David Wilkerson was deeply affected emotionally by what he was shown about the future of the United States. For months afterward, he “tried to shake it off”, but he couldn’t do it. He knew that he had to share it with as many people as he could, but he also realized that he would be tremendously criticized for doing so. Have you ever found yourself in a similar position? He was afraid that he would be called a fanatic. But that didn’t stop him. David Wilkerson had the courage to share what he experienced with the world, and we are still talking about it more than 50 years later.

The Cross and the Switchblade was what really put David Wilkerson on the national radar.

That book was first published in 1963, and it has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide since that time.

But there was so much more to his life than just that book…

David Wilkerson was a pastor, evangelist and leader. He was called to New York City in 1958 to minister to gang members and drug addicts, as told in the best-selling book The Cross and the Switchblade. He went on to found Teen Challenge, Times Square Church, and World Challenge, Inc. to minister to people’s spiritual and physical needs. Ultimately, David was a man who dedicated his life to seeking God and serving his Savior. Out of this pursuit, he was given a voice that impacted millions, rising to the challenge of ministering to his generation.

David Wilkerson passed away on April 27th, 2011 at the age of 79.

He is greatly missed.

In 1973, he had a vision in which God showed him many things that would occur in the future.

Wilkerson detailed much of what he saw in a 1974 book entitled “The Vision”.

He also preached a sermon in which he revealed what he experienced. During that sermon, he admitted that he had only had one other vision of that nature before. That vision occurred in 1958, it resulted in him moving to New York City, and according to Wilkerson “every fact of that vision has been fulfilled”…

If you believe Acts 2:4 about a special endowment of power from on high, then you’ve got to also believe Acts 2:17. Your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions. I saw a vision this past April. So frightening, it staggered my mind. And for the past three months I’ve tried to shake it off, but I can’t do it. I’ve only had two in my life. The first, 15 years ago, took me to the streets of New York, and every fact of that vision has been fulfilled. I’ve been terribly afraid to share this vision up until tonight, for fear I’d be called a fanatic. But the same Holy Ghost that prompted me 12 years ago to share the story of the cross and switchblade has prompted me tonight to share this vision with you. In this vision I saw five terrible calamities coming to America and the world.

The vision that Wilkerson had in 1973 was very different from the one that he had in 1958.

The vision that he had in 1973 was about the future.

In the opening chapter of his book, Wilkerson warned of a very serious global economic crisis that would be coming…

“I see total economic confusion striking Europe first, and then affecting Japan, the United States, Canada, and all other nations shortly thereafter”.

In that book, he never revealed in which European nation it would begin.

But in the sermon that he delivered about this vision, he did…

It’s going to start in Germany, spread to Japan and finally to the United States. Large and trusted corporations are going to go bankrupt. Many churches are going to go into bankruptcy, and some missionary projects are going to flounder.

To me, it is very interesting that he referred to “Germany” in this sermon, because in 1973 the German people were still divided into two nations.

In fact, “East Germany” and “West Germany” would not reunite until 17 years later.

At the moment, everyone is talking about the civil unrest and financial turmoil in France.

But there are clearly signs of trouble in Germany as well.

In fact, the yield on 10 year German bonds has been spiking in 2026…

Of course German bond yields have not reached crisis levels yet, but they are certainly moving in that direction.

Germany is considered to be the strongest economy in Europe, so if it falls the rest of the eurozone will likely soon follow.

Wilkerson also saw that natural disasters would become “more frequent” and “more intense” all over the world, and in his sermon he mentioned that there will be “major earthquakes” in the United States…

Number two, I saw nature having labor pains, supernatural signs and changes that can’t be explained by men. Worldwide disasters that we’re witnessing right now I see as labor pains in nature, which are going to become more and more frequent and more intense the closer we get to the birth of the kingdom of God. I saw major earthquakes coming to the United States.

Thanks to the Super El Niño of 2026, we have seen absolutely crazy storms all over the globe this year.

And I fully expect 2027 to be even worse.

But to me the most compelling part of the quote above is the last sentence.

He didn’t just say one major earthquake would hit America.

He saw more than one.

I have been warning about “the Big One” in Southern California and the great New Madrid earthquake that is coming for many years.

I wish that I could have asked Wilkerson if those were the quakes that he saw while he was still alive.

