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Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
8h

War END?! Not with the status quo in charge. They are called never ending wars to begin with. Yea I know blah blah blah, finish it already. It never should have begun. Lies and rhetoric. But NO, it will escalate. Now that we have a lame duck president, he will almost certainly escalate with Iran. Boots on the ground, bad. Nuke Pickaxe mountain, insane idea. Yes we are "living in interesting times". But when it does escalate, and gas and food prices continue to strangle the average American family. You only have yourself to blame if you support this insanity. Remember when: No senseless wars. Russia Ukraine ending in one day before I enter office. Tarriff rebates. DOGE checks. Ep-stine files redacted. I can go on and on but why. I am not Partisan. I want the least amount of government in my life as possible. Unfortunately, the one in the WH wants everything his way. So prepare for the worst, it is coming to theater near you soon.

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
8h

If we were the courageous, bold, focused generation of WW2…we would finish what we started in Iran.

But we’re not. We’re the spoiled, out of shape, poorly educated, drug-addled Woodstock generation whose main goal is to accumulate as much stuff as possible before we die of a heart attack.

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