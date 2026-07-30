When will the mainstream media finally admit that we are literally watching World War III play out right in front of our eyes? The war in the Middle East has been going on for more than 1,000 days, and there is no end in sight. The war in Ukraine has already lasted longer than World War I did, and there is no end in sight. Sadly, it appears that more countries could get pulled into these conflicts.

At this moment, more than half of the nations on the entire planet are either engaged in the various military conflicts that are currently raging around the globe or are directly funding those military conflicts.

Unfortunately, things could quickly get a whole lot worse. The following are 6 signs that World War III is about to get even larger…

#1 Saudi Arabia has just put together a 14 nation naval coalition to protect commercial traffic in the Red Sea, and it is being reported that the Saudis are “preparing for a major military offensive against the Houthis”…

Saudi Arabia is preparing for a major military offensive against the Houthis by sea and possibly by land in central Yemen, Yemeni sources believe, in a move to break the chokehold on its oil exports through the southern Red Sea. Saudi forces have been seen withdrawing from the east of Yemen in what could be preparation for a land offensive. At the same time, Riyadh is trying to organise a naval coalition to protect shipping from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait. The Saudi defence ministry said on Thursday that 14 states including Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Sudan and Djibouti had issued a joint statement supporting a multinational maritime defence coalition.

The Saudis feel compelled to take action because both of the major routes that they normally use to export oil are being blocked…

Up to 80% of Saudi crude exports were shipped through the strait of Hormuz before the Iran war began. The Red Sea has therefore grown in importance, with more than half of Saudi oil now transported overland to loading terminals at the port city of Yanbu.

#2 A Russian missile that is “capable of carrying nuclear warheads” just exploded deep inside Polish territory…

An object that crashed into a field in Poland was a Russian missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the NATO ally has said. Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defence said the Kh-101 cruise missile “exploded” as it landed in the east of the country in the early hours of Thursday. Cezary Tomczyk described the missile as “potentially very dangerous” to local broadcaster TVN24. There were no injuries or damage in the shocking incident which risks deepening icy tensions between Moscow and NATO. The missile reportedly left a huge 10-metre wide (33ft) crater near the village of Tarnawa Kolonia, 57 miles from Poland’s border with Ukraine.

NATO fighter jets were scrambled as a result of this incident, and tensions with Russia just continue to escalate.

#3 President Trump is becoming extremely frustrated about the lack of progress in defeating Iran…

President Donald Trump has grown increasingly “exasperated” as the war in Iran stretches into its sixth month, with NBC News reporting exclusively on Wednesday that the president recently erupted at top national security officials amid deep divisions inside his administration over how to proceed. The report, citing a U.S. official and people familiar with the discussions, paints a picture of a divided White House. As one U.S. official put it, “After all this time, there is no unity.” Trump exploded during a meeting with top national security officials last week over a lack of progress in Iran, yelling expletives, according to NBC News. The report says administration officials remain divided over whether the priority should be stopping Iran’s nuclear program, protecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, or degrading Tehran’s missile and drone arsenal.

Trump is desperate to achieve some sort of a breakthrough, and he has been looking for new options.

One of the options that Trump is reportedly considering is a plan drawn up by Admiral Brad Cooper.

That plan calls for “10 to 14 days of strikes designed to eradicate Tehran’s ongoing threat”…

A top US commander is preparing a two-week bombing campaign against Iran to cripple its missile capability. Adm Brad Cooper, head of the US Central Command (Centcom), has drawn up plans for 10 to 14 days of strikes designed to eradicate Tehran’s ongoing threat, according to a report, as tit-for-tat strikes continue in the Middle East.

Of course the truth is that if we could take out the underground facilities where Iran is hiding their missiles and drones we would have done it by now.

And if the U.S. starts hitting Tehran with airstrikes, the Iranians have already warned that they will fire ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv.

#4 The moment that they are attacked by Iran, the Israelis are ready to start destroying Iranian energy infrastructure, and we just learned that the IDF has flattened a prominent mosque in Gaza City…

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday struck a mosque in Gaza City, saying Wednesday that it was one of several Hamas weapons depots in the central and northern Gaza Strip that it destroyed this week. Footage from Gaza City on Tuesday showed fire and a huge plume of smoke rising above tents housing displaced Gazans during a strike on the Al-Muttaqin Mosque. The army said the site was used for weapons storage, adding that it was “another example of terror organizations using civilian infrastructure for terror purposes.”

After more than 1,000 days, the war between Israel and Hamas is far from over.

And just a little while ago, the Israelis used 700 tons of explosives to destroy a massive tunnel system that Hezbollah had been using in southern Lebanon…

The Israeli military has blown up Hezbollah’s tunnel system beneath the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announce in a joint statement. They say that the IDF used 700 tons of explosives to demolish the subterranean facility. The demolition was planned for an earlier date but was postponed because of the ceasefire. Netanyahu and Katz say the destruction of the tunnel system at this time comes in response to Hezbollah’s “blatant” violation of the ceasefire agreement yesterday, by targeting an unmanned bulldozer with an explosive drone.

#5 Iran has been hitting us in a lot of different ways, and now it appears that they have added cyberattacks to the list…

US investigators believe Iranian hackers were likely behind a cyberattack targeting about 36 municipal water systems in Minnesota, The New York Times reported Thursday citing US and state officials. Officials cautioned that the assessment was preliminary and could change as more technical evidence was collected. They said there was no indication that any water supply had been made unsafe to drink. At least one city temporarily took a well and treatment plant offline, while other municipalities used manual workarounds after hackers targeted systems used to remotely monitor and manage water towers.

This is quite an ominous development.

What targets will Iranian hackers go after next?

#6 It is being reported that Iran will soon be receiving 400 shoulder-fired air defense systems from China…

Iran is reportedly anticipating the first delivery installment of 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles within a matter of weeks, the fruit of a deal worth over $60 million arranged by a Hong Kong-based intermediary. The missile shipment was reported by Reuters on Wednesday, based on information from three sources who “spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.” These sources said a Hong Kong company called Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment acted as the intermediary between Beijing and Tehran for the missile shipment, which seems intended to fill the gaps in Iran’s air defenses exposed by U.S. and Israeli strikes during Operation Epic Fury.

If this deal is completed, President Trump will go absolutely ballistic, and it will help set the stage for a future war with China.

Of course the Chinese are already very angry with us, because our naval blockade is preventing them from getting the Iranian oil that they depend on.

China normally imports more oil from the Middle East than anyone else by a wide margin, and so what is taking place in the Middle East is of the utmost importance to them.

The pieces on the global chessboard are being moved around at a dizzying pace, and even a single wrong move could potentially have apocalyptic consequences.

Meanwhile, most of those living in the western world continue to party as if everything is going to magically work out just fine somehow.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.