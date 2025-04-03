Four months of rain is about to fall in five days in some areas in the middle of the country. We are being told that an atmospheric river will produce a “firehose of moisture” that is expected to dump 76 trillion gallons of water on the heartland of America over the next week. This is perfectly normal, or so they keep telling us. Western Kentucky, parts of Missouri, northwestern Tennessee, much of Arkansas, southern Indiana and southern Illinois are supposed to get hit the hardest. Overall, 32 million people currently live in areas where a flood watch is now in effect.

So much rainfall is coming that USA Today is joking that it may be time “to build an ark”…

Time to build an ark? “Generational” rainfall amounts are forecast to fall across portions of the central U.S. from Wednesday to Saturday, resulting in historic and life-threatening flooding across the region, the National Weather Service in Memphis said.

Over the past couple of years, it seems like we have had “historic and life-threatening flooding” every few weeks.

This is normal.

And the fact that four months of rain is about to fall in just five days is normal too…

According to AccuWeather, up to four months’ worth of rain will fall in five days along portions of a 1,000-mile-long swath from Texas to Ohio. “People who have lived in a community their entire lives may see water rapidly rising and flooding areas they have never seen flood before,” AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. “Do not assume that if you have not seen flooding in an area before, that it will not occur this time.”

Nothing to see here.

Move along.

Once upon a time we would have gotten worked up over something like this, but for the past two years the United States has been averaging a “billion dollar disaster” about once every two weeks.

So it is extremely normal that we are about to witness a rainfall event that “has a return interval of anywhere from 25 to 100 years”…

“The forecast heavy rainfall in this event has a return interval of anywhere from 25 to 100 years. In other words, a heavy rainfall event of this magnitude falling within 4 days is an event that happens once in a generation to once in a lifetime,” said the weather service office in Newark, Arkansas. “Historic rainfall totals and impacts are possible.”

Oh, and all of this rainfall is going to produce horrific flooding.

An Accuweather spokesperson actually told Newsweek “that floods like this have a 0.1 percent chance of happening in any given year”.

That is so incredibly normal.

This storm is also expected to spawn a bunch of tornadoes. In fact, quite a few tornado watches have already been issued…

Tornado watches were active Wednesday across multiple states, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. By the afternoon, severe weather was being felt across the middle of the country, with hundreds of flight delays, tens of thousands of power outages and crews examining damage from possible tornadoes.

Of course it was just less than a month ago that a “mega storm” suddenly spawned more than 70 tornadoes in that same part of the country…

This newest tornado threat comes less than three weeks after a ‘mega storm’ ripped through this same part of the US in March. Over 40 people died due to the extreme weather event, which dropped more than 70 tornadoes on communities throughout the South and Midwest.

Exceptionally normal.

After all, they call it “tornado alley” for a reason, right?

Generational storms, epic tornado outbreaks and historic flooding events are all a normal part of life in America now. So the storm that we are about to witness is no big deal…

“Should the amount of rain occur that we anticipate over the middle of the nation, it would exceed the 500 to 1,000-year average,” Clark said, “Truly, the potential is there for a historic flash flooding event.” People living along or traveling on roads near small streams in hilly terrain should be especially vigilant for rapidly rising water that can sweep vehicles and homes away.

Interestingly, Greece was also just hit by historic flooding. in their case, the floodwaters were so powerful that they literally “swept vehicles away”…

Several Greek holiday islands have been devastated by floods after severe rainstorms turned roads into raging rivers and swept vehicles away. Two of Greece’s most popular tourist destinations, Paros and Mykonos, have been left submerged in murky waters after what has been described as ‘biblical disaster’ rainfall lashed through the islands on Monday. Dark skies loomed overhead and heavy rain quickly turned the streets into torrents, with footage showing cars being swept away in the deluge.

So normal.

We are also being told that it is completely normal that the core of our planet is now “rotating in reverse”…

Buried more than 3,000 miles beneath our feet, Earth’s solid inner core was once thought to be unchanging—locked in place at the heart of the planet. But new research has revealed something much more dynamic. According to a recent study published in Nature Geoscience, Earth’s inner core has not only slowed down, it now appears to be rotating in reverse compared to the planet’s surface.

Scientists are telling us that this must be part of a long-term cycle, because there is no way that this is not normal.

Elsewhere, other scientists have discovered that the continent of North America is literally “dripping” down into the Earth’s mantle…

An ancient slab of Earth’s crust buried deep beneath the Midwest is sucking huge swatches of present-day’s North American crust down into the mantle, researchers say. The slab’s pull has created giant “drips” that hang from the underside of the continent down to about 400 miles (640 kilometers) deep inside the mantle, according to a new study. These drips are located beneath an area spanning from Michigan to Nebraska and Alabama, but their presence appears to be impacting the entire continent. The dripping area looks like a large funnel, with rocks from across North America being pulled toward it horizontally before getting sucked down. As a result, large parts of North America are losing material from the underside of their crust, the researchers said.

Wow, I had no idea that large portions of North America were being sucked down into the Earth’s mantle.

I can’t even think of anything more normal than that.

I wonder how that will affect the deep geological scar that currently exists directly under the New Madrid Seismic Zone.

Perhaps someone should look into that.

Meanwhile, the rest of us will just continue to pretend that everything is going to be just fine.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.