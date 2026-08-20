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John of the West's avatar
John of the West
2h

The whole debt thing is like a slow moving freight train that is crashing or a tornado in the distance coming your way. It should have been a very very bad sign of the complete lack of comprehension around spending that people constantly confused deficit with debt and didn’t understand that even if the deficit was reduced, the debt will still keep growing. It would take a hundred years of austerity to get rid of the debt and that will never happen. It is going to get uglier and uglier. Ten dollars a pound for hamburger is going to seem like a distant memory soon.

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pocoPete's avatar
pocoPete
2h

When the Federal Reserve purchases treasuries it is not considered inflationary since people believe that the money will be repaid eventually by selling off the Fed owned treasuries. The Fed pays for these treasury purchases by issuing a check even though the Fed has no money in its checking account. If you or I did this it would be called writing a bad check and we would go to jail. So money is being created out of thin air. But when it becomes apparent that there is no hope of the Fed ever reducing its treasuries holdings it will be inflationary since it is equivalent to money printing.

The Fed receives interest payments on the Treasuries it holds but after paying its expenses, the Federal Reserve turns the rest of its earnings over to the U.S. Treasury. So it is not a total rip off.

Note that the Fed cannot legally buy treasuries directly from the Treasury Department. Instead, the Fed purchases existing Treasury securities from private investors, banks, and primary dealers (open market operations) rather than funding new government debt at issuance. If the Treasury department attempts to sell treasuries but the bids are too low (i.e. the buyers want a higher interest rate) the Fed will give a tip off to one of the banks or dealers to go ahead and purchase them at the lower interest rate. After the bank or dealer holds the treasury notes for 2 or 3 days the Fed will then buy the Treasuries and give the bank or dealer a small profit. The bank or dealer makes a nice profit for a 3 day ownership of the Treasury notes at zero risk.

When the Federal Reserve sells Treasury securities, the buyer pays the Fed using cash. That money leaves the buyer's bank account and goes directly onto the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, where it is effectively neutralized and removed from active circulation in the economy.

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