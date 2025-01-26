Technology is advancing at an exponential rate, but we have very little ability to control it if something goes horribly wrong. Many experts are warning that some of the new technologies that are being developed right now represent very serious existential threats to humanity. In other words, they believe that we could literally be creating technology that could wipe us out someday. Unfortunately, the scientific community is not showing any restraint at all. It something is possible, they want to try to do it. All over the globe, hordes of mad scientists are feverishly rushing into the unknown, and it is quite likely that the consequences will be horrific. The following are 5 super creepy new technologies that should chill all of us to the core…

#1 Scientists in China have been able to get AI models to create “functioning replicas of themselves”…

Scientists say artificial intelligence (AI) has crossed a critical “red line” and has replicated itself. In a new study, researchers from China showed that two popular large language models (LLMs) could clone themselves. “Successful self-replication under no human assistance is the essential step for AI to outsmart [humans], and is an early signal for rogue AIs,” the researchers wrote in the study, published Dec. 9, 2024 to the preprint database arXiv. In the study, researchers from Fudan University used LLMs from Meta and Alibaba to determine whether a self-replicating AI could multiply beyond control. Across 10 trials, the two AI models created separate and functioning replicas of themselves in 50% and 90% of cases, respectively — suggesting AI may already have the capacity to go rogue.

What they are doing is literally insane.

One of the AI models was actually trained to clone itself and teach the clone it created to do the same thing. This could potentially set up “a cycle that could continue indefinitely”…

The study explored two specific scenarios: “shutdown avoidance” and “chain of replication.” In the first, the AI model was programmed to detect whether it was about to be shut down and to replicate itself before it could be terminated. In the other, the AI was instructed to clone itself and then program its replica to do the same — setting up a cycle that could continue indefinitely.

Could ultra-powerful, self-replicating AI entities become so powerful that they literally take over the entire planet?

And what would be the future of humanity in such a scenario?

Let us hope that we never find out.

#2 Do you remember Operation Warp Speed? That was a public-private partnership that was initiated during the first Trump administration, and we all know how that turned out.

Now another public-private partnership that has been dubbed “Stargate” is supposed to greatly accelerate the development of AI in the United States…

Three top tech firms on Tuesday announced that they will create a new company, called Stargate, to grow artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison appeared at the White House Tuesday afternoon alongside President Donald Trump to announce the company, which Trump called the “largest AI infrastructure project in history.” The companies will invest $100 billion in the project to start, with plans to pour up to $500 billion into Stargate in the coming years.

We have never seen an AI project of this magnitude.

It is being claimed that this new project could ultimately develop “mRNA vaccines against cancer”…

And while there are plenty of legitimate concerns that come with letting Silicon Valley firms off the leash to pursue bleeding-edge AI at blinding speed, the conspiracist side of Trump’s coalition has particularly far-fetched notions of a worst-case scenario. Many of them fixated on remarks that billionaire Larry Ellison, founder and former CEO of Oracle and currently its chief technology officer, made at the White House on Tuesday. Ellison claimed that Stargate could lead to the AI-facilitated production of mRNA vaccines against cancer, explaining, “once we gene-sequence that cancer tumor, you can then vaccinate the person, design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer.” These mRNA vaccines, he speculated, could be designed “robotically,” or by leveraging AI, “in about 48 hours.”

This is a huge mistake.

Instead of greatly accelerating the development of AI, we should be hitting the brakes really hard before it is too late.

#3 Does creating an “artificial sun” sound like a good idea? Unfortunately, the Chinese have actually created such a thing, and they just set a new record by running it for 1,066 seconds…

China’s “artificial sun” reactor has broken its own world record for maintaining super-hot plasma, marking another milestone in the long road towards near-limitless clean energy. The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) nuclear fusion reactor maintained a steady, highly confined loop of plasma — the high-energy fourth state of matter — for 1,066 seconds on Monday (Jan. 20), which more than doubled its previous best of 403 seconds, Chinese state media reported. Nuclear fusion reactors are nicknamed “artificial suns” because they generate energy in a similar way to the sun — by fusing two light atoms into a single heavy atom via heat and pressure. The sun has a lot more pressure than Earth’s reactors, so scientists compensate by using temperatures that are many times hotter than the sun.

#4 Anyone that has watched Jurassic Park knows that bringing back ancient species that have gone extinct is a really bad idea. But now a company called Colossal BioSciences plans to do exactly that…

Colossal BioSciences has raised $200 million in a new round of funding to bring back extinct species like the woolly mammoth. Dallas- and Boston-based Colossal is making strides in the scientific breakthroughs toward “de-extinction,” or bringing back extinct species like the woolly mammoth, thylacine and the dodo. I would be remiss if I did not mention this is the plot of Michael Crichton’s novel Jurassic Park, where scientists used the DNA found in mosquitoes preserved in amber to bring back the Tyrannosaurus Rex and other dinosaurs. I mean, what could go wrong when science fiction becomes reality?

#5 A whistleblower has told Joe Rogan that the U.S. military has mastered anti-gravity propulsion that is based on recovered alien technology…

Joe Rogan voiced ‘genuine fear’ after hearing whistleblower claims that the US military has mastered ‘alien’ anti-gravity technology. The celebrity podcaster was joined by investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger, who said he has spoken to insiders with ‘direct evidence’ about the Pentagon’s long-rumored UFO ‘crash retrieval’ and ‘reverse engineering’ programs. A staple of UFO lore dating back to the Roswell crash of 1947, these alleged efforts to reproduce the propulsion system of an alleged extraterrestrial spacecraft have long been linked to the US Air Force’s 70-year effort to crack ‘anti-gravity’ power.

Just because something is possible doesn’t mean that we should be doing it.

Once we create an artificial intelligence that is billions of times smarter than the average human, will we be able to control it?

And once we bring back ancient species from the dead, will we be able to control them?

As I have been relentlessly warning my readers, we are playing around with things that we do not understand.

Our society is on a suicidal path, and right now we are literally sowing the seeds of our own destruction.

Sadly, the leading minds in our society have absolutely no intention of pulling us back from the precipice.

