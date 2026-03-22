Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pocoPete's avatar
pocoPete
18h

Don't forget to get your Shingles vaccination.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Nancy Hoffman's avatar
Nancy Hoffman
16h

waiting for the pestilence

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture