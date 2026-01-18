Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
4m

CCT & Cattle LLC, Taylor Sheridan’s fictional LandMan shell company to launder Cartel $$$ into an Awl company.

WJC LLC, a real life money laundering shell company registered in Biden’s Delaware. Set up to launder pay for play Clintonista money from the Trusts set up by Jeffery Epstein, via Panama, through HSBC. The Cartel money laundering bank of choice that both Mueller and Comey sat on the Board of. Which Hillary gave a slap on the wrist for Cartel money laundering.

The Panama Papers documented hundreds of financial transactions through WJC LLC, William Jefferson Clinton, signed by Bill, Hillary and Chelsea. One of the female journalists who published the Panama Papers was blown up in a car bomb in Malta. Malta, the home of CIA University in Rome, Professor Joseph Mifsud. The mysterious CIA spook in the middle of the CIA-MI6-FBI-Clinton Russia Hoax. Malta being a huge Euro-Cartel-Dark Web money laundering hub.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture