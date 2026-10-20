Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
6d

The results are intentional. The policies they choose are not chosen because of incompetence.

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Charles's avatar
Charles
6d

Fortunately we saw this coming five years ago and got out of the big city and into rural America. No one knows what the future holds, but I'm pretty sure it's eventually going to be hard on us all. Was just at Sam's Club buying a few things and noticed they were discounting row after row of expensive meat. Literally hundreds of packages. No one was spending $50.00 on cuts of meat and even discounting them by 10-20% didn't seem to bee making any difference. We have been buying prime rib roast for Thanksgiving, but the price has gone up the last two years. We’ll see what the price for a five lb. Roast is this year. We may eat meatloaf instead.

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