During his vision, he also witnessed a “worldwide famine”…

I saw worldwide famine, especially in China, India and Russia. I saw the world’s food supplies completely dwindled and millions starving.

The three nations that he mentioned there are all in the northern hemisphere.

As I have discussed in my books, the northern hemisphere would be hit the hardest by the nuclear winter that would be created by a full-blown nuclear exchange between the United States and Russia.

If you intend to grow food in the aftermath of such a nuclear conflict, the southern hemisphere would be the best place to do it.

Now let me get to some of the things that Wilkerson witnessed that I believe have already been fulfilled.

In recent years, we have been experiencing record-setting storms, record-setting tornadoes, record-setting hail and record-setting floods.

The mainstream media has been blaming “climate change”, but Wilkerson saw all of this more than 50 years in advance…

Tornadoes, hail storms, floods and hurricanes are going to pound the earth with such intensity and violence that all of mankind is going to have to admit the world is under supernatural siege.

This next one is even more clear.

In 1973, most Americans had access to just a handful of television channels and the programming was very clean.

But Wilkerson warned that someday there would be X-rated movies on cable television and that there would be R-rated movies on network television…

Number three, a flood of filth and a baptism of dirt in America. I see the prophecy of Nahum coming to pass in the very near future. God said, I’ll pour a bombable filth upon you. This means triple X-rated movies on cable television after midnight. This means R-rated movies within the next few years on network television.

Needless to say, all of this has come to pass.

In fact, thanks to streaming you can pull up just about anything that you want to watch at any time of the day now.

This next item is even more tragic.

Wilkerson warned that there would be great rebellion in American homes. Many children would turn against their parents and end up deeply hating them…

Number four, rebellion in the home. I see the new number one youth problem in America and the world as hatred toward parents. Now, I’m reading this too late for fear I’ve changed a single word of what I’ve seen and had to write down as the Holy Spirit laid on my heart. A man’s worst enemies will be they of his own household, the Bible says. Children are going to turn against their parents with a passion. Parents are going to be betrayed and will die a thousand deaths at the hands of children who’ve learned to despise their hypocrisy.

Sadly, this has become a reality in our society today.

There are so many broken homes in our country right now.

And even when families are still together, in many cases everyone is far more interested in staring at their electronic devices than they are in actually interacting with one another.

We like to think that we are so much more sophisticated than previous generations.

But the truth is that they would shake their heads at us if they could see what we have become.

Another thing that Wilkerson saw was that LGBTQ ministers would be “ordained and given places of authority” in our churches…

Homosexuals will not only be welcome, but they’ll be encouraged to continue in their practices. Homosexual and lesbian ministers will not only be ordained and given places of authority, they’ll be heralded as a new breed of pioneer evangelists, introducing new concepts of love and evangelism. I see in nearly every major city in the United States and around the world, homosexual churches catering exclusively to the spiritual needs of their own kind, with full recognition from organized religion. Their Sunday school and church literature distributed to their children will suggest to teenagers that homosexuality is a normal and acceptable form of Christian practice.

This sort of thing was extremely rare in 1973.

But today there are thousands upon thousands of gay clergy members in America.

On top of everything else, Wilkerson also was shown that the movie industry would demonize Bible-believing Christians while at the same time glorifying and sensationalizing the occult and witchcraft…

More and more movie makers are going to attempt to debunk our morals. Gospel-preaching churches and ministers are going to come under special attack, while at the same time the occult and witchcraft will be glorified and sensationalized. Next, persecution from television comedies. TV comedy shows, the Holy Spirit has told me, will become bolder and bolder and will poke fun at Christ and all true Christians. Comedy writers are going to strike out blow after blow designed to put down sacred traditions, and eventually these shows will be punctuated with four-letter words and anything will go on television. Television programmers will become absolutely blasphemous, and millions and millions of unbelievers will sit in front of their TV sets laughing and mocking as subjects once considered sacred are undermined and mocked and ridiculed.

Sadly, this has all come true.

The entertainment industry relentlessly attacks the Christian faith and everything that is associated with it.

Meanwhile, witches, pagans and those that are into the occult are portrayed as being cool and sexy.

Once you start noticing this, you will begin seeing it everywhere.

If you are watching a television show or a movie, watch to see if it portrays Christians in a negative light or if it takes the name of God in vain.

We really have become an upside down society.

Good is being called evil, and evil is being called good.

And David Wilkerson warned us about all of this decades in advance.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.