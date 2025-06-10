Why do they always have to be on the wrong side of everything? The American people don’t want chaos in the streets. They don’t want to see rioting, looting, vehicles burning and projectiles being shot at law enforcement authorities. But the left feels compelled to side with the rioters anyway. The following are 8 of the nuttiest things that leftists are saying about the violent protests in Los Angeles…

#1 During a live broadcast, ABC7 Eyewitness News co-anchor Marc Brown actually described the rioters as “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn”…

An ABC7 News reporter suggested that law enforcement shouldn’t attempt to stop the mass violence being carried out in LA because “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.” Yes, really. The anchor, Marc Brown, stated that the situation “could turn very volatile if you move law enforcement in there in the wrong way and turn what is just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn into massive confrontation, altercation between officers and demonstrators.”

#2 As smoke was rising behind him, ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter Tim Caputo described the rioters as “people taking videos, people waving flags, people walking around, people wanting to be part of the cause”…

As the broadcast showed aerial images of cars on fire, Caputo directed his cameraman away from rising smoke. ‘From what we’ve seen… the vast majority are people taking videos, people waving flags, people walking around, people wanting to be part of the cause, wanting to have their voices heard, and wanting to show the power of numbers and the power of force,’ the reporter said.

#3 Even though we are constantly seeing protesters commit tremendous acts of violence, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass insists that we “haven’t seen massive violence take place”…

“You haven’t seen massive violence take place” – LA mayor Karen Bass

#4 Kamala Harris just had to add her two cents to the debate. She has described the protesters as “essential in the fight for justice”, and she would like us to believe that the protests in Los Angeles have been “overwhelmingly peaceful”…

“Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to provoke chaos. In addition to the recent ICE raids in Southern California and across our nation, it is part of the Trump Administration’s cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division,” Harris said. “This Administration’s actions are not about public safety — they’re about stoking fear. Fear of a community demanding dignity and due process.” Harris extolled protesting as “a powerful tool — essential in the fight for justice” without acknowledging the rioting that prompted Trump to deploy the National Guard. “And as the LAPD, Mayor, and Governor have noted, demonstrations in defense of our immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful,” Harris said. “I continue to support the millions of Americans who are standing up to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms.”

#5 U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal apparently believes that the Trump administration has been “seeping up innocent people”…

“Enough of these mass ICE raids who are seeping up innocent people,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said June 9. “Enough of the undermining of due process.”

#6 California Governor Gavin Newsom seems convinced that the chaos in Los Angeles could turn him into the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in 2028, and so he is literally daring Tom Homan to arrest him…

In an interview with MSNBC, Newsom said, “The hell with this guy. Come after me. Arrest me. Let’s just get it over with, tough guy. You know, I don’t give a damn, but I care about my community. I care about this community. The hell are they doing? These guys need to grow up. They need to stop, and we need to push back. And I’m sorry to be so clear, but that kind of bloviating is exhausting. So, Tom, arrest me. Let’s go.”

#7 Whoopi Goldberg just told a national audience that she believes that we are heading toward a “civil war”…

Goldberg said. “The Defense Department has the U.S. Marines on high alert right now. Now, you know, is it warranted, or does this sort of escalate the situation? I mean, whatever happened to states’ rights? I thought that was what you do, because you tell the state, this is what we’re thinking of doing. You know, you don’t just send people in. You don’t send troops in. But what do I know? I’ve never run a state. But I don’t really you know, when you come in and everyone is when you go into the donut shop to look for people and you’re dressed in tactical gear, you’re creating an issue, you’re creating a problem. You want people to come, you’ve scared them. You’ve even when people are supposed to be there, when they come to the to talk to the judge, you’re arresting them right after what is going on here?” Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think what really matters from a long view here is he is militarizing and deploying the Guard for the purpose of policing Americans’ protest activity, our freedom of speech, our freedom of assembly. There’s a very big, stark demarcation between military troops and law enforcement, public law enforcement, civilian law enforcement. And you are an army turned inside to police its citizens can cause chaos and fascism.” Goldberg interjected, “Civil war.”

#8 Senator Chris Murphy is urging Democrats to “be on the streets all over the country to protest what’s happening to our immigrant community”…

“I mean, my first message is to keep it peaceful,” Murphy declared. “I mean, obviously, this is a moment where we have to be on the streets all over the country to protest what’s happening to our immigrant community, but more broadly, to protest what’s happening to our democracy. This is the most corrupt administration in the history of the country, and we are going to rise to this moment by being out there on the streets.” He continued, “But you know, ultimately, I think the country sees what Donald Trump is trying to do here. He’s looking for a fight. There’s nothing in what he is doing that is about peace or about restoring order. He’s taking a protest that is relatively isolated. You know, people in Los Angeles over the weekend would tell you that 99% of them went about their day, and it was pretty normal because this is not an invasion that has taken over the entire city. And he’s trying to turn a protest that is pretty small into something that involves an even bigger confrontation so that he might actually be able to invoke the Insurrection Act. That would be a defining story of the week if he were to do it, and I just don’t think — I think we have to make sure that we understand to not take him at his word. He’s looking for a fight. He’s not trying to calm tensions.”

This is what politicians on the left want.

They want a national protest movement that will dominate headlines all summer long.

And now they’ve got it.

On Monday, SEIU was organizing protests in major cities from coast to coast…

The Service Employees International Union says rallies are expected to take place Monday in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Harrisburg, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, OR., Raleigh-Durham, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C., in addition to Los Angeles.

I think that New York City could be one of the next hotspots to explode.

On Monday, one group of particularly crazed protesters actually took over the lobby of Trump Tower for a little while…

Protesters railing against ICE raids took over the lobby of Manhattan’s Trump Tower Monday, with police making at least 24 arrests. The protesters, expected to be charged with trespassing, started gathering around noon inside the famed Fifth Ave. tower, police said. There are not believed to be any injuries.

There will be highly disruptive protests all week long, and then on Saturday a number of prominent leftist groups are organizing gigantic “No Kings” gatherings…

The protests are slated to take place on June 14 in defiance of President Trump’s scheduled military parade in Washington, D.C. on the same day. Individual “partner” organizations, such as Michigan Resistance Coalition, Catholics Vote Common Good, and the ACLU, are involved in organizing the protests across the country, according to the No Kings website. “On June 14—Flag Day—President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else,” the “No Kings” website adds.

This isn’t some sort of spontaneous protest movement that has suddenly erupted.

All of this has been well planned and it is being well funded by donors with deep pockets.

Of course political chaos is just one element of “the perfect storm” that is now upon us.

So much has started to happen, and global events are moving very rapidly now.

Hopefully you are not located in one of our core urban areas, because the violence that we have experienced so far is just the tip of the iceberg.

