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ryan polansky's avatar
ryan polansky
9h

Aliens 👽 are demons 😈 only man bears his image. I believe the antichrist will you fake aliens 👽 as part of his plan to decive the nations.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
8h

This breeding that is possibly going with humans and aliens brings to mind the Nephilim. I believe aliens are not from outer space but demons and so what is supposedly going on between demons and humans is what we read about in the book of Genesis. So, as the bible says, the last days will be as the days of Noah.

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