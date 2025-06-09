If they keep telling us that the riots in Los Angeles are “mostly peaceful”, do they think that we will eventually believe it? Over and over again, reporters are telling us that the protests are “mostly peaceful” as they literally stand in front of burning vehicles. It is the exact same sort of gaslighting that we witnessed during the final summer of President Trump’s first term in office. There were violent riots all over America throughout the summer of 2020, and it appears that there will be violent riots all over America throughout the summer of 2025. But the mainstream media will never call them “violent riots” even though that is precisely what they are.

The viciousness of the protesters in Los Angeles has been absolutely breathtaking. If this is “peace”, what would “violence” look like? The following are 8 examples of the “mostly peaceful” Los Angeles riots becoming even more “peaceful”…

#1 On Sunday evening, protesters set five Waymo driverless vehicles on fire right in the heart of downtown Los Angeles…

With dark plumes of smoke still filling the air above downtown as of 6 p.m., at least five Waymos were seen either still engulfed by flames or charring after being set ablaze by protesters on North Los Angeles Street near Arcadia Street. The destruction led the Los Angeles Police Department to indefinitely close Los Angeles Street north of Arcadia and south of Alameda streets and declare an unlawful assembly for the entire area, ordering crowds to disperse.

These driverless vehicles are very expensive, and it is being estimated that burning them caused close to a million dollars in damage…

According to a 2024 report by the Wall Street Journal, analysts estimated Waymo’s driverless cars cost between $150,000 and $200,000 a piece. With the five burning robotaxis, the cost of damages would amount to roughly between $750,000 to $1 million, based on WSJ’s estimate.

#2 Protesters were also spotted trying to set police vehicles on fire…

Protesters faced off with police all day Sunday, with things getting intense at times. People were seen using random items to protect themselves from police, while other protesters took aim at CHP officers and their stranded patrol cars on the 101 Freeway. The group threw things and tried setting the patrol units on fire.

#3 According to Police Chief Jim McDonnell, some of the rioters were using hammers to break off huge chunks of concrete from a federal building in downtown Los Angeles. Once they had broken the chunks into pieces that were small enough to throw, they were chucking them at law enforcement officers…

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said in a Sunday evening press conference that the violence was “getting increasingly worse and more violent.” “This violence that I’ve seen, it’s disgusting,” McDonnell said, according to Fox News. “It’s escalated now, since the beginning of this incident. What we saw the first night was bad. What we’ve seen subsequent to that is getting increasingly worse and more violent.” “We’ve seen people with hammers … breaking the bollards behind the federal building and taking the rocks. If you will, or pieces of concrete and throwing them at officers,” McDonnell added. “We’ve had liquid—of who knows what, description thrown at officers. There’s no limit to what they’re, doing to our officers,” he added.

#4 McDonnell is also claiming that some of the protesters were literally firing “commercial grade fireworks” at his officers…

“This violence that I’ve seen is disgusting, it’s escalated now since the beginning of this incident. What we saw the first night was bad, what we’ve seen subsequent to that is getting increasingly worse and more violent. Tonight we had individuals out there shooting commercial grade fireworks at our officers, that can kill you,” McDonnell added. “We have adapted our tactics to have a chance to take these people into custody, and to be able to hold them accountable. We are overwhelmed as far as the number of people out there engaged in this type of activity, and the type of things that they are doing.”

#5 Why would anyone think that attacking a police horse is a good idea? At one point, rioters “fired off projectiles and fireworks” at the horses that some of the police were riding…

Videographer Cam Higby captured of the Los Angeles rioters attacking police horses during Sunday’s riots. The rioters fired off projectiles and fireworks at the animals on Sunday as they continued to rip apart the city over the Trump administration’s arrest of criminal illegal aliens. You can see the panicked horses jump back as the projectiles exploded at their feet.

#6 Nothing says “social justice” quite like looting. Protesters were caught on camera looting a T-Mobile store and looting an Adidas store…

Video recorded just after midnight showed individuals going in and out of a T-Mobile store on South Broadway after smashing through the glass front door early Monday morning. Armed officers also responded to an Adidas store after reports of looting near 8th Street and Broadway. Some of the merchandise taken from the store had been recovered by law enforcement and could be seen on top of their vehicles.

#7 You won’t hear the mainstream media talking about the Hispanic woman that was viciously beaten for daring to speak out against the riots…

A Hispanic woman who told people taking part in the Los Angeles riots that illegal aliens were responsible for the death of her family member was physically attacked by multiple men who were apparently triggered by her speaking out. Outnumbered by thousands of protesters, the brave woman stood her ground as she was pepper sprayed, had water bottles thrown at her face and was rammed into and punched by a man. The lady tried telling the unruly group surrounding her that people are being deported because they’re committing crimes and the crowd became even more upset and followed her until she was forced to flee.

To the mainstream media, these protesters can do no wrong because they are fighting against Trump.

Of course Trump is certainly not going to back down.

He is warning that his administration is “going to have troops everywhere” if that is what is necessary to restore order…

“We are going to have troops everywhere,” Trump said after touching down on Air Force One in New Jersey on Sunday. “We are not going to let this happen to our country.”

Trump is also pledging that when protesters spit on law enforcement officers, they will “be hit harder than they have ever been hit before”…

“If they spit, we will hit.” This is a statement from the President of the United States concerning the catastrophic Gavin Newscum inspired Riots going on in Los Angeles. The Insurrectionists have a tendency to spit in the face of the National Guardsmen/women, and others. These Patriots are told to accept this, it’s just the way life runs. But not in the Trump Administration. IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before. Such disrespect will not be tolerated!

We are about to see chaos in the streets of major cities all over America.

Needless to say, that is exactly what we thought was going to happen.

It took a while for the radical left to mobilize, but now they have officially arrived at the party.

We have a long, hot summer in front of us, and the madness that we are about to witness won’t be good for anyone.

