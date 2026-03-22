Is it just a coincidence that the United States is being hit by a remarkable series of natural disasters at the exact same time that a catastrophic war has erupted in the Middle East? This weekend, I came across an image on social media that someone had created that depicted 7 disasters that America had experienced in just the last 7 days. I tried to determine who originally created it, but nobody seemed to know. At one point Ricky Scaparo had shared it, but he said that he was not the creator. Since I could not find the creator, and since not all of the information on the original image was 100 percent accurate, I decided to create my own version. I have been writing so much about the war in Iran that I have kind of neglected what has been going on inside our own country. When I started digging into what has been happening over the past week, I was absolutely stunned.

Let’s start with the “megastorm” that brought travel chaos and power outages to much of the Midwest…

A rapidly strengthening storm will lift across the Great Lakes region Monday night, bringing high winds to over two dozen states and blizzard conditions to the Midwest, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. This will be the last stop for the storm in the United States. The potent storm produced three significant weather threats: powerful winds, blizzard conditions and widespread severe thunderstorms. At one point on Monday, more than 500,000 utility customers were without power, just days after a powerful windstorm swept from the Rockies to the Northeast.

This was a really crazy storm.

If you can believe it, one community in Michigan actually received 52 inches of snow from that storm…

As parts of Michigan begin to dig themselves out after a historic blizzard, snow totals have been released. Parts of the Upper Peninsula received over four feet of snow with the blizzard this week. Round Lake, in the Upper Peninsula, led the state with 52 inches of snow. Mackinaw City and Petoskey saw 27 inches of snow with the event, leading the Lower Peninsula.

I have never seen 52 inches of snow in my entire life.

I can’t even imagine that much snow.

At the same time that Michigan was being absolutely buried by snow, Nebraska was experiencing the worst wildfires in state history…

Swaths of Nebraska are engulfed in fire, with some 800,000 acres burned and at least one person killed. The wildfires, which are the “largest wildfires in our history,” according to a post on X by state’s governor Jim Pillen, are being driven by a powerful heat wave across the western U.S. Temperatures in the 80s Fahrenheit have combined with low humidity, high winds and extreme drought to increase the risk of fire in the state for at least the coming week. Already, the fires have been burning for days.

Entire communities have been wiped off the map.

For quite a while there, firefighters simply could not stop the flames from spreading.

In Hawaii, they have been facing a completely different type of disaster.

Two gigantic storms have caused the worst flooding that the state has experienced in 20 years…

Catastrophic flooding keeps hitting Hawaii as two back-to-back storms pummeled the islands with rain and damaging winds. Authorities say it’s the worst flooding the state has seen in 20 years, as torrents of water wash out homes, damage roads and threaten to bust through a dam. The threat of the dam failure in northern Oahu prompted an emergency evacuation of thousands on the morning of March 20. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency later clarified that the 120-year-old dam had not failed but “is at imminent risk of failure.”

Hopefully the dam will not fail.

But even if it doesn’t, we are being told that this flooding has already caused more than a billion dollars in damage…

Hawaii’s historic flooding that forced thousands of people to flee their homes has caused over $1 billion in damage, while crews are searching for an elderly woman swept away in the ferocious waters. Officials urged people in hard-hit areas across Oahu and Maui to evacuate Saturday due to the state’s worst flooding in more than 20 years, caused by heavy rainfalls on soil already saturated by downpours from a winter storm a week ago. It comes as crews launched a desperate search for a missing 71-year-old who reportedly fell into an inundated stream on Saturday.

What I have already shared in this article would make last week a truly historic week.

But there was more.

In Illinois, a total of 8 tornadoes ripped across the state on March 15th…

8 total tornadoes have now been surveyed from the March 15th severe weather event. Seven tornadoes were preliminarily rated EF1 while another was EF0. Thank you to all of the county officials and members of the public for all of your reports the past couple of days!

In the Southwest, over 40 million Americans were under extreme heat warnings and advisories during the second half of last week…

More than 40 million people across Southern California and the deserts of Nevada and Arizona are under Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories through Sunday.

We aren’t supposed to see heat like this during the month of March.

This may be hard to believe, but in one community in California the high temperature actually reached 108 degrees on Thursday…

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the most intense March heat wave ever observed in the U.S., which is currently baking the West as it expands farther into the Plains through the weekend. Thermal, California, in the Coachella Valley reached 108 degrees Thursday, tying the record for warmest recorded March temperature in U.S. history. The unprecedented heat is expected to peak Friday and Saturday across California, the Southwest, and parts of the Great Plains, with conditions running as much as 35 degrees above average for this time of year.

What in the world is going on?

Weather patterns all over the world have been going nuts in recent months, but this is ridiculous.

Of course the ground underneath our feet just continues to rumble as well.

On Thursday morning, a very unusual magnitude 2.1 earthquake hit South Carolina…

While most of South Carolina was sleeping early Thursday morning the latest earthquake to hit the Columbia area was recorded. A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was confirmed near Lake Murray, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The seismic activity hit at 2:32 a.m. in a part of Lake Murray that’s near the line separating Richland and Lexington counties, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

We sure have been seeing earthquakes in diverse places lately, haven’t we?

But I don’t think that South Carolina has too much to be concerned about.

Ultimately, the really big earthquakes will be hitting us along the west coast and along the New Madrid fault zone.

Scientists assure us that it is just a matter of time.

Lastly, I wanted to mention the huge asteroid that just broke apart over the state of Ohio…

The event took place around 8 a.m. The American Meteor Society shares it received more than 100 reports from several states including Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Illinois and more. According to NASA, the 7-ton asteroid was first spotted about 50 miles above Lake Erie, moving east at about 40,000 miles an hour. The fireball was caused by a small asteroid nearly 6 feet in diameter and weighing about 7 tons. The meteor traveled about 34 miles through the atmosphere before fragmenting 30 miles over Valley City, which is north of Medina.

This huge space rock weighed 7 tons.

Aren’t you glad that it didn’t slam into your home?

Following this incident in Ohio, a sizable meteorite did smash through the roof of one woman’s home in Houston…

A meteorite that was barely longer than a standard baseball bat splintered off a meteor blazing over the Houston area on Saturday, scattering smaller chunks all over the city — with one smashing through a woman’s roof. A fireball tore through the sky over the Houston-area at a staggering 35,000 mph in mere seconds on Saturday afternoon. A 3-foot meteorite broke off just 29 miles above Bammel, Texas, creating “a pressure wave that caused booms heard by some in the area,” NASA confirmed in a post on X.

Why is our planet suddenly encountering so many space rocks?

Is all of this activity a sign that something really big is on the way?

Those that have been following my work for an extended period of time already know what I think.

We really are living in apocalyptic times, and what we have been through so far is nothing compared to what is eventually coming.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.