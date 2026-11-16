If you think that the weather in California is bad now, just wait a couple of months. December, January and February are the peak months for atmospheric river activity along the west coast. The Super El Niño of 2026-2027 is going to supercharge atmospheric rivers as they funnel moisture into California, and that is why meteorologists are expecting lots of flooding this winter. If one atmospheric river after another hammers the state over a period of a couple of months, we could potentially be facing an “ARkStorm” like the one that caused the Great Flood of 1861-1862. That winter, an inland sea that was 300 miles long was temporarily created as the rain just kept falling and falling. Scientists tell us that there have been at least six other winters that were even worse than the Great Flood of 1861-1862 during the past 1,800 years. So this is something that does occur from time to time, and now an ultra-powerful Super El Niño is poised to make this a winter to remember for those living along the west coast.

According to USA Today, the Super El Niño of 2026-2027 has now “reached the top of the scale for intensity” and it just continues to get even stronger…

The current El Niño climate pattern has reached the top of the scale for intensity, according to a report released Nov. 12 from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC). The pattern is now considered to be “very strong” – the highest of the CPC’s four El Niño intensity categories. Only three other El Niños on record have attained this level: 1982-83, 1997-98 and 2015-16. Modern El Niño records started in 1950.

Unfortunately, this Super El Niño is expected to stick around until at least the spring.

One atmospheric river after another pummeled California during both the 2023–2024 and 2022–2023 winter seasons, and now a similar pattern has already started to emerge for the 2026-2027 winter season.

As a result, meteorologists are warning that we could see widespread flooding and landslides…

Repeated atmospheric rivers could increase flooding and landslide risks while delivering heavy Sierra Nevada snow. Strong storms could also produce high winds and coastal flooding. In between storms, coastal flooding looks likely along the California coast due to the already elevated water levels due to the very strong El Niño.

Another winter season like 2023–2024 or 2022–2023 would be bad, but it would not be catastrophic.

However, if this is an “ARkStorm winter”, experts have warned that flooding could cause up to a trillion dollars in damage.

That is not a misprint.

We officially enter the danger zone in December, but already the weather in California is going completely nuts.

Coming into this weekend, we were being warned that a “giant train of storms” was headed for the west coast…

Internet meteorologist Max Velocity described the weather in a video published Thursday as a “giant train of storms.” “A giant train of storms is about to slam the West Coast of the United States in places like California, Oregon, and Washington, [which] are about to pick up a ton of snow and also several inches of rain in addition to very high winds,” he said.

These storms are kicking up some absolutely enormous waves.

The National Weather Service actually instructed residents of Northern California to totally stay away from the beach…

Ferocious waves crashed into the Northern California coast Saturday as forecasters issued dire warnings about the dangers facing beachgoers. An incoming “storm train” contributed to the monster waves as it barreled toward California. “DO NOT GO TO THE BEACH/COAST TODAY,” the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office wrote on X.

We aren’t talking about waves that are 10 or 20 feet tall.

It was being projected that we could actually witness waves of up to 60 feet…

The National Weather Service issued a new warning to locals to avoid going to the beach or to the coast entirely on Saturday, as swells could now grow in excess of 60 feet.

I can’t remember the last time we witnessed a warning like this.

And it turns out that waves of “50 to 60 feet” did hammer at least one location in San Mateo County…

Rachel Kennedy, a meteorologist for National Weather Service Bay Area, said in an interview Saturday afternoon that the agency had instituted a high surf warning, with waves over 25 feet high along much of the coast. At major break points, such as the popular Mavericks surf spot in San Mateo County, “more localized” waves reached 50 to 60 feet, she said, urging people to stay safe and avoid putting themselves in danger.

Waves of this magnitude can be quite a shock.

Local residents are getting knocked off their feet and in some areas coastal streets are being absolutely inundated…

Videos posted on social media and on local news broadcasts showed massive waves crashing along the coast in places such as Pacifica and Half Moon Bay in San Mateo County, sending water surging onto city streets. Witnesses reported people being knocked down by the water and running away from the particularly large waves that hit periodically.

Ocean levels were already far higher than usual thanks to the “Kelvin wave” that recently arrived from South America.

Now gigantic waves are riding in on top of those elevated ocean levels, and they can be life-threatening.

Last week, an entire group of young people that was enjoying a bonfire party on the beach got dragged away by a monster wave.

One 24-year-old woman never made it back…

A 24-year-old woman disappeared after a wave hit her and her friends following a bonfire party on the beach last week. The group had been relaxing on the beach when powerful waves crashed into them, dragging them underwater. All but the 24-year-old made it to safety.

Needless to say, the California coastline has been getting pounded for months thanks to the Super El Niño of 2026-2027.

A lot of coastal homes have been destroyed, many beaches have been severely eroded, and now we are being told that a “frightening crack” has developed directly beneath a Ritz-Carlton resort…

A frightening crack has ripped open along a coastal bluff beneath one of California’s ritziest resorts, raising fears that incoming storms could send the cliff crashing onto a popular beachside trail. The fissure sits directly below The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, looming over the heavily trafficked Salt Creek Point trail used daily by hundreds of beachgoers, walkers and surfers. Local videographer Craig Whetter of Breaking Even TV captured footage of the fracture in mid-November, revealing a prominent split in the bluff overlooking Salt Creek Beach.

This could potentially be only just the beginning.

It all depends on how frequently atmospheric rivers funnel moisture into California during the winter months.

If it doesn’t happen often, we will avoid a worst case scenario.

But if there is one supercharged atmospheric river after another over the course of a couple of months, it really will be a nightmare.

Sadly, Accuweather is telling us that “multiple storms” will hit the west coast this week…

Multiple storms will sweep across the West Coast this week, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and mountain snow from Washington to California. The exact impacts will depend largely on elevation, but most areas will face some disruption. Lower elevations will get rain and gusty winds while significant snow will pile up across the Cascades and the Sierra Nevada as the week progresses. Travel delays, localized flooding and hazardous conditions are possible, especially along the coast and on mountain pass roads.

The second storm that is coming in will be the most dangerous.

It could actually create blizzard conditions in the Sierra Nevada mountains…

The heaviest mountain snow of the week will arrive with the second storm. As colder air settles in, snow levels will drop, allowing snow to pile up at progressively lower elevations. Several feet of snow are possible in the higher terrain of the Sierra Nevada from midweek into late week, which could make travel treacherous and lead to lengthy delays. Combined with strong winds blowing in from the Pacific, the heavy snowfall could create blizzard conditions. Blowing snow may cut visibility to near zero, halt travel and cover roadways faster, posing challenges for road crews.

We are only in mid-November.

It is going to be what happens in December, January and February that will really matter.

An “ARkStorm” would do far more damage in California than any hurricane ever could.

In a worst case scenario, parts of several major cities could be underwater for months and up to 25 percent of all buildings in the state could experience at least some level of flooding.

The geologic record tells us that this type of disaster has happened many times before, and scientists have warned that it will happen again.

Thanks to the Super El Niño of 2026-2027, conditions have never been more ideal for an “ARkStorm” than they are right now.

Hopefully residents of California are taking this very seriously, because I think that this could become a very big story in the weeks ahead.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.