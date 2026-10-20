Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Samuel James McCormick's avatar
Samuel James McCormick
7d

Let's just stick with the Bible.

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2nd Gilded Age's avatar
2nd Gilded Age
7d

I know the secret to making the average American believe anything I want him to, just let me control the television.

Inventor

Of course talk radio lies just as much.

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