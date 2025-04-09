If bombs start falling on Iran’s nuclear facilities, it would instantly be the biggest news story of 2025 so far. Iranian air defenses would need to be neutralized first, and that would be quite an extensive operation all by itself. Subsequently, destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities would be extraordinarily difficult, because many of them are very deep underground. We have heard a lot about our “bunker buster” bombs, but there is a lot of debate about whether those bombs can actually destroy facilities that are buried that deep. Of course the moment the Iranians start getting bombed, they will strike back by hitting Israeli cities and U.S. bases all over the Middle East. At that point we would be at war with the Iranians, and there would be no turning back. The following are 8 signs that the bombing of Iran could be coming very soon…

#1 A second U.S. aircraft carrier is being moved within striking distance of Iran…

New satellite imagery shows the USS Carl Vinson entering the Indian Ocean via the Malacca Straits, marking a significant step in the U.S. military’s increased presence in the region. This move comes as tensions with Iran and the Houthis in Yemen escalate, signaling the potential for a more aggressive U.S. stance in the coming days and weeks.

#2 It is being reported that 6 B-2 bombers have been deployed to the base on Diego Garcia. This represents 30 percent of our entire fleet of B-2 bombers…

In the largest single deployment of stealth bombers in U.S. history, the Pentagon has sent six B-2 “Spirit” aircraft to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. The long-range bombers, which are uniquely suited to evade Iranian air defenses and can carry America’s most potent bunker busting weapons, flew in from Missouri last week in a little noticed operation.

#3 The B-2 bombers that have been deployed to Diego Garcia are being left out in the open so that the Iranians can see them…

“All the bombers, they’re not in hangers, they’re underneath satellites where they can be photographed and seen; and the idea is, do you see our sword?” retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, who served as Deputy U.S. Military Representative to NATO, said in an interview with Newsmax last week. Holt also said that the B-2 deployment “gives the president a military option that he can actually use these weapons against Iran if needed.”

#4 Negotiations with Iran are scheduled to begin this weekend. The New York Times is reporting that the Iranians are expected to reject President Trump’s demands…

But Mr. Trump’s public demands — that Iran stop nuclear enrichment, hand over its large supply of enriched uranium and destroy its existing nuclear facilities — will almost surely be rejected by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, as an unacceptable humiliation and surrender. How far both sides are willing to compromise is unclear, but Mr. Trump is well known for making ultimate demands at the start and then searching for a deal.

#5 President Trump is warning that if negotiations with the Iranians do not succeed “it will be a very bad day for Iran”…

Speaking from the White House’ Oval Office last night Trump warned Iran “would be in great danger” if the projected talks were stymied. He said: “We’re having direct talks with Iran, and they’ve started. It’ll go on Saturday. “We have a very big meeting, and we’ll see what can happen. And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable. “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and if the talks aren’t successful, I actually think it will be a very bad day for Iran”.

#6 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is openly telling us that a military strike on Iran has almost become “inevitable”…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that if US ‘indirect’ talks with Iran over its nuclear program fail, then a military attack becomes ‘inevitable’. He issued the warning fresh off his Monday Oval Office visit with President Trump, wherein the US leader announced for the first time that Saturday talks with the Iranians will be hosted in Oman. Netanyahu said in the new video statement, ““We agree that Iran will not have nuclear weapons. This can be done in an agreement, but only if… they go in, blow up (Iran’s) facilities, dismantle all the equipment, under American supervision.” And he added: “If talks drag on, then the military option becomes inevitable.”

#7 Now that Trump is in the White House, the Israelis believe that now is “the optimum moment to deal with Iran”…

An Israeli diplomatic source warned it is crucial a deal be thrashed out with Iran to temper its nuclear programme. They said: “From Israel’s perspective, with Trump in the White House, this represents the optimum moment to deal with Iran. There won’t be a better chance. “Obtaining precise intelligence on just how far Iran’s nuclear programme has advanced has always been hard to obtain. “But the reality is they’re much much closer than anyone can be comfortable with. And they have been for some time.”

#8 It is just an unverified rumor at this stage, but an Iraqi journalist named Bassim Alhazradji is alleging that the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel have decided to begin a bombing campaign within the next seven days…

Iraqi journalist Bassim Alhazradji has made a startling claim that the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel have reached a final agreement to launch a coordinated military strike against Iran. According to Alhazradji, the attack is expected to begin within the next seven days. While the journalist did not reveal the sources of his information, the statement has caused a ripple of speculation across regional media and political circles. Alhazradji’s report has not been independently verified, and no official government has issued a statement confirming such a plan. However, rising tensions between Iran and the West, particularly following Tehran’s increasingly confrontational rhetoric and alleged nuclear advancements, lend a measure of plausibility to the claims. Analysts have also pointed to recent military drills conducted by the US Navy in the Persian Gulf, as well as reports of Israeli air force activity near Iranian airspace, as possible signs of an impending escalation.

Personally, I do not think that the bombing of Iran will start within the next seven days.

But if negotiations fail, it is coming soon.

Dr. Oz Hassan has told a British news source that any significant effort to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities would essentially be “the start of a major war”…

“A serious attempt to destroy Iran’s capabilities would require a large, complex military operation, involving stealth bombers, powerful bunker-busting bombs, and attacks on Iran’s air defences and military systems. This would look less like a quick raid and more like the start of a major war.”

And such an operation would also likely kill any chance of peace with the Russians.

In fact, a Russian spokesperson has said that any attempt to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities would “inevitably lead to an irreversible global catastrophe”…

Maria Zakharova, from Russia’s foreign ministry, said: “The use of military force by Iran’s opponents in the context of the settlement is illegal and unacceptable. “Threats from outside to bomb Iran’s nuclear infrastructure facilities will inevitably lead to an irreversible global catastrophe. These threats are simply unacceptable.”

We are so close to the unthinkable.

So let us hope that the Iranians are in a mood to compromise and that the negotiations that are scheduled for this weekend go well.

Because if negotiations with Iran fail, it appears that there will be all-out war in the Middle East.

