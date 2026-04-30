Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
3h

Shutting down refineries, over regulating and over reliance on imports will do just that.

Meanwhile, $3.45/gallon at CostCo. In the free states of America not ruled by Democratic Socialist Fascists.

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Ron B's avatar
Ron B
1h

Gas prices were intended to be high and on the way up under A Democratic administration do if Kamala had won we woul have been at this point even sooner. At least we still have a chance gor them to go back down.

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