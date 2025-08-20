Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melanie Patton's avatar
Melanie Patton
2h

I go to my local Kroger early most mornings to shop the markdowns. There is a whole group of us there every morning stocking up. I've become friends with several of them, and they tell me this is the only way they can afford to get groceries and stock up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
9m

There is little that is positive coming from our economy. Some may call it gloom and doom, but you give facts and a realistic viewpoint.

Thank you. Michael!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture