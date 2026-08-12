Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4h

Noahide laws, when instituted, will make islam look like child's play

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Dwarffy Boy's avatar
Dwarffy Boy
4h

I think it's not so much a matter of people not having the backbone as much as it is the timing. Act too soon and patriotic Americans look like the bad guys. When a majority of Americans see the writing on the wall and want someone to do something I think we will see more people than we ever thought would stand up taking the front line.

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