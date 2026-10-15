Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Lori's avatar
Lori
Oct 16

With all the evil going on in this world isn't it comforting to know how it all ends. Keep looking up!

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Charles's avatar
Charles
Oct 16

The times we are living in are like no other time, ever. There is a convergence of events like never before. We don't see what is going on in the spirit realm and we barely know what is going on the realm we live in. We do not know what tomorrow will bring but for those who are saved we can be confident of His word and His promises. My determination is to walk with Him so closely that I will hear Him speak to me about what is happening and what to do tomorrow.

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