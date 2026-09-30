Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Magdiel's avatar
Magdiel
Oct 1

Possitive side is that the Colorado River, and all those Dams and Lakes and underground aquifers that are struggling are going to, if not replenish, at least get much needed rain! God is Merciful!

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Suzi Smith's avatar
Suzi Smith
Oct 1

Would we rather not be warned, even if it doesn’t happen? Or have the option of being prepared as much as possible?

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