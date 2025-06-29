One of the most important Shiite clerics in the entire world, Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi of the Iranian holy city of Qom, has just issued a fatwa which officially declares Donald Trump to be an “enemy of God”. In Iran, those that are designated to be “enemies of God” under Islamic law are normally executed. According to an Iranian news source, the reason why Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi has issued this fatwa is because Trump threatened Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and other top Iranian leaders…

Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi has issued a fatwa in which he declares anyone who threatens Leader, and Shia Marja to be the Enemy of God, who has to be fought against according to Islamic teachings.

To those of us living in the western world, labeling someone as an “enemy of God” may not seem like a very big deal.

But in Shia Islam, it is a technical theological term that has very grave implications.

Do you remember the fatwa that was issued against Salman Rushdie?

After that fatwa was issued, Rushdie had to live in hiding for years, but eventually an attacker caught up with him anyway.

Now President Trump is facing a similar threat. Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi is calling on “all Muslims around the world” to work together to make “the criminal American president” pay for what he has done…

After threats were made by the criminal American president and the leaders of the child-killing Zionist regime against the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the senior Shiite clerics known as Marja, a group of believers submitted a request to His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi regarding the duties of Muslims in response to such threats. Grand Ayatollah Makarem response to the question put forward by his followers is as follows: “Any person or regime that threatens the Leader or Marja (May God forbid) is considered an enemy of God,” Grand Ayatollah Makarem said in his Fatwa, which is a response to the question to him. The senior Iranian Shia Marja added that “any cooperation or support for that enemy by Muslims or Islamic states is haram or forbidden. It is necessary for all Muslims around the world to make these enemies regret their words and mistakes.” He also said that if a Muslim who abides by his Muslim duty suffer hardship or loss in their campaign, they will be rewarded a fighter in the way of God, God willing.”

Now that this fatwa has been formally issued, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu and other high ranking Israeli officials are officially considered to be “Mohareb” from this point forward…

I asked Google AI for more information about the term “Mohareb”, and this is what I was told…

In Iran, Mohareb (or Moharebeh) is a term used to describe someone who wages war against God, the state, or who is an enemy of God. It is typically used in the context of Sharia law to refer to individuals who take up arms against the government. The charge is often associated with the death penalty, particularly when applied to those who allegedly use weapons to threaten public security.

Did you catch that last sentence?

Those that are designated as “Mohareb” in Iran are usually executed.

And there are vast numbers of lunatics inside Iran that would be more than willing to carry out such a sentence.

In fact, on Saturday thousands of Iranians that had poured into the streets for a funeral procession were burning U.S. flags and chanting “death to America”…

Thousands of enraged Iranians burned the US flag and chanted “death to America” and “Israel” Saturday as the Islamic Republic buried the head of its armed forces and other top commanders who were killed during the 12-day war. The caskets of about 60 corpses, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp’s chief Generals Hossein Salami and Amir Ali Hajizadeh, were marched through the streets of downtown Tehran for the first public funerals since President Trump helped broker a June 23 cease-fire between the two Middle Eastern countries. “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” the crowds screamed as flags of both countries were set ablaze.

It certainly doesn’t sound like they think this is over.

In fact, many are entirely convinced that it is just a matter of time before Iranian sleeper cells inside the U.S. start taking action.

Could this be one of the reasons why large barricades are being put up around the White House and the U.S. Treasury?…

Overnight, construction crews in Washington, D.C. have been observed erecting large anti-scale barricades around the White House and the U.S. Treasury. This unusual activity has sparked widespread speculation among social media users about potential major announcements or events. The Secret Service has not provided an official reason for these enhanced security measures, leading to a mix of concern and curiosity.

Considering everything that just happened in the Middle East, and considering the fact that July 4th is coming up this week, law enforcement authorities from coast to coast are on a high state of alert…

Since the announcement of the US airstrikes in Iran last Saturday, major states, such as California and New York, have been on high alert for threats. Earlier this week, Homeland Security announced it had arrested 11 Iranian nationals who were illegally in the country, including an alleged sniper. The 11 men were arrested across the country, including from California, Colorado, Maryland, New York, and Texas.

Why haven’t we heard more about this?

It is certainly not normal for an “Iranian sniper” to be arrested.

Was he part of a team that was planning something really big?

As I warned last week, we are a nation that is absolutely teeming with soft targets. We are far more vulnerable than most people realize, and on major holidays such as July 4th there are large gatherings of people all over the country.

