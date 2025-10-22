Millions of Americans are discovering that at some point the money runs out and the party is over. Vehicles are being repossessed at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis, foreclosure filings are up 18 percent compared to last year, and student loan delinquencies have soared into unprecedented territory. Nobody can deny that economic conditions are deteriorating rapidly, and this has pushed vast numbers of U.S. consumers past their breaking points. So what is going to happen if economic conditions continue to deteriorate rapidly in the months ahead?

The American people are not stupid.

They clearly understand what is taking place, and they are not happy about it.

According to a brand new AP-NORC survey that was just released, a staggering 68 percent of U.S. adults consider the condition of the economy to be “poor”…

Some 68% of U.S. adults describe the U.S. economy these days as “poor,” while 32% say it’s “good.” That’s largely consistent with assessments of the economy over the past year.

For many years economic conditions in this country have been collapsing.

Now we have finally reached a point where it cannot be denied any longer.

Many Americans attempted to keep living a middle class lifestyle by going very deep into debt, but for millions of them a day of reckoning has finally arrived.

If you doubt this, just consider the facts.

It is being projected that the number of vehicle repossessions in the U.S. this year will be the highest that we have seen since the global financial crisis…

Car repossessions are surging across the US, as an increasing number of Americans fall behind on their auto loans. According to data from the Recovery Database Network (RDN), analyzed by CURepossession, it is projected that over 3 million cars could be repossessed in 2025. This would be the highest number since the financial crisis.

Consumers will often keep making their vehicle payments even when they have gotten behind on everything else.

So the fact that we are witnessing so many repossessions in 2025 is a very troubling sign.

And a lot more repossessions are on the way, because subprime borrowers are falling behind on their payments at a rate that we have never seen before…

The percentage of subprime borrowers – those with poor or no credit – who are at least 60 days late on their loans was at 6.43 percent in August, according to Fitch Ratings. This figure has doubled since 2021, and is worse than during the dot-com recession, the Covid-19 pandemic and the financial crisis. Economists are warning that this consumer weakness could be a warning sign about serious cracks in the US economy which could lead to financial meltdown.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans are also getting behind on their mortgages, and foreclosure filings are 18 percent higher than they were last year…

As of August, foreclosure filings had risen six straights months year-over-year and were up 18% from the same period in 2024, according to property data firm ATTOM.

If all of this is starting to sound a lot like 2008 to many of you, that is because it really is a lot like 2008.

Americans are rapidly getting behind on their student loans too.

In fact, nearly 10 million Americans are either in default or “late-stage delinquency” at this point…

For months, experts have warned that student loan borrowers who are behind on their payments may trigger a “default cliff.” Recent reports show that cliff is now looming. The resumption of federal student loan delinquency reporting on consumers’ credit earlier this year caused a spike in the rate of severe delinquencies, which now near a record high, according to September’s Credit Insights report from credit score developer FICO. Roughly 5.3 million borrowers are in default and another 4.3 million borrowers are in “late-stage delinquency,” or between 181 and 270 days late on their payments, according to a separate analysis last month by the Congressional Research Service based on data from the Education Department. Payments 270 days past due are considered in default.

What a colossal mess.

Sadly, a lot more Americans will be reaching their breaking points in the months ahead because mass layoffs are occurring all over the nation.

Earlier today, we learned that Meta will be laying off hundreds of very well paid employees that were working in its artificial intelligence unit…

Meta will lay off roughly 600 employees within its artificial intelligence unit as the company looks to reduce layers and operate more nimbly, a spokesperson confirmed to CNBC on Wednesday. The company announced the cuts in a memo from its chief AI officer, Alexandr Wang, who was hired in June as part of Meta’s $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI. Workers across Meta’s AI infrastructure units, Fundamental Artificial Intelligence Research unit and other product-related positions will be impacted.

AI was supposed to be the future.

But it appears that bubble is starting to burst too.

These days, it seems like almost everyone is struggling. One recent survey found that 67 percent of U.S. adults that are actually employed are living paycheck to paycheck.

Most Americans are just barely scraping by in 2025, and now the current government shutdown threatens to take food stamp benefits away from 42 million Americans next month.

Needless to say, that has the potential to cause widespread chaos…

A classic saying among preparedness experts in the US is that America is capable of weathering many crises, but when the food stamps shut down all bets are off. In other words, when the free stuff army loses their handouts, that’s when all hell breaks loose. The US government spends over $100 billion on SNAP programs every year; the largest single food welfare project in the world. It’s difficult to predict what an end to SNAP might look like. One can assume the worst and be ready for a “Walking Dead” disaster in which angry mobs run rampant. Or, tensions might continue to simmer. Many people might be forced to simply get a job, and the welfare subset could decide to adapt. But they probably won’t.

All of this lines up perfectly with the nightmare scenarios that so many of the experts have been warning us about.

Those at the top of the economic pyramid are still thriving for the moment, but those at the bottom of the economic pyramid are suffering very deeply and are becoming increasingly desperate.

And desperate people do desperate things.

The U.S. economy has been moving in a very clear direction for more than five years now, and at this stage what is in front of us should be quite obvious to everyone.

