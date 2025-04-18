Absolutely enormous things are happening all over the globe, but you aren’t hearing a lot about many of them. That is because the mainstream media chooses to focus on stories that advance the specific narratives that they are currently pushing. For example, virtually everyone knows who Kilmar Abrego Garcia is at this point, because the mainstream media has been endlessly focusing on him. But there are other stories of far more importance that are not getting nearly the attention that they deserve. The following are 6 major developments that that the mainstream media is being strangely quiet about right now…

#1 A “self-amplifying” mRNA bird flu vaccine that has been developed by a biotechnology company known as Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings has been fast-tracked by the FDA…

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), a biotechnology firm specializing in mRNA medicines with a market capitalization of $266 million, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to its self-amplifying mRNA vaccine candidate, ARCT-2304. The vaccine is aimed at providing immunity against the H5N1 subtype of influenza A, a virus with potential pandemic implications.

This is a story of extreme importance, but hardly anyone is talking about it because the mainstream media is barely giving it any attention.

#2 Is the Elsinore fault waking up? The magnitude 5.2 earthquake that just hit the California has “reignited fears that the ‘Big One’ is coming”…

A major earthquake in Southern California this week has reignited fears that the ‘Big One’ is coming, but scientists say it may come from an unlikely source. The little-known Elsinore fault is branch of the infamous San Andreas fault, stretching over 100 miles across Southern California, from the US-Mexico border, through San Diego and Riverside Counties, and up towards Los Angeles. The California Institute of Technology has noted that the Elsinore fault, which sits just 15 miles from San Diego County, is one of the largest fault zones in Southern California.

According to Dr. Lucy Jones, the Elsinore fault has the potential to generate a magnitude 7.8 earthquake someday…

The Elsinore fault zone is actually one of the largest in Southern California, according to Caltech, but “in historical times, has been one of the quietest.” However, that inactivity belies a devastating potency. The fault is capable of generating a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, said seismologist Lucy Jones, a Caltech research associate. “The Elsinore fault is one of the major risks in Southern California,” Jones said.

As I keep warning, it is just a matter of time before a colossal earthquake absolutely devastates the California coast.

Are you ready for when that day finally arrives?

#3 The price of gold has skyrocketed to record high levels…

It’s been a banner year for gold. In March, the precious metal’s price crossed the $3,000 per ounce mark for the first time in history — and the upward price trajectory didn’t stop there. The price of gold has continued to climb in the time since, surging past the $3,300 per ounce mark this week.

I never imagined that the price of gold would be above $3,300 in the middle of April.

How high will it go by the end of the year?

#4 The Sun has been acting very strangely in recent months, and scientists are now warning that a “lesser-known, 100-year-long” solar cycle is “just beginning to ramp up again”…

The unexpected surge of solar activity during the ongoing solar maximum may be tied to a lesser-known, 100-year-long cycle that is just beginning to ramp up again, a new study suggests.

This little-known solar cycle is called “the Centennial Gleissberg Cycle”, and it is yet another reason why solar activity is expected to be unusually high during the years in front of us…

Another, lesser-known repeating pattern in solar activity is the Centennial Gleissberg Cycle (CGC) — a variation in the intensity of sunspot cycles that rises and falls every 80 to 100 years. The CGC is still poorly understood, but it is likely tied to “subtle sloshing” of the magnetic fields in each of the sun’s two hemispheres that slightly alters the Hale cycle, Scott McIntosh, a solar physicist at the newly formed space weather solutions company Lynker Space, who was not involved in the research, told Live Science.

#5 In Alaska, a major eruption of Mount Spurr could be coming very soon…

Scientists with the Alaska Volcano Observatory have said that Mount Spurr, a volcano located roughly 80 miles from Anchorage, is likely to erupt in the coming weeks or months based on elevated seismic activity. In the event of an eruption, scientists said, it’s highly possible ash will make its way to Anchorage, causing issues with air quality and possibly disrupting travel.

Mount Spurr has covered Anchorage in ash before, and we are being warned that a similar event in 2025 “could result in widespread ashfall across the region”…

While Anchorage lies outside the immediate impact zone of Mount Spurr, previous eruptions in 1953 and 1992 sent ash clouds over the city, coating it in about a quarter inch of ash. A similar event today could result in widespread ashfall across the region, the AVO warned.

Volcanoes all over the “Ring of Fire” have been roaring back to life. I believe that it is just a matter of time before volcanoes in Washington and Oregon start waking up too.

#6 The New York Times is reporting that President Trump actually blocked an Israeli attack on Iran that was originally planned for May. Apparently, Trump wanted to see if a deal could be negotiated with the Iranians instead. The following is what Zero Hedge had to say about the New York Times report…

President Donald Trump rejected an Israeli plan to attack Iran with US military support, which was pitched with a timeline of as soon as next month, in favor of seeking diplomacy with Tehran, The New York Times reported late Wednesday. The report indicated Israel was seeking significant American support for preemptive strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, with aerial bombings backing up Israeli commando raids to destroy the Iranian sites. The viewpoint from Tel Aviv is that such a massive operation, envisioned to take a week, would not be successful without direct US assistance. It was during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu’s visit to the White House earlier this month that Trump informed the Israeli leader that instead he would pursue new diplomatic talks with Iran.

This is good news.

But the Iranians do not seem to be in any mood to compromise.

At the moment, they are insisting that they must be allowed to continue to enrich uranium.

That is not going to be acceptable to Israel, and I don’t think that it is going to be acceptable to the Trump administration either.

We shall see how negotiations go this weekend, but it appears that a major conflict with Iran is coming sooner or later.

Global events are starting to move at a pace that is absolutely breathtaking.

Unfortunately, most Americans just continue to live their lives as if the party will never end.

