sosumi
7h

..."the Federal Reserve is choosing not to step in"...

Then please enlighten us all as to just who is buying up all the Treasuries that China and the rest of the world are dumping? If not the fed (buyer of last resort) monetizing the debt and continuing to lower the yield on the 10 year bond market!

Every market is rigged and controlled. Every government economic number released is a titanic lie. Every end of month revision is still a lie. We have no free markets. And Trump is as complicit as the market riggers.

FreedomFighter
6m

The simple crux of the matter is that thanks to the central banks (including the Fed) we live in a debtor financial society. This is not the result of bad economic conditions, but the system is functioning as it was designed to, with the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer (and in more debt). It should be obvious to anybody still possessing the ability to think that no system can remain viable while piling on more and more debt. At some point, the system reaches its limit of debt and then collapses. We are warned that the way this happens is that things start to collapse then fully collapses rapidly. Be prepared. Leave only money for bills, food, shelter in the bank. Liquify stocks and bonds. Buy precious metals and other commodities useful for barter. Have emergency supplies of life's necessities stocked up. Good luck, we'll need it.

