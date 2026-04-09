Why have so many scientists that were working at the top levels of the U.S. space program suddenly died? This is a story that I have been monitoring for quite some time. In some cases, these scientists are dropping dead without any explanation. In other cases, they are simply disappearing and are never heard from again. It is like something out of a really bizarre science fiction novel. If a very unusual tragedy had happened to one or two scientists, that would be easy to overlook. But now we have a list of 9 dead scientists, and people are demanding answers.

As you will see below, many of these scientists were connected in some way. In fact, as Alexis Williamson has aptly pointed out, all of them worked at highly sensitive facilities located either in California, New Mexico or Ohio…

In the geometry of American defense research, three cities form the backbone of the nation’s most classified aerospace programs: Southern California, where the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech’s infrared processing centers anchor NASA’s planetary work; Albuquerque, home to Kirtland Air Force Base and Sandia National Labs; and Dayton, Ohio, where Wright-Patterson has for decades been the nerve center of the Air Force Research Laboratory. Since July 2024, at least nine scientists, engineers, and defense-connected personnel tied to these exact nodes have died under unexplained circumstances, disappeared without a trace, or been found murdered. Congress is alarmed. The FBI is involved. And the institutions that lost these people have, in nearly every case, said as little as possible.

I think that it is great that the FBI has decided to get involved.

But weren’t they supposed to get to the bottom of the Epstein scandal too?

Ultimately, it doesn’t take a genius to see that we have a pattern here.

The following partial list of victims was posted on X by RedWave Press…

—Carl Grillmair: Astrophysicist at Caltech. “He worked on a NASA-supported space telescope project and infrared systems. Now, he was shot and killed at his home just two months ago.” —Frank Maiwald: Senior Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. “He died nearly two years ago but his cause of death has never been made public.” —Monica Reza: Connected to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab Project. “She went missing last summer while hiking in California.” —William Neil McCasland: Retired Air Force General that oversaw advanced space and surveillance programs. He’s been missing since February. (Connected to Monica Reza) —Melissa Casias: Worked at Los Alamos National Labs. “She has been missing since last summer.” —Anthony Chavez: Connected to Los Alamos National Labs. “He disappeared during a walk.”

Overall, there are 8 prominent scientists that have either died or disappeared under mysterious circumstances during the past couple of years.

And now a ninth name has surfaced.

A research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory named Michael David Hicks suddenly died on July 30th, 2023…

Another scientist with ties to America’s space program has now joined the growing list of deaths and disappearances around the US. Michael David Hicks, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), passed away on July 30, 2023 at the age of 59, but the cause of death was never made public, and no record of an autopsy being performed could be found. Hicks, who worked at JPL from 1998 to 2022, was credited with publishing over 80 scientific papers and was part of multiple teams helping NASA understand the physical properties of comets and asteroids.

The reason why the death of Hicks is getting so much attention now is because he had direct connections to Reza, Maiwald and Grillmair…

Moreover, three of these scientists had close ties to Hicks, as all of them worked at the Jet Propulsion Lab or participated in NASA missions there. Monica Reza, JPL’s new Director of the Materials Processing Group, vanished without a trace in June 2025, just months after beginning her tenure at the NASA lab. Two other men with deep ties to JPL died recently, including a long-time coworker of Hicks, Frank Maiwald, who died in July 2024 at age 61, with even less public acknowledgement of his untimely passing. Meanwhile, astrophysicist Carl Grillmair, 67, was murdered on the front porch of his home on February 16, 2026. The California Institute of Technology researcher’s work was heavily supported by NASA’s JPL, and Grillmair was personally involved with major space telescope missions led by NASA.

Hicks may be the key to this whole thing.

If we can determine why he was killed, we may be able to determine why Reza, Maiwald and Grillmair were killed as well.

Clearly, something nefarious is going on.

