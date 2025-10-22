Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
4hEdited

How truly desperate are people (not doubting, but to what degree)? I worked in retail banking the last 17 years of my 43+ years in financial services and routinely found "desperate" people who still had the latest model smart phone, an expensive cable/satellite bill, the latest (or nearly so) vehicle, designer clothes/shoes, with recurring charges for dining out amongst their many credit card purchases. They continued to charge on their revolving credit cards (and routinely asked if they could be granted a line increase "just to get them by" and incurred fees for interest...they'd overdraft their checking accounts and whine that they couldn't afford the fees (which I would be the first to admit were unduly prohibitive, especially before banks put through charges in the order received versus the largest items first)....but when a budget was proposed (I even had a spreadsheet I used to help them visualize their obligations and income as part of trying to assist them) but they couldn't be "restricted" that way (unlike how the rest of us have largely lived for decades). I did and still do drive older, paid for vehicles, keep one credit card that I pay off monthly within a designated budget. We eat 99% at home (out is an occasion and we still split an entree or find inexpensive but reliably good places to dine). We are vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free, caffeine-free and we live a minimalist lifestyle that's actually freeing (versus being controlled by our possessions). We read books (gobs of them), watch the boob tube selectively. Listen to great music. Enjoy partnering to prepare our meals, and entertain friends on occasion at our home or they at theirs, and we serve well-prepared, wholesome foods. We have a budget for gifts/cards/car maintenance & repair/emergency savings, medical out-of-pocket savings, and we purchase good quality appliances when needed and take care of them (same with the car(s)). We carry older 4G flip phones without any functions except text/talk and that's how they're used. We share one PC that's hard wired (no wi-fi) and we replace our clothing with practical functional pieces and care for them well.

All to say that desperation is usually preceded by lack of planning and preparation, understanding (as I was once unemployed for 16 months consecutively and was a single father at that time) that there are unpredictable circumstance, illness, accidents, (grown as well as younger) kids with needs, breakdowns, etc...but again, living in debt with no plan and no cognizance of how funds that are available are being spent, and "needing" things that are actually luxuries are not signs of desperation -- they're signs of selfishness, short-sighted thinking and immature irresponsible traps.

That said, the present circumstances are being ORCHESTRATED to place us in a position of helplessness and despair so that when the GOV rolls out their replacement economic system (stablecoin digital tokenized economy with mandatory digital ID & conditioned access and usage to funds, including their brainchild to replace welfare -- universal basic income) -- most will have no alternative but to succumb and be forever trapped inside the panopticon intended to prevent them from ever being free and owning anything again....If you have chosen Jesus and He is your Savior/LORD/God and the source of your life, then He will sustain you through any and everything, proven time & again. That does not mean a perfect life where everything comes easily, but it does mean that you are not mired in the material temporal world and understand the more important (critical) aspects of your life that need to be in order so that NO MATTER WHAT OCCURS, you are already provided for in the most important of ways (including a certain future that makes this short span of time here pale in comparison).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pierre P's avatar
Pierre P
5h

Stay yoked to Jesus!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture