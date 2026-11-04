The war with Iran is not over. There isn’t going to be peace in the Middle East. In fact, the most apocalyptic chapters of the Great Middle East War are still ahead of us. If President Trump decides to bomb the living daylights out of Iran before January 3rd, 2027, there is very little that the Democrats can do to stop that from happening. After the new Congress is sworn in on January 3rd, 2027, the Democrats will have more power but President Trump will still be able to simply veto any bill that they pass. Of course it is entirely possible that President Trump could change his mind and choose not to attack Iran at all, but if that happens I guarantee you that Israel is going to go in anyway. If Iran responds to new airstrikes by the United States and/or Israel by using unconventional weapons or by destroying the nuclear facility at Dimona, there is nobody on the entire planet that will be able to stop what happens next.

President Trump continues to stand behind the war with Iran.

On Tuesday night, he stated that he is “totally convinced” that it was the right thing to do…

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he remains “totally convinced” that launching the Iran war was the right decision. Trump doubled down on the importance of the Iran war in multiple interviews with Fox News and Politico on Tuesday night. While he acknowledged that the unpopularity of the Iran war was “part of” the reason for huge GOP losses in the midterms, he told Fox that he had “no choice” given Tehran’s proximity to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Then on Wednesday, he told reporters that if he could go back to before the war, he would do it all over again…

“Well, I think it’s largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term,” he told reporters at an event related to the ballroom’s construction. “But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I’d have to do it again. Because long term, it’s the only answer. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.” Mr. Trump was responding to a question about Vice President JD Vance blaming the losses on the war in a post on X earlier in the day. “But I can tell you that as far as that war is concerned, I would have done nothing different,” Trump continued. “We’ve totally broken their military. The navy’s gone. Their air force is gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone.”

But looking forward, it does appear that Trump’s thinking may have changed a bit.

When asked about what is coming next, he admitted that there are no “immediate” plans to bomb Iran again…

President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of renewed military action against Iran, saying he remains open to a binding agreement preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons but warning he could “finish the job” if negotiations fail. Trump said there are no “immediate” plans to carry out fresh strikes against Tehran.

This could be interpreted as good news by those that are hoping for a quick end to the war in the Middle East.

However, military transports continue to carry heavy equipment to the region, and a third U.S. aircraft carrier is still on the way…

Some time about the middle of this month the USS Theodore Roosevelt will be in position.

Will that be the moment when the U.S. and Israel start conducting airstrikes?

The number one target that the U.S. and Israel would like to take out is the nuclear facility at Pickaxe Mountain.

The problem is that it is hundreds of feet underground…

Some estimates put the heart of Pickaxe Mountain as far as 100 meters (nearly 330 feet) underground—meaning even the most destructive non-nuclear U.S. bombs, such as the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, or “bunker busters,” would be hard-pressed to destroy it.

I agree with that assessment.

I do not believe that conventional weapons would be able to get the job done.

But using nuclear weapons would be absolutely insane.

Unfortunately, that is precisely what some are suggesting that we should do.

A B61-13 tactical gravity bomb would likely get the job done, but it also has “around 24 times the yield of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima”…

Instead, it is more likely to use a tactical nuclear weapon, although any form of nuclear strike remains very unlikely. The U.S. has an estimated 200 B61 gravity bombs, half of which are deployed in bases across Europe. They can be launched from fighter jets like the F-35A. The U.S. is rolling out the upgraded B61-13, which is designed to blast apart well-defended targets. Only strategic bombers can carry the B61-13, which has a yield of up to 360 kilotons—around 24 times the yield of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Hypothetically, the U.S. could drop several GBU-57s on Pickaxe Mountain, opening up the way for a follow-up tactical nuclear strike with a B61 gravity bomb.

If we use a tactical nuclear weapon on Pickaxe Mountain, the entire world will be absolutely horrified.

And it would also give Iran a perfect excuse to use everything in their arsenal against Israel.

If the Iranians destroyed the nuclear facility at Dimona or used unconventional weapons against Israel, the Israelis would likely respond by using nuclear weapons against Iran.

We are dangerously close to a point of no return.

If there is any sort of attack on Iran at all, the Iranians are threatening to use “new conventional weapons technology”…

“If America or the Zionists take any action, Iran will respond differently than before, using a new doctrine and new conventional weapons technology,” said Hamidreza Moghaddamfar, an adviser to the IRGC’s commander in chief. Should Arab states such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain allow their territory to be used for attacks, he added, “Iran’s strikes will go further” than the US bases. He said the assassination of Iranian officials or commanders would draw “surprising responses”. Iran, Mr Moghaddamfar said, had “set aside the principles of symmetry and proportionality a long time ago”, and would retaliate “beyond any geographical limits”.

In addition, the IRGC is warning that they now have missiles that can “target areas beyond the Middle East”…

Ziaeddin Aghajanpour, head of the ministry’s political-ideological organization, made the remarks at a government event in Karaj, near Tehran. “Our scientists, experts and intellectuals in the defense ministry and armed forces have produced surprise weapons, and the missiles we have developed can target areas beyond the Middle East,” he said. “We also warned the Americans that if they do not stop their hostile actions, we will target all US interests in the region, and you saw that we did so.”

One wrong move could spark all-out war.

Chuck Schumer is promising that Congress is going to end the conflict with Iran…

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed that Congress will end the war in Iran once the newly-elected Democrats take office in January. Schumer made the statement during a press conference on Wednesday morning. “Look, we are gonna end the war,” Schumer told reporters. “We have some Republicans already who have joined us in ending the war, and the founding fathers had the power of the purse as one of the ways of deterring a president who does war without the consent of the American people.”

But there is only so much that he can do, and he knows it.

An apocalyptic showdown is looming, and the clock is ticking.

On Wednesday, there were reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was about to hold an “urgent security meeting”…

Netanyahu wanted to attack Iran in October, but Trump was able to persuade him to wait until after the elections.

Now the elections are behind us, and Netanyahu appears to be quite eager to take action.

In anticipation of what could be coming, a number of municipalities in northern Israel are already opening up their bomb shelters…

Several municipalities in northern Israel have opened public bomb shelters as concerns grow over a possible resumption of hostilities with Iran, while the United States is reportedly reinforcing air defence capabilities in the region. Kiryat Shmona and Safed have opened public shelters, while authorities in Karmiel have made shelters across the city accessible to residents, according to Israeli media reports. Karmiel Mayor Moshe Kuninski said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid the evolving security situation. He urged residents to continue their normal routines while adhering to instructions issued by Israel’s Home Front Command.

I don’t think that a major campaign of airstrikes in Iran is imminent.

But just a little while ago Israel was conducting airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

From this point forward, any moments of peace will just be temporary.

The Great Middle East War has already been raging for more than 3 years, and there is no end in sight.

Israel and Iran are ultimately headed for a final showdown, and the level of violence that we will witness will shock the entire globe.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.