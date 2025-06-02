Michael Snyder’s Substack

PJ4Ever
4h

If there was EVER a time in human history to lift up a sitting US President before the Lord, asking Him for discernment and wisdom, it is now. Whether you like and/or agree with President Trump or not, now is NOT the time for opinions; it IS the time to get down on your knees asking the Lord to help Mr. Trump make the RIGHT decision. We are SO close to Armageddon it's not funny!

Jack Sotallaro
4h

I, personally, am tired the the psycho-BS we get from the news and from foreign political leaders.

When Ukraine does this the day before peace talks are set to start, it doesn't look like they're too interested in peace. Realize the only dog we ever had in this fight were the black laboratories the CIA had (has?) in Ukraine and their mineral wealth. The is and never was any kind of relationship with Ukraine except Biden's corrupt son in a no show job for Burisma.

I don't want my grandchildren fighting Russia because Europe wants their oil and resources. We lost men in WWI and WWII to save Europe, and all they've done is mooch off us ever since. It's like your poor in-laws coming for Thanksgiving and never leaving, never paying for anything, and never helping with the work that needs done.

We should withdraw from NATO immediately, requiring them to move their out of the US by August. We owe them nothing and have borne the brunt of supporting them for decades.

We should withdraw all US troops from Europe by 1/1/26, redeploying needed resource to the Indo-Pacific, while creating forward supply bases at Midway and whatever other WWII bases can be put back in service quickly.

We should warn Europe that they're on their own as long as they continue to prod the Russian bear, and that no matter what, we will not respond to an Article 5 call by NATO if Europe continues their aggression against Russia.

And most important of all, we should tell Zenenskyy that he made this bed, and now he can sleep in it.

