The only way that Russia could possibly be defeated in Ukraine would be if western forces get directly involved in the conflict. Sadly, it appears that events are rapidly taking us in that direction. When long-range missiles that are provided by western countries and that are guided to their targets by western countries start slamming into Moscow, it is likely that the Russians will respond with overwhelming force. That will give western countries all the justification that they need to officially enter the war, and then we will be just one step away from a nuclear apocalypse. The following are 9 signs that the United States and NATO are both preparing for war…

#1 Keith Kellogg has told Fox News that President Trump has given Ukraine authorization to conduct long-range missile strikes deep inside Russian territory…

“Are you saying it is the President’s position that Ukraine can conduct long-range strike into Russia? That that has been authorized by the President?” the Fox News host asked Kellogg. “I think reading what he has said and reading what Vice President Vance has said as well as Secretary Rubio, the answer is, yes,” Kellogg said in response.

#2 According to the Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon is asking firms that produce missiles for the U.S. military to “double or even quadruple production rates”…

The Pentagon, alarmed at the low weapons stockpiles the U.S. would have on hand for a potential future conflict with China, is urging its missile suppliers to double or even quadruple production rates on a breakneck schedule. The push to speed production of the critical weapons in the highest demand has played out through a series of high-level meetings between Pentagon leaders and senior representatives from several U.S. missile makers, according to people familiar with the matter. Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg is taking an unusually hands-on role in the effort, called the Munitions Acceleration Council, and calls some company executives weekly to discuss it, some of the people said.

#3 It has been confirmed that the U.S. is strongly considering sending long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine…

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has acknowledged that the White House is actively considering proposals to sell Tomahawk missiles to European allies for use in Ukraine. Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Vice President Vance said that the Trump administration is “looking at” sending long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, as Washington seeks to ramp up pressure on Moscow to come to the negotiating table and come to a peace agreement to end the bloody conflict. “It’s something the President’s going to make the final determination on,” Vance said of the Tomahawks. “I’ll let the president speak to it, but I know that we’re having conversations this very minute about that issue.”

Tomahawk cruise missiles can travel 1,000 miles, and they would be a very serious threat to the city of Moscow.

It is expected that Vladimir Putin is expected to address this threat during a “major speech” that he is scheduled to deliver next week…

Vladimir Putin is set to make a “major speech” in what the Kremlin is promising to be an “interesting week”. The announcement comes following remarks by the US Vice President J D Vance on Friday, in which he said Donald Trump was considering a request to supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dropped the cryptic message in an interview on Sunday with the Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. “The President will deliver a fairly major speech next week,” he said. “We will announce what it will be about, as well as exactly when and where. But the week will be interesting.”

It is also being reported that conscription of soldiers for the Russian military has reached the highest level in nine years…

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the conscription of 135,000 men by the end of 2025, the largest conscription drive in nine years.

#4 Denmark is suddenly calling up hundreds of reservists…

In Denmark, reservists were urgently called up for service on Sunday, September 28. This decision was made due to drones in Danish airspace, according to TV2. According to sources cited by the news agency, “several hundred” reservists were called up for service. The summons explicitly states that the decision was made due to incidents involving unidentified drones. Soldiers were instructed to report as quickly as possible. The outlet’s interlocutors added that the call-up of reservists was carried out to prepare for their possible deployment within Denmark.

#5 NATO forces in the Baltic Sea are in a state of “enhanced vigilance”…

A spokesperson for Nato said it has “enhanced vigilance” in the Baltic Sea following the intrusions. The reinforced measures “include multiple intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and at least one air-defence frigate” in the region to the west of Russia, alliance spokesman Martin O’Donnell said.

#6 French hospitals have been instructed to prepare for mass casualties by March 2026…

French hospitals have been told to prepare a potential armed conflict in Europe by next year, local media reported. In a letter sent to regional health agencies, revealed by Le Canard Enchaîné , the Ministry of Health asked hospitals to prepare for a “major (military) engagement” by March 2026. The newspaper warned that between 10,000 and 50,000 men could be expected in hospitals over a period of 10 to 180 days.

#7 Germany is preparing to treat up to 1,000 wounded troops per day…

Germany’s armed forces are planning how to treat a potential 1,000 wounded troops per day should a large-scale conflict between NATO and Russia break out. Moscow has rejected any suggestions it might be preparing for a war with the Western military alliance, but the latest incursions of Russian jets and drones into NATO territory have raised fears of escalation. Germany’s Surgeon General Ralf Hoffmann said the number of wounded troops in a potential conflict would depend on the intensity of battle and which military units were involved.

#8 On Tuesday, President Trump, the Secretary of War, and every general and admiral in our military will be gathered at a military base in Virginia…

President Donald Trump is set to attend Tuesday’s unprecedented all-hands meeting of U.S. military commanders in Quantico, Va., he said Sunday. As speculation swirls over why generals and flag officers from around the world were summoned, Trump insisted the purpose was celebratory. “It’s really just a very nice meeting talking about how well we’re doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things. It’s just a good message,” Trump told NBC News.

#9 A fleet of U.S. tankers just made the long journey across the Atlantic Ocean…

Flight trackers have spotted a fleet of US air tankers crossing the Atlantic just as Donald Trump prepares to meet with generals and admirals on Tuesday. Around a dozen KC-135R/T Stratotankers were making the journey on Sunday night, with several en route to RAF Mildenhall – a major Air Force base in England, open-source intelligence (OSINT) accounts reported on X. The presence of air tankers can indicate that the US or Nato is addressing an urgent military requirement for fighter jet refueling capacity.

The last time we witnessed a deployment of tankers of this magnitude, we bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities…

The deployment carries ominous weight, according to three Defense Department sources – two former, one current – who spoke to the Daily Mail on condition of anonymity. The last time the US moved tankers in comparable numbers was five days before American warplanes struck Iran’s nuclear facilities. Trump is meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

Each one of the items in this list is certainly noteworthy.

But when you put them all together, a very alarming picture emerges.

Something is up.

2025 has been a year of war, but the vast majority of the population is simply not prepared for what is coming next.

A nightmare scenario is literally playing out right in front of our eyes, but even at this very late hour most people are still sleeping.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.