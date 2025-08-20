Just because something is possible doesn’t mean that our scientists should actually be doing it. We live at a time when technology is advancing at an exponential rate, but there are very few guardrails. As a result, researchers are pretty much doing whatever they feel like doing. In secret laboratories all over the planet, atrocities are being committed and monstrosities are being created. Unfortunately, since the mainstream media talks very little about what is going on behind closed doors, the vast majority of the population has no idea what is happening. Hopefully articles such as this one will help to shed some light in the darkness. The following are 9 sickening abominations that are being created by our top scientists…

#1 Researchers in China have successfully created mice that have two fathers and no mothers, and those mice were able to produce offspring of their own…

In a world first, scientists have created mice with two fathers, capable of having offspring of their own. It’s a huge step forward for our understanding of mammalian reproduction, and could, in theory, have implications for us humans – though this is still a long way off becoming reality. Led by Yanchang Wei of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China, the team injected two sperm cells into an empty egg, before using epigenome engineering to reprogram the sperm DNA, allowing an embryo to develop. Over 250 embryos were implanted in female mice, but only two – both male – survived to adulthood. It may be a low success rate, but both mice were fertile and fathered further offspring, something that has never been achieved before. Previously, researchers have created mice with two mothers; however, attempts to do the same for mice with two fathers have been less successful. The embryos develop until a point, but eventually stop growing, hindered by a process known as genomic imprinting. This happens when certain maternal or paternal genes are shut down during development, and it is a fundamental barrier to unisexual reproduction in mammals.

#2 A company known as “Colossal Biosciences” was able to use genetic engineering to bring dire wolves back from extinction, and now they want to do the same thing for the wooly mammoth, the dodo and the Tasmanian Tiger. Anyone that has watched a Jurassic Park movie knows how this story is likely to end…

Relying on deft genetic engineering and ancient, preserved DNA, Colossal scientists deciphered the dire wolf genome, rewrote the genetic code of the common gray wolf to match it, and, using domestic dogs as surrogate mothers, brought Romulus, Remus, and their sister, 2-month-old Khaleesi, into the world during three separate births last fall and this winter—effectively for the first time de-extincting a line of beasts whose live gene pool long ago vanished. TIME met the males (Khaleesi was not present due to her young age) at a fenced field in a U.S. wildlife facility on March 24, on the condition that their location remain a secret to protect the animals from prying eyes. The dire wolf isn’t the only animal that Colossal, which was founded in 2021 and currently employs 130 scientists, wants to bring back. Also on their de-extinction wish list is the woolly mammoth, the dodo, and the thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger. Already, in March, the company surprised the science community with the news that it had copied mammoth DNA to create a woolly mouse, a chimeric critter with the long, golden coat and the accelerated fat metabolism of the mammoth.

#3 It is being reported that a group of very prominent scientists intends to “play God” by building synthetic human DNA from scratch…

A radical new endeavor, the Synthetic Human Genome Project, is attempting to build synthetic human DNA from scratch, but who is asking how this science will impact society? Leading an effort to analyze these new genomic developments from a social science perspective is Professor Joy Zhang of the University of Kent. With major technologies poised to radically transform society, staying ahead of these changes has become a significant concern for technologists and policymakers alike.

#4 How would you feel if you were literally frozen for 3 decades before you were born? Recently, a couple in Ohio set a brand new record by giving birth to a child that was born from an embryo that had been frozen for over 30 years…

A baby boy has been born to an Ohio couple from an embryo that was frozen for more than 30 years, reportedly setting a new world record. Lindsey, 35, and Tim Pierce, 34, welcomed their son, Thaddeus Daniel Pierce, on Saturday. Ms Pierce told MIT Technology Review her family thought “it’s like something from a sci-fi movie”. It is believed to be longest that an embryo has been frozen before resulting in a successful live birth. The previous record-holder was a pair of twins who were born in 2022 from embryos frozen in 1992.

#5 A team of researchers that is led by a scientist at Stanford University has developed a brain-computer interface that can literally read minds. This new brain-computer interface reportedly has an accuracy rate of 74 percent…

Scientists have now identified brain activity patterns linked to inner speech and decoded them into text with a 74% accuracy rate. Published in the journal Cell, the work could enable brain-computer interface (BCI) systems to help people who cannot speak out loud communicate by silently thinking a password to activate the system. “This is the first time we’ve managed to understand what brain activity looks like when you just think about speaking,” explains lead author Erin Kunz of Stanford University.

#6 A company that is being backed by Bill Gates would like us to start eating “butter” that is made out of carbon…

“Innovative food tech company Savor has launched the world’s first butter made out of carbon,” explains a recent puff-piece from The Carbon Herald. “The company, backed by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, was able to achieve this technological advancement by molecularly constructing fat out of carbon dioxide (CO₂), green hydrogen (GH₂), and methane (CH₄). “This revolutionary product aims to answer the growing need for sustainable food chain solutions that offer a reliable alternative to agriculture-dependent oils.”

#7 How can anyone possibly think that this is a good idea? Scientists in Brazil have created “chimeric H5N1 viruses that did not previously exist in nature”…

A newly published peer-reviewed study states that researchers at Brazil’s Butantan Institute have engineered entirely new influenza viruses in the lab using reverse genetics, constructing chimeric H5N1 viruses that did not previously exist in nature.

When chicken embryos were exposed to these new viruses, they rapidly developed “hemorrhagic lesions”…

The study also reports that chicken embryos inoculated with these lab-created viruses developed hemorrhagic lesions, an abnormal result not seen with seasonal influenza viruses. “The recovered embryos displayed hemorrhagic lesions… These features were not observed with seasonal influenza strains. The reasons… are unknown.” (p. 8)

If a strain of the bird flu that causes humans to develop “hemorrhagic lesions” ever gets loose, we will know exactly who to blame.

#8 Researchers at Johns Hopkins University are creating human “mini-brains” in order to study neurological diseases. I do not even have the words to describe how sick this is…

To understand how neurological diseases and conditions develop, scientists have created simplified versions of the brain called brain organoids. These are three-dimensional tissue cultures that grow from stem cells and replicate the structure and function of the brain. More recently, they have developed brain assembloids, which are fusions of multiple brain organoids. They combine organoids representing different parts of the brain, such as the cortex, midbrain, and hindbrain.

#9 Apparently they did not learn their lesson the first time, because now researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology are playing around with the monkeypox virus…

A new peer-reviewed study reveals that scientists at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and Wuhan University have cloned and engineered a monkeypox virus protein, known as OPG147, which suppresses the human immune system’s early-warning signal without triggering obvious alarms.

The researchers are particularly interested in a protein that can disrupt the human immune system’s “ability to signal the presence of viral material”…

The new research, published in PLOS Pathogens on June 11, 2025, shows that OPG147—originally found in the purported wild-type monkeypox virus—has a covert capacity to interact with a key human immune sensor called MITA/STING, disrupting its ability to signal the presence of viral material.

What I have shared in this article is just what we know about.

How much more is going on behind closed doors that we don’t know about?

When our scientists try to “play God”, there will inevitably be unexpected consequences.

Of course when the next great pandemic breaks out, there will be a tremendous effort to shield the scientific community from blame.

But the truth is that so many of the things that they are doing right now are completely and utterly insane.

They are literally gambling with billions of lives, and they need to stop before it is too late.

Michael's new book entitled "10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