During a recent interview with Greg Hunter, Steve Quayle also warned that our enemies could choose to use “asymmetrical warfare” against us…

Everyone should learn the term ‘asymmetrical warfare.’ This is what you see when you are talking terrorism, refineries blowing up and wildfires being started at a much higher pace than ever before.

If a radical Shiite terrorist dies during a terror attack, that is considered to be a good thing.

In fact, many radical Shiite lunatics are quite eager to get to “paradise” because that will mean having endless pleasure with heavenly virgins.

Yes, this is what they actually believe. Dan Burmawi recently posted about this on Twitter, and I have included his entire post below because it does such a great job of detailing how these terrorists view the afterlife…

A single intercourse with one of the virgins of paradise will last seventy thousand years. Islam’s obsession with virgins in paradise isn’t just a minor detail, it’s a central, driving force in its theology of rewards. The Islamic afterlife isn’t about communion with God, spiritual enlightenment, or divine wisdom, it’s a carnal, male-centered fantasy of unlimited sexual gratification. Islamic texts describe these women as perpetual virgins, untouched, and designed solely for the pleasure of men. “Indeed, We have produced the women of Paradise in a [new] creation. And made them virgins, devoted [to their husbands] and of equal age.” (Quran 56:35-37) “Fair ones reserved in pavilions. Untouched before by any man or jinn.” (Quran 55:72-74) Hadith collections affirm that after every act of intercourse, these “virgins” miraculously return to a state of virginity so the process can be repeated endlessly. These heavenly beings are not just virgins, they are physically exaggerated to fulfill male fantasies: Large, round breasts:“Indeed, for the pious there is a triumph… full-breasted companions of equal age.” (Quran 78:31-33) The Arabic term kawa‘ib in 78:33 literally means “firm, swelling breasts.” Big, lustrous eyes:“They will have maidens with intensely white skin and large black eyes, as if they were hidden pearls.” (Quran 52:20) Glowing, hairless, smooth skin:“If one of the women of paradise were to appear to the people of the earth, she would fill the space between heaven and earth with light and fragrance.” (Tirmidhi, 2538) Muhammad explicitly stated that men in paradise will have endless sexual stamina, never experiencing fatigue. The virgins, in turn, never get tired, never say no, and are always ready for intercourse. The Prophet was asked, “O Messenger of Allah, do we have sexual intercourse in Paradise?” He replied: “Yes, by the One in Whose Hand is my soul, a man will have sexual intercourse with a hundred virgins in one morning.” (Ibn Majah, 4337) Another hadith states that men will be given the strength of 100 men in sexual performance. (Tirmidhi, 2536) According to Al-Suyuti, a famous Islamic scholar: “The believer will be given such and such strength in paradise for intercourse… A single intercourse with one of the virgins of paradise will last seventy thousand years.” (Al-Suyuti, Al-Haba’ik fi Akhbar al-Mala’ik) These “virgins” don’t need to poop, pee, or sweat, they exist for one purpose: eternal male pleasure. “They will neither urinate, defecate, nor suffer from phlegm or mucus. Their sweat will be musk.” (Muslim, 2834) “They will be hairless except for their eyebrows and eyelashes.” (Tirmidhi, 2536) A believer doesn’t get just one virgin, he gets dozens, or even hundreds. “A martyr will have 72 virgins.” (Tirmidhi, 1663) “The lowest rank of a person in paradise will have 80,000 servants and 72 wives.” (Ibn Majah, 4337) While men are promised an endless supply of sex slaves, the fate of women in Islam’s paradise is nonexistent or humiliating. Women in Islamic eschatology exist only for men’s pleasure, nothing else. While other religions speak of enlightenment, unity with God, or transcendent joy, Islam offers a pornographic fantasy land where men indulge in endless sex, alcohol, and servitude. What kind of God rewards faithfulness with an eternal orgy? What kind of religion reduces the afterlife to a hypersexualized playground? This is not spiritual. This is not divine. This is the theology of a man who designed an afterlife to justify his own sexual obsessions. And yet, Muslims claim Islam is the most moral and pure religion. Islam’s paradise is nothing more than a cosmic brothel.

How can you reason with people that actually believe this stuff?

You can’t.

Personally, I am entirely convinced that Islamic terrorists will commit some absolutely horrifying acts of violence on U.S. soil.

But if they do release bioweapons or set off a dirty bomb, we may not ever know who did it.

They may simply unleash death and destruction without taking any responsibility at all.

We have made a very dangerous enemy, and they will remember the events of this month for a very, very long time.

