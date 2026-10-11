What I am about to share with you is extremely shocking information. I realize that not everyone will believe it, and that is okay. A lot of people are determined to believe that supernatural events do not happen in our day and time, and if that is the case what I have to say in this article is not likely to change their minds. But there are also many that believe that all things are possible with God and that He is still intervening in human history just like He always has since the very beginning. If you are one of those people, I think that what I have to share in this article will be of great interest to you.

God tells us history in advance. That has been true since the Book of Genesis, and it is still true today.

This is one of the ways that God self-authenticates himself. He is the only one that can tell us the end from the beginning because He is the one true God that sees it all.

For decades, God has been giving men and women all over the world supernatural experiences in which they are given glimpses of our apocalyptic future.

These glimpses of our apocalyptic future are perfectly consistent with the Book of Revelation, and that is because we are the Book of Revelation generation.

Last week, I wrote an article about one of these men of God named Henry Gruver. That article was very well received, and so today I am writing another article in this series.

Dr. Samuel Doctorian was an Armenian Christian minister that was born in 1930 in the city of Beirut.

He was called to be an evangelist in 1952, and for years he spread the gospel all over the Middle East.

Eventually he started traveling to other areas of the globe too, and by the time he passed away on December 19th, 2016 he had preached in more than 125 different nations…

In the month of October 1952, Samuel Doctorian was called by the Lord to start evangelistic work throughout the Middle East – living by faith as he was not sponsored by any denomination. He was used by the Holy Spirit to bring Revival to Aleppo, Beirut, Cyprus, and Damascus. When he went to Egypt, he had a revival ministry all over the land that brought tens of thousands to Christ. As a result of a vision, he began the Bible Land Mission in 1959. The Lord has used him in many countries all over the Middle East, Europe, North and South America and other parts of the world to bring a breath of revival. He has led people of all walks of life to the Lord, from Eastern refugees to a European princess. he has been to over 125 countries of the world in all seven Continents. From Beirut and Jerusalem, Samuel Doctorian seeks to spread the Gospel over the Bible Lands by every possible means, and extend his revival ministry around the world. He has preached for every one of the larger Protestant denominations, and in many Catholic and Orthodox churches too. On two occasions he has preached to Members of Parliament in the House of Commons in London. He is undoubtedly a preacher anointed by the Holy Spirit, and as he preaches with such fervor and power there is always a ready response in his hearers to the Word of God. His messages are colored with vivid illustrations from his personal experiences in many parts of the world. In addition to the unction of the Holy Spirit, Samuel Doctorian exercises a ministry of healing that has brought positive help to many thousands.

Dr. Samuel Doctorian was very highly respected all over the world.

But he never sought fame.

He was a very humble man that just tried to do whatever God was calling him to do.

After more than 40 years of sacrificial ministry, he felt led to spend some time on the island of Patmos, and he arrived on May 5th, 1998.

Only about 3,000 people live on Patmos, and there isn’t much to do there.

So he spent most of his time on the island fasting and praying.

On June 20th, 1998 he had a supernatural experience that he would talk about for the rest of his life.

Five angels visited him, and they showed him apocalyptic events that are in our future.

I have included Dr. Samuel Doctorian’s full account of what happened on that fateful day at the end of this article.

But first, there are a few things from his account that I wanted to highlight.

The fifth angel that spoke to him revealed why America will soon experience extremely catastrophic disasters…

Then I saw the last angel flew over America, north and south, from the North Pole to the South Pole. From Canada all the way to Argentina; from the east of the U.S.A., New York, till the West, California. I saw in his hand a big bowl, a deep cup full of judgment. The angel said he would pour from this bowl upon north and south America. The angel said, “No justice any more, no righteousness, no holiness, but idolatry, materialism, drunkenness, bondage of sin, killing of innocent blood, families broken, adulterous generation. Sodom and Gomorra is here. The days of Noah are here. False preachers, false prophets, refusing of my love, imitation of religion, having the form of godliness but denying the power.”

It is true.

Just about every form of evil that you can possibly imagine is exploding all around us.

And yet a lot of people out there seem to think that everything is just fine.

Without a doubt, everything is most definitely not fine.

Our society is absolutely teeming with evil.

