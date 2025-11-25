They are getting all of their ducks in a row for a war with Venezuela. Do you think that it is just a coincidence that Southern Command just canceled leave for Thanksgiving and Christmas? And do you think that it is just a coincidence that the Trump administration just designated “Cartel de los Soles” as a foreign terrorist organization? This is going to allow the Trump administration to take military action against Venezuela without formally declaring war. As you will see below, so many of the things that we would expect to see just before a major military operation commences are happening right now. The following are 6 major warning signs that indicate that military strikes on Venezuela could be imminent…

#1 Why would troops not be allowed to go home for the holidays unless something really big was about to happen? The following comes from a Telegraph article entitled “Christmas cancelled for US troops surrounding Venezuela”…

US troops in the Caribbean have reportedly been told they may not be able to go home for Thanksgiving and Christmas as the White House ramps up its pressure campaign against Venezuela. Southcom, the US combat command responsible for South and Central America, is restricting leave over the festive period in preparation for land strikes in the region, according to CNN. The news came as Gen Dan Caine, America’s most senior military officer, was dispatched to the Caribbean on Monday. He is set to visit one of several navy warships sent to the region.

#2 The “Cartel de los Soles” has been officially designated as a foreign terrorist organization…

With talk of anti-Caracas US covert operations set to begin imminently, President Trump’s labelling of the so-called “Cartel de los Soles” as a foreign terrorist organization has become official, and taken effect Monday. However, Venezuela has hit back, rejecting the label and going so far as to call the group, which translates to “Cartel of the Suns, as “non-existent”. “Venezuela categorically, firmly, and absolutely rejects the new and ridiculous fabrication by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of State, Marco Rubio, which designates the non-existent Cartel de los Soles as a terrorist organization,” said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on his Telegram account. Caracas is dismissing it as an ‘absurd’ lie.

#3 The FAA has issued a NOTAM that covers all of Venezuelan airspace until February 19th…

The FAA on Friday issued a security notam warning U.S. civil aviation operators of “potentially hazardous” conditions in the Maiquetia Flight Information Region (SVZM FIR), citing a worsening security environment and increased Venezuelan military activity. The notam is effective through Feb. 19, 2026. Per the notam, the FAA also now requires U.S. operators to “provide at least 72-hour advance notice of planned flights to the FAA at faawatch@faa.gov with specific flight details.” It also directs crews to report any observed security issues to the agency’s Washington, D.C.-based operations center. “Operators are advised to exercise caution when operating in the Maiquetia Flight Information Region at all altitudes due to the worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela,” according to the notam. The agency said threats “could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight, the arrival and departure phases of flight, and/or airports and aircraft on the ground.”

#4 If a major military operation was imminent, we would expect airlines to cancel flights, and that is precisely what is occurring…

Several major airlines have pulled Venezuelan flights following a U.S. aviation safety warning, disrupting travel to the country and as the Trump administration escalates pressure on President Nicolás Maduro. According to Reuters, at least three airlines, Brazil’s Gol, Colombia’s Avianca, and TAP Air Portugal, canceled departures from Caracas Saturday, with other international carriers making changes through Monday. The flight disruption also impacted the U.K. and Europe, coinciding with the administration’s decision to designate the Venezuelan group known as the Cartel de los Soles, as a foreign terrorist organization.

#5 Thousands of U.S. Marines and the most advanced aircraft carrier in the world have been put into position to take action against Venezuela…

The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group entered the Caribbean Sea on November 16, 2025, after crossing into the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility on November 11. The Ford, the Navy’s newest supercarrier, brings F-35C stealth fighters, advanced radars, and a full air wing. The buildup includes the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) embarked. This adds more than 2,200 Marines, MV-22 Ospreys, CH-53E helicopters, and landing craft. In total, nearly a dozen warships and around 12,000 sailors and Marines now operate in the region.

#6 U.S. military aircraft have been buzzing Venezuelan airspace for hours, and those working at the Pentagon are suddenly ordering lots and lots of pizza…

When staffers at the Pentagon start ordering a lot more pizza than usual, that is usually a very good indication that something is up.

If the United States goes to war with Venezuela, that will seriously damage our relationship with China.

Just hours ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping released a letter which “reaffirmed Beijing’s steadfast support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro”…

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed Beijing’s steadfast support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, sending a congratulatory letter on the eve of the embattled leader’s birthday that pledged continued backing for the South American country’s sovereignty amid mounting regional tensions and US military pressure. In the message, released by Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry over the weekend, Xi described China and Venezuela as “intimate friends, dear brothers and good partners”. He vowed to keep supporting Caracas in “safeguarding its sovereignty and national security, the dignity of the nation, and social stability”.

If the United States goes to war with Venezuela, that will also seriously damage our relationship with Russia.

It is being reported that 120 Russian troops are currently in Venezuela for training purposes…

A controversial Russian general is now in Venezuela leading a rotational advisory mission, the head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) told The War Zone exclusively. Colonel General Oleg Leontievich Makarevich commands the Russian Ministry of Defense’s Equator Task Force (ETF), Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov said. Makarevich is in charge of more than 120 troops who are training Venezuelan forces on a wide range of military functions, according to Budanov.

If we start bombing the living daylights out of Venezuela, peace in Ukraine will become almost impossible.

Do we really want to go down that road?

Speaking of Ukraine, we are being told that the fortress city of Pokrovsk has now fallen to the Russians…

Key Donetsk bastion of Pokrovsk will turn back to being called by its Russian name Krasnoarmeysk. After a 21-month long battle, Ukraine has just lost one of the most important Donetsk cities it still holds, a 60k citizen-strong road and rail hub that is vital for logistics and supply.

My recommendation would be to pursue peace with the Russians while that is still possible.

I am sure that most of you feel the same way.

Unfortunately, that window appears to be closing.

Once we go to war with Venezuela, things will start changing very rapidly.

Most Americans could not even find Venezuela on a blank map of the world, but what is about to happen there is going to have enormous implications for every man, woman and child in our entire nation.

