Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Barbara
Oct 7Edited

Ok - Hurricane supply kit - got it! I’m a widow and an old one at that(though I haven’t turned 74 yet) but I’m beginning to get a little confused about all my emergency supply stuff! 🤔 I know this isn’t a joke but it’s so many things we’ve gotta have on hand with so little money it’s ‘kinda difficult’ - and that’s putting it mildly…maybe we should head to Trump’s house…just thinking 🧐

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Yourlastchance
Oct 8

We strongly urge you to BELIEVE IN Jesus Christ AS your Lord and Savior today. No offense intended. May the Lord richly bless you in your work and words.

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