As a result, our financial markets will collapse, there will be apocalyptic natural disasters, and millions will die…

As the angel began to pour from the bowl, I saw the great icy mountains melt in the north. Flooding came all over Canada and North America. All the rivers flooded, destruction everywhere. The world market collapsing with mighty earthquakes in New York. The skyscrapers tumbling, millions dying, ships in oceans sinking, explosions I heard from all over the north of the country, and millions dying. The Angel was pouring judgment on Mexico and all of Central America. Flooding of the countries, two oceans joining together, the Atlantic and the Pacific. Great part of north Brazil covered with water, the Amazon River turning to a great sea, forests destroyed and flooded, major cities in Brazil destroyed, earthquakes in many places.

I am so curious about the “explosions” that will cause millions to die.

Are those nuclear explosions?

I can’t think of any other type of explosions that could kill millions.

Interestingly, the second angel that spoke to Dr. Samuel Doctorian indicated that nuclear weapons will be used in the Middle East someday…

The second angel had a sickle in his hand. I heard him say, “Harvest time has come in Israel, and all the countries all the way to Iran, all of Turkey and the Arab countries. Multitudes that have refused me, refused my message of love shall hate each other, shall kill one another, shall be destroyed.” I saw the angel raise the sickle and come down on all of the Middle East countries. In few seconds I saw the whole of Iran, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, and all of Asia Minor full of blood. I saw blood all over these countries. I saw fire, nuclear weapons used in many of those countries. Smoke rising from everywhere. Sudden destruction and men will destroy one another. I heard, “Israel, oh Israel, the great judgment has come.”

The Great Middle East War has been raging for more than three years, but nuclear weapons have not been used yet.

However, according to Dr. Samuel Doctorian’s account that is coming.

Right now, it is being reported that Iran is feverishly rebuilding a facility that is “believed to be involved in the research and development of nuclear warheads”…

Iran has quietly resumed operations at a nuclear facility that was battered by Israel in March, with new satellite imagery showing “significant renewed activity” and even new construction. The high-resolution images, released by the Institute for Science and International Security, show “unusually heavy” vehicle traffic and excavation work at the Minzadayi compound, a nuclear weapons site northeast of Tehran. “This points to Iran’s efforts to not just clean up the site … but to resume regular activities,” the Washington-based organization warned Saturday on X. The site is believed to be involved in the research and development of nuclear warheads, based on public reporting and statements released by the Israel Defense Forces.

And we also know that Iran still has a very large arsenal of ballistic missiles…

Tehran still has the capacity to manufacture weapons to rebuild its arsenal, according to the Western officials, who asked not to be identified discussing private assessments. One official said Iran remains well-stocked with ballistic missiles and some anti-ship weapons, and can quickly add more. The Western official said Russia was providing missiles as well, echoing a separate assessment in June. Russia’s Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.

At the moment, the Iranians are only using conventional warheads on their missiles.

But in a “doomsday war” scenario, that could change.

The Iranians have been working on chemical and biological weapons for decades.

And many believe that their nuclear program is much more advanced than they are publicly admitting.

Iran is a very serious threat, and that isn’t going to change any time soon.

Of course Israel has already had nuclear weapons for decades, and if unconventional weapons are launched at Israeli territory we would inevitably see the Israeli government respond with overwhelming force.

Dr. Samuel Doctorian was also shown some very alarming things about Asian nations.

At one point, the angel that spoke to him about Asia said that nuclear weapons “shall be used” and this would result in millions dying…

Nations will be against nations, brother against brother. Asians will fight each other. Nuclear weapons shall be used killing millions.

There are five Asian nations (other than Israel) that possess nuclear weapons: China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Russia.

Any of those nations could potentially use nuclear weapons.

For now, the Asian nation that is closest to actually using nuclear weapons is Russia…

At the end of September, Russia sent official notices to NATO and Brussels warning that it would use nuclear weapons in defense of its territory, including Kaliningrad. In blunt language that unnerved European leaders, Russia’s diplomatic message promised “Russian strikes against decision-making centers in the alliance’s member states right from the outset.” Russian Professor Sergey Karaganov — a highly influential foreign policy figure with close ties to both President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov — argues that “Russia must be prepared to use nuclear weapons.” Because E.U.-NATO countries have population and economic advantages over Russia, Russia must use its “competitive advantage” in nuclear weapons to deter European military actions. Karaganov insists, “Nuclear weapons are necessary to prevent major wars, but this only works if the threat is taken seriously.”