When U.S. Representative Tim Burchett was asked about the deaths and disappearances of these scientists, he openly admitted that he believes that “there is a connection there”…

Burchett also weighed in on the alarming string of disappearances and deaths among the country’s top researchers in the field — including the mysterious disappearance of retired Air Force Gen. William McCasland in February and his former colleague, rocket scientist Monica Reza, eight months earlier. “There are no coincidences in this town. These folks have disappeared or died mysteriously,” he said. “I think overall, I think there is a connection there. People just do not disappear … not in this day and age.”

I concur with Burchett.

There is no way that all of this is just a coincidence.

During that same interview, Burchett dropped an even bigger bombshell.

He claims that if the government released all of the information that it has about aliens, the country would “come unglued” and that all of us would be up at night worrying about “this stuff”…

“If they were to release the things that I’ve seen, you’d be up at night, worrying about, thinking about this stuff,” he ominously warned, adding he’s sat down with “just about every alphabet agency this is.” Just two weeks ago, he recalled, he was briefed “on an issue” involving extraterrestrial life “that would have set the Earth on fire.” “This country would have come unglued, I think, if they would have heard all that I heard. They would demand answers and they … need to. But, you know …unfortunately it just keeps getting covered up and covered up,” he said.

I would really love to see the information that he has been briefed on that is so hot that it would “set the Earth on fire”.

Burchett is not someone that tends to make extreme claims, so I do consider him to be a credible source.

Former congressman Matt Gaetz does not have the same level of credibility that Burchett has, but he has also been making some very interesting disclosures.

During a recent interview, he sensationally claimed that the U.S. has been secretly breeding aliens and humans. According to him, the goal is to create a hybrid race that “could engage in intergalactic communication”…

Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has claimed that the US is secretly running ‘forced breeding programs’ working to create alien-human hybrids. The controversial conservative firebrand added that a member of the US military described this program to him in detail, saying there were six to 12 secret facilities around the country engaged in abducting humans to mate with extraterrestrials. Gaetz said: ‘I had someone come and brief me who was in a military uniform, worked for the United States Army, that was briefing me on the locations of hybrid breeding programs where captured aliens were breeding with humans to create some hybrid race that could engage in intergalactic communication.’

That is really weird.

But apparently Gaetz is 100 percent convinced that this is true.

Of course he is not the only one that has been making such claims.

Retired Air Force Major David Grusch says that alien-human hybrids are already living on this planet and that President Trump knows all about it…

In fact, noted UFO whistleblower and retired US Air Force Major David Grusch has claimed that President Trump was ‘fully briefed’ on the existence of alien-human hybrids currently living on Earth. Grusch, whom Gaetz also referenced during his interview last month, spent 14 years in the Air Force before becoming an intelligence officer for the National Reconnaissance Office, which builds surveillance satellites for the Pentagon. In 2023, he testified under oath before Congress, claiming that secret government departments had been running UFO retrieval and reverse-engineering programs for decades. Last year, Missouri congressman Eric Burlison claimed that Grusch had also briefed the president on the existence of at least four alien species humans secretly know about.

How much of this is true, and how much of this is false?

I would love to know, and I am sure that you would too.

Hopefully we will start to get some answers.

In recent months, there has been so much speculation that the federal government is about to make some major revelations.

And when “Alien.gov” and “Aliens.gov” were officially registered by a U.S. government agency, that caused the rumor mill to go into overdrive…

Two newly registered federal website domains — Alien.gov and Aliens.gov — are drawing attention after records showed they were created this week by a U.S. government agency, fueling speculation as questions around UFOs and extraterrestrial life return to the spotlight. The timing is notable: the domains surfaced weeks after President Donald Trump said he would push for the release of government files related to UFOs and extraterrestrial life, reigniting debate over what information the federal government has kept classified.

No information has been posted at either of those two domains yet.

But observers are watching them very closely.

Personally, this is a topic that I have been writing about for many years, and I am convinced that we are entering a time of great deception.

I don’t think that our government agencies will ever reveal everything that they know or the very twisted things that they have been doing in secret.

The truth is out there, but if you are expecting to get it from the feds you will be waiting for a very, very long time.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.