Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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DDougieDoug
20m

Next month instead of raising rates they will most likely lower rates it’s all a game of lies and manipulation of the American people

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DDougieDoug's avatar
DDougieDoug
21m

But they say inflation is cooling but people are waking up to all the government propaganda and lies

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