In my opinion, we have never been closer to nuclear war with Russia than we are right now.

Of course war is just one element of “the perfect storm” that we are now facing.

Financial chaos, economic problems, famine, pestilence and horrific natural disasters are also in our future.

After the angels finished speaking with Dr. Samuel Doctorian, he literally could not move for over an hour, and he did not leave the house for three days…

For more than an hour I could not move. I was wide awake. I was not sleeping. I was trembling from time to time. Then I said, “Lord, shall I leave Patmos now?” “No,” said the Lord, “I have brought you for a purpose.” “I’m in your hands Lord,” I said, “Let thy will be done. Lord, the messages from the angels all over the world is not good news. It is judgment, punishment, destruction, and devastation. What would people say about me? I have always been a preacher of love, peace and good news.” The angel said, “It is our message. You are the instrument, the channel. What a privilege God has chosen you, to use you to give His message.” Then I answered, “Thy will be done.” Still I lay there motionless. I was lost in thoughts. I did not know what to do. I was in the presence of such holiness of God. I wanted to cry but I couldn’t. There’s no way to weep. I could not laugh, impossible. I was just committed to the mighty will of God. For three days I did not leave the house. I was praying, fasting, and seeking the mind of God in order to write everything down in the Spirit After much meditation, I was able to write all that God’s Spirit brought to my remembrance. Undoubtedly this was a highlight in my life. To God be the glory. Amen.

This is what having a real supernatural experience is like.

It is absolutely overwhelming both physically and emotionally.

Dr. Samuel Doctorian’s full account of what he experienced on June 20th, 1998 is below. I would very much encourage you to read the entire thing…

I came to the Island of Patmos on May 5, 1998. For several weeks, alone in a house, I was struggling to live by myself, and try to cook and do other things around the house. I tried to eat as little as possible. I spent my time in prayer and fasting. I found a little chapel next door, where nobody goes, called St. Nicola Chapel. I went there pouring my heart to God. On a hill next to the house I found a marvelous rock. I went often and sat on that rock, prayed, meditated, and read the Bible. Several times I went to the cave of John, where he saw the great revelation.

While meditating for one month in this solitary place, I thought, “I wonder if the Lord will ever send a tenth angel?” I had seen angels nine times before — In England; in Belgrade, Yugoslavia. I had seen an angel in Amman, Jordan, in Jerusalem. Another angel with his message had delivered a woman from being hanged in Upper Egypt. I saw the last angel, the ninth, in Beirut, in the midst of the war. The angel awakened me physically, 3:00 o’clock in the morning. He told me to get out of the country immediately. I am grateful to the Lord until today. I don’t know what would have happened to me if the angel had not come. Heaven will tell that one day.

So here in Patmos I thought, I wonder if I would see an angel for the tenth time. There were times when I was alone in the house praying, I felt such presence, I wondered and asked the Lord if an angel was coming now. But it was not to be. One night I dreamt about an angel. It was tremendous. An angel told me to just fly in my dream. I felt is it possible? But an angel was telling me. I was on a high cliff and I really let go and was flying in the most beautiful way. I came down and landed just like having a parachute, peacefully. But that was a dream. That was not real. I wanted to see an angel, like the nine times before.

20th of June, 1998. 3:50 a.m., here in Patmos, suddenly my room was full of light. There are not lights around here. The house sits by itself at the end of a road, near a monastery. Of course, I wondered what this bright light was. And lo and behold, as I was wide awake, this was not a dream, I saw five beautiful angels. I saw their faces, perfect. Looking like human beings, but full of light. I saw their eyes, their face. Their hair was so beautiful. On my right side, there were two lovely angels. When I looked at the others, trembling, suddenly I saw the other three had wings. I had been asked many times, if the angels I had seen before had wings. I had decided the next time I would see an angel, I was going to ask the angel, if he had wings. Everybody was asking me.

