one. But the next one is not going to be that light. The next one is going to be a very stunning issue and there is going to be a lot of people – I didn’t see but in a way it looked like a chickenpox type of thing again or like a smallpox type of thing again, where there are sores of the skin that take place. I’m not a doctor, so I don’t know what to call that. I don’t know what they symptoms might be called, but there were sores on the skin that erupted because of this issue.

In Matthew 24, Jesus warned that there would be “pestilences” in the days just before His return.

So if we really are living in the end times, that is exactly what we should expect.

As conditions deteriorate in this nation, John Paul Jackson saw that there would be widespread rioting, looting and violence in many areas…

There is anger going to be erupting. There is violence going to be in the streets. Rich houses and neighborhoods are going to be invaded. The Robin Hood mentality, “What’s yours is mine,” is going to spread and all you’re going to be seeing in [some] multimillion dollar neighborhoods is chimneys left standing and burnt chars of the houses. Violence is going to be so prevalent that police forces are not going to be able to take care of it. And even the military forces will only be able to take care of it in the urban areas and not the rural areas. Not even all the urban areas will be taken care of. It will be so wide spread.

This is what our future is going to look like.

But John Paul Jackson was always so positive about what is ahead, because he always emphasized the end of the story.

Those that have read the end of the book already know how everything ultimately turns out.

God is in control, and He has a plan.

He didn’t warn us about all of the apocalyptic events that are coming so that we would be afraid.

It is just the opposite of that.

God told us about what will happen so that we can be at peace in the midst of whatever storms are ahead, and when it is all over we will get to be with Him forever.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.