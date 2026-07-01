Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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dylan2045ad's avatar
dylan2045ad
6h

Hopefully the grid holds up. A lot of local schools are functioning as cooling centers, if you see vulnerable people who might need help. Luckily the weeks after seem more stable, despite Super Niño pattern.

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Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
6h

All of Creation cries out for the Return of its Maker.

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