Other times when I had seen angels, I was so scared and trembling, I did not have the nerve to ask them if they had wings. Now I saw the three angels on my left side with wings, and the two on my right without wings. They all had hands. They had beautiful white robes all the way down to the floor. Very hard to describe with human words. I wondered why five angels had come. I was trembling, shaking. I wanted to cry, I couldn’t. The place was full of light. Suddenly the angel on my right side, the first one said, “We are five angels, from the five Continents.”

Just before I could see the tremendous revelations of the angels, in the Spirit, I was in a great meeting where a great multitude of people were present. They were God’s children, from many nationalities. I was on a platform, standing behind the pulpit. I was preaching in English. I had an interpreter on my left side. He had dark hair, gray suit. But I couldn’t remember to what language he was interpreting my message. I was prophesying. This was the prophecy:

“My assembly, you preach love, teach love, but you need to practice love, and to show love. There is need of unity in my body, there are many divisions among you. My Spirit will not move and work where there is no unity. There is carnality in my assembly. Too much uncleanness in my assembly. I desire and want holy people. I died to make you holy.”

While prophesying, I’m trembling, I’m lost in the Spirit. My eyes are opened. I’m looking to the great multitude.

Suddenly I saw these five powerful, mighty, shining angels, totally in white, come towards me. I began to go backwards from the pulpit about three, four meters. I was going to fall down. I didn’t know what to do. I was wide awake, but in the spirit. Some power helped me not to fall.

As I was wondering what all this was, the angel on the right said, “We are here to give you messages of the five continents of the world.” The moment I heard that I could hear the multitude, the crowd, thousands of them, saying, “Oh, Oh, Oh…” I believe the multitude saw the angels also. And somehow the Lord revealed to me that the time is coming in many parts of the world where God is going to reveal Himself through the ministry of angels. It’s going to happen publicly, in churches. Thousands will see angels at one time. The Lord is witnessing that. Angels will be ministering to the Body, in these last days.

Suddenly the message started to come, “What you see and hear, tell it to the nations.” This was not something I should keep to myself. Even they accept it or not, I have to tell it to the nations.

FIRST ANGEL

Asia

The first angel, the farthest from me and to the right, said, “I have a message for all of Asia.”

The moment he said that, in a split few seconds, I could see the whole of China, India; the whole of the Asian countries, like Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, North Korea, South Korea. I’ve never been to those countries. I could see the Philippines and Japan. Down to Singapore, I saw Malaysia, and Indonesia. Then the angel showed me all of Papua New Guinea, and the whole of Iryan Jaya, Indonesia, and down to Australia and New Zealand.

This was the message of the angel, to all that part of Asia, including Australia and New Zealand. “I am the angel of China,” he said, “India, Australia.” In his hand I saw a tremendous trumpet, not a small one, but a long big one. He was going to blow it all over Asia. So whatever the angel said, it’s going to happen with the trumpet of the Lord, all over Asia. Millions are going to hear the mighty voice of the Lord. Then the angel said, “There shall be disasters, starvation, many will die from hunger. Strong winds will be loosened like never happened. A great part will be shaken and destroyed. Earthquakes all over will take place. The sea will cover the earth. The earth will fall in the sea. Great part of Australia will be shaken. Australia will be divided, destroyed. Great part will go under the ocean. Millions will die in China and in India. Nations will be against nations, brother against brother. Asians will fight each other. Nuclear weapons shall be used killing millions.” I heard the word ‘catastrophic’ used twice. “Financial crisis will come all over Asia. It will shake the world.” I was trembling while the angel was speaking. Then he looked at me and smiled and said, “There shall be the greatest spiritual awakening. Bondages will be broken. Barriers will be removed. Millions in China, India, all over Asia will turn to Christ. In Australia there shall be tremendous revival.” Then I heard the angel of Asia say, “It is the last harvest.” I could hear the Spirit say, “I shall prepare my church for the return of Christ.” I was happy with the last few sentences of good news, after such judgment.

SECOND ANGEL

The Middle East

The second angel had a sickle in his hand. I heard him say, “Harvest time has come in Israel, and all the countries all the way to Iran, all of Turkey and the Arab countries. Multitudes that have refused me, refused my message of love shall hate each other, shall kill one another, shall be destroyed.” I saw the angel raise the sickle and come down on all of the Middle East countries.

