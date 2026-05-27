Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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DA's avatar
DA
17mEdited

Yeah, and just wait until AI completely takes over and is instructed to start killing human beings just for the sake eliminating all of us. Think I'm kidding?, read between the lines and read your Bible.

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Lee Chambers's avatar
Lee Chambers
22m

Its not just the big companies. Smaller ones as well. Several local fast food drive thrus now have ai assistants taking orders. Most think of ai taking white collar jobs but it is taking entry level blue collar service industry jobs as well.

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