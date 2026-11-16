Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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pocoPete's avatar
pocoPete
7hEdited

The owners of waterfront houses should sell now before their houses are washed away.

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Jacob Worm's avatar
Jacob Worm
5h

“It lays the predicate and foundation for the development of a weather satellite that will permit man to determine the world's cloud layer and ultimately to control the weather; and he who controls the weather will control the world” - Vice President Johnson at Southwest Texas State University (1962)

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