Every year, tens of billions of our tax dollars have been used by USAID to exert “soft power” and cause chaos all over the globe. Most Americans that have heard of it think that USAID’s primary purpose is to deliver humanitarian assistance to nations that desperately need it. But the truth is that only a very small fraction of USAID’s budget goes to help the poor, and even when that is the case there are usually very alarming strings attached. Ultimately, any humanitarian assistance provided by USAID is simply a cover story for the real purpose of the organization. It has evolved into a multi-billion dollar slush fund that has been used to relentlessly push globalist goals and promote regime change around the world. Do you remember the coup in Ukraine in 2014 that precipitated the conflict that has brought us to the brink of World War III? USAID funded it. Do you remember the research in a lab in Wuhan, China that ended up throwing the entire globe into a state of turmoil for several years? USAID funded it. The truth is that USAID is a cancer that desperately needs to be removed, and it is finally happening.

Those running USAID thought that they were untouchable.

But they weren’t.

On Sunday, Donald Trump told the press that the organization was being run “by a bunch of radical lunatics”…

Trump told reporters on Sunday: “USAID has been run by a bunch of radical lunatics and we’re getting them out and then we’ll make a decision.”

I totally agree with Trump on this point.

Virtually everyone at USAID needs to be removed from their positions.

Fortunately, things are moving in that direction. USAID employees were told to stay home on Monday, and hundreds of staffers were locked out of the computer systems…

Stay at home and don’t bother to come into the office. That was the message to staffers of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Monday who were instructed to stay out of the agency’s Washington headquarters. The advice came via a notice distributed to the career bureaucrats, AP reports, after Elon Musk announced President Donald Trump had agreed with him to shut the agency down. According to AP, USAID staffers said they “also tracked more than 600 employees who reported being locked out of the agency’s computer systems overnight.”

No president has ever dared to do such a thing before.

Trump is allowing Elon Musk to do to the federal government what he did to Twitter when he took over that company.

And when Elon Musk and his team started closely examining USAID, they were absolutely horrified by what they discovered…

“As we dug into USAID, it became apparent that what we have here is not an apple with a worm it in but hat we have actually just a ball of worms,” Musk said. “USAID is a ball of worms, there is no apple. And when there is no apple… you’ve just got to basically get rid of the whole thing. That is why it’s got to go. It’s beyond repair.”

To say that it is “beyond repair” is actually an enormous understatement.

The truth is that it is actually an evil organization.

And I do not say that lightly.

I think that Trump and Musk would like to shut USAID down completely, but for now it is being absorbed by the State Department…

USAID, the United States Agency for International Development, will be merged into the State Department with significant cuts in the workforce, but it will remain a humanitarian aid entity, three U.S. officials told CBS News. Officials in President Trump’s administration are expected to announce the moves in the coming days. Discussions about the extent of the funding reductions remained fluid on Monday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now the acting director of USAID, and he is not messing around…

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he is now the acting director the U.S. Agency for International Development, following the Trump administration’s sudden pause on federal foreign spending and layoffs at the 63-year-old agency. Speaking to reporters in El Salvador on Monday, Rubio accused the agency of not cooperating with requests for information on how it spent taxpayer dollars. “Their attitude is, ‘We don’t have to answer to you because we are independent, we answer to no one.’ Well, that’s not true and that will no longer be the case,” he said.

For way too long, USAID has been used as a weapon to interfere in the internal affairs of other nations.

In fact, even CNN has admitted that USAID is “a key soft power tool” and is one of the “pillars” of the U.S. national security establishment.

At this point, the organization has a terrible reputation all over the world.

Nayib Bukele, who is doing great things as the president of El Salvador, has explained why most countries do not want USAID money…

Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, offered a foreign perspective. He said on social media “Most governments don’t want USAID funds flowing into their countries because they understand where much of that money actually ends up. “While marketed as support for development, democracy, and human rights, the majority of these funds are funneled into opposition groups, NGOs with political agendas, and destabilizing movements. “At best, maybe 10% of the money reaches real projects that help people in need (there are such cases), but the rest is used to fuel dissent, finance protests, and undermine administrations that refuse to align with the globalist agenda.”

That quote doesn’t come from some random guy on the Internet.

This is the president of El Salvador that we are talking about, and he is right on target.

If your government does not align itself with the globalist agenda, it could be targeted for regime change. As Ron Paul has aptly noted, billions of our tax dollars have been used by USAID to fund regime change operations all over the globe…

USAID is a key component of the US government’s “regime change” operations worldwide. USAID spends billions of dollars every year propping up “NGOs” overseas that function as shadow governments, eating away at elected governments that the US interventionists want to overthrow. Behind most US foreign policy disasters overseas you will see the fingerprints of USAID. From Ukraine to Georgia and far beyond, USAID is meddling in the internal affairs of foreign countries – something that would infuriate Americans if it was happening to us.

It is time for all of this to come to an end.

We should not be trying to overthrow governments that we do not like.

Of course USAID money has also been used to promote abortion. During the Biden Administration, “the organization was frequently used to push abortion in Africa”…

While the agency’s long-term future remains unclear, lawmakers and activists have repeatedly accused USAID of using funding to leverage policy changes across the globe. Under President Joe Biden’s administration, the organization was frequently used to push abortion in Africa, critics say.

Did you know that our tax dollars were being used to kill black children in Africa?

Now that you know, how do you feel about that?

On top of everything else, USAID gave tens of millions of our tax dollars to an infamous organization known as EcoHealth Alliance…

USAID funneled $53 million to EcoHealth Alliance, which then used U.S. taxpayer funds to support gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab

USAID has changed the course of history over and over again.

Now it is time to change the course of history by bringing USAID to an end.

The U.S. government has secretly been doing tremendously evil things for a very long time. If we choose to stay on that path we will be cursed.

But if we turn away from our evil deeds and choose to do what is right, we will be blessed.

Stopping the insidious work that USAID has been doing is a step in the right direction.

But there is so much more that still needs to be done.

