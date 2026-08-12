In Islam, there is no separation between mosque and state. The goal is to use the state to make everyone submit to Islam. If you want to see what this looks like, just check out almost any country in the Middle East that has a Muslim majority. They don’t believe in freedom of speech or freedom of religion. Do you want to know how many churches there are in Saudi Arabia? The answer is zero, because churches are banned in Saudi Arabia. Now this same ideology is spreading in America, and that should deeply alarm all of us.

Today, Islam is the fastest growing religion in America.

It used to be witchcraft, but now Islam has taken the top spot.

There are now more than 2,700 mosques in the United States.

In 1970, there were about 100.

But it isn’t just mosques that are going up everywhere.

Enormous Islamic “mini-cities” are being constructed in states such as California and Texas.

And rapidly growing Islamic populations are taking over entire sections of the states of Minnesota and Michigan.

What we have been witnessing all over Europe is now happening here. The following are 8 examples that demonstrate that the Islamization of America is steadily progressing…

#1 Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed has a really good chance of winning in November, and he has publicly stated that he has a sacred “obligation” to obey Islamic law in every area of his life until he dies…

Muslim Democrat Michigan Senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed has previously declared his sacred “obligation” to follow Islamic law in every aspect of his life until he dies and stands before Allah. He has claimed he does not want to subvert the Constitution and mandate Islamic law but that is part of his religion. Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is having his words, vows, and religion come back to haunt him. According to The Washington Free Beacon, years ago he declared his sacred “obligation” to follow Islamic law in every aspect of his life until he dies and stands before Allah. This comes from remarks he made to the New York Times back in 2009, when he was younger and buying his first home.

#2 In the supposedly “deep red” state of Mississippi, a hijab-wearing Muslim woman has been sworn in as a municipal judge…

Assma Ali has made history. The daughter of Yemeni immigrants to the United States, Ali is now municipal judge for the City of Benoit, a small town in southwest Bolivar County in the Mississippi Delta. Ali was sworn in as municipal judge on Aug. 5. She has spent nearly a decade serving as an attorney in Mississippi after graduating with her law degree from Mississippi Christian University (formerly Mississippi College) in 2017 and interned in both Rankin and Madison counties while attending law school.

#3 I know that this is hard to believe, but a bill in the state of Massachusetts would “identify and recommend qualified American Muslims for appointive positions at all levels of government”. Needless to say, this is very unconstitutional…

#4 What in the world has happened to the state of Texas? At DFW Airport, they are going to be putting in Islamic foot-washing stations…

#5 The city of Hamtramck, Michigan is one of the first cities in the nation where Muslims make up the majority of the population, and the all-Muslim city council decided that it would be a good idea to legalize the sacrifice of animals on residential property…

After several months of contentious debate and pressure from Muslim residents, Hamtramck City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the religious sacrifice of animals on residential property. Muslims often slaughter animals during the holiday of Eid al-Adha and Hamtramck has one of the highest percentage of Muslim residents among cities in the U.S.

#6 An entire Islamic “mini-city” is going up right in the heart of Orange County, California…

#7 A survivor of Sharia law in Iran recently pleaded with the city council of McKinney, Texas not to approve a new Islamic center that was being planned…

An Iranian Christian who describes himself as a “Sharia law survivor” warned Americans during a McKinney City Council meeting that the United States is currently facing a “level one” invasion of Islam. The meeting involved discussions of a proposed Islamic Center. “I’m a Sharia law survivor from Iran,” he began. “I’m telling you, this is a bad idea and you’re going to regret not listening to people like us who lived under Sharia law.” “I’m here to tell you this is a dangerous ideology you’re allowing in your country. Every country that is Islamic now, it used to be a Christian country and we were soft Christians. And we allowed these people to come in, bring their Sharia law into our countries and slowly kill us off left and right.”

But after listening to him and countless others that objected to the project, the city council unanimously approved it anyway…

According to Texas Scorecard, McKinney City Council members have since voted 7-0 to approve plans for the Islamic Center.

#8 This summer, giant Islamic marches are being held in major cities all over the nation. Sean Feucht just stumbled into one in downtown Chicago…

US Christian worship leader Sean Feucht has issued a warning about the growth of Islam in America after his “Jesus march” encountered a Muslim procession in Chicago. Feucht shared footage from the city showing participants in the annual Arbaeen Procession, which was taking place around an hour before his Christian event was due to begin. “This is insane. What I’m witnessing is crazy,” Feucht said in a video posted on social media.

According to Feucht, those that were participating in the Islamic march were “shouting anti Christian and anti Israel verses from the Quran”…

“An hour before we start, there’s a massive Muslim march. We didn’t even know this was happening guys…where they are declaring their allegiance to Allah. And that the entire city of Chicago will bow to Allah.” Feucht also claimed participants were “shouting anti Christian and anti Israel verses from the Quran”. “Have you woken up yet? Do you understand what is at stake in our nation?” he asked.

They aren’t here to assimilate.

They are here to take over.

So why aren’t more Americans standing up?

Well, perhaps the fact that average testosterone levels have fallen dramatically over the past 50 years might have something to do with it…

A recent review of studies involving more than a million men all over the world found that average testosterone levels in blood have dropped by about 20 percent over the past half century. A new, unpublished study put the decrease during that basic time period at closer to 50 percent. Some scientists are skeptical of these numbers because testosterone has been measured in different ways over time. But Michael Eisenberg, a urologist at Stanford Medicine who specializes in male fertility, told me that the findings of a decline are “pretty solid.” The testosterone slump, he said, has “manifested across many different study designs.”

This is no time to be soft.

We are seeing entire communities being radically transformed all over this county.

We are going down the exact same road that Europe has been going for the past 30 years, and that should deeply trouble all of us.

There are approximately 2 billion Muslims in the world today, and they make up the majority of the population in more than 50 different nations.

But this is just the beginning.

It is being projected that by 2050 Muslims will make up nearly a third of the entire global population.

This is a story that is not going away, and now is the time to take a stand.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.