In few seconds I saw the whole of Iran, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, and all of Asia Minor full of blood. I saw blood all over these countries. I saw fire, nuclear weapons used in many of those countries. Smoke rising from everywhere. Sudden destruction and men will destroy one another. I heard, “Israel, oh Israel, the great judgment has come.”

The angel said, “The chosen, the church, the remnant shall be purified. The Spirit of God shall prepare the children of God.” I saw fires and smoke rising to heaven. The angel said, “This is the final judgment. My church will be purified, protected and ready for the final day. Man will die from thirst. Water shall be scarce all over the Middle East. Rivers shall dry. Man will fight for water in the Middle East countries.” I saw the United Nations shall be broken to pieces because of the crisis in the Middle East. There shall be no more United Nations. The angel with the sickle shall reap the harvest.

THIRD ANGEL

Europe

In the presence of almighty God and what the angels were talking to me I was shivering, trembling. I wanted to cry, but I was not able to. I was so much lost to see what was happening.

I really was fascinated. I couldn’t have the courage to ask the third angel, who had wings, to open his wings. Suddenly this third angel opened his wings. I saw him fly over my room and in the spirit showed me the whole of Europe. I saw Europe from one end to the other. All the way from the North down to Spain and Portugal. He had a scale in his hand — a scale of measurement. Whatever the meaning, the Lord will give it to us. I heard clearly the angel say, “I am grieved. I am grieved. I see unrighteousness, uncleanness, ungodliness all over Europe. Sin has risen to heaven. The Holy Spirit is grieved.” I saw the rivers of Europe flooding, covering millions of houses. Millions drowned. Suddenly I heard Earthquakes all over Europe. Countries that had no earthquakes before shall be shaken. Suddenly I saw the Eiffel Tower in Paris crumbling, falling down. Great part of Germany destroyed. Great city of London, destruction everywhere. I saw floods all over Scandinavia. I looked to the south of Europe. I saw Spain and Portugal passing through great hunger and great disasters. Many will die from hunger.

I cried and said, “Lord, what about your children?” The angel said, “I shall prepare them. They shall be looking for the appearing of the Lord. Many will cry to me those days and I will save them. I shall perform mighty miracles for them and show them my power.”

FOURTH ANGEL

Africa

Then I saw the fourth angel fly all over Africa from Cairo to Cape Town.

The angel of Africa had a sword in his hand. I heard him say, “Innocent blood has been shed. Divisions amongst the people. Generation far from the Lord. Thousands of people have killed each other. I’ve seen my faithful children in Africa. I shall reward all the faithful. I shall bless them abundantly. I shall control the weather — such scorching, burning of the sun. Other parts flooding. Foundations shall be shaken, rivers shall dry, millions will die from starvations. My sword shall judge the unrighteous and the bloodthirsty. So many earthquakes shall happen. Rivers will flow in different directions. Flooding of many villages.” God’s Judgment shall do it. I saw great pieces from stars falling from the sky upon Africa. The trembling of the earth shall be tremendous. Never happened since the creation. None shall escape the sword of the Lord.

I saw the Nile River drying, fishes dead, stinking all over Egypt. Great part of the middle of Africa shall be covered with water, millions drowned. “Lord,” I said, “It is all bad news, all destruction. Any good news?” The Lord said, “The final day has come. Judgment day is here. My love has been refused, now my anger has come.” I trembled. I was shaking. I thought I can’t bear it any more.

FIFTH ANGEL

America

Then I saw the last angel flew over America, north and south, from the North Pole to the South Pole. From Canada all the way to Argentina; from the east of the U.S.A., New York, till the West, California.

I saw in his hand a big bowl, a deep cup full of judgment. The angel said he would pour from this bowl upon north and south America.

The angel said, “No justice any more, no righteousness, no holiness, but idolatry, materialism, drunkenness, bondage of sin, killing of innocent blood, families broken, adulterous generation. Sodom and Gomorra is here. The days of Noah are here. False preachers, false prophets, refusing of my love, imitation of religion, having the form of godliness but denying the power.”

I begged the angel, “Can you not wait for a little while. Don’t pour it. Give a chance for repentance.” The angel said, “Many times God has spared and has spoken, but they have not listened. His patience has come to an end. Now the time has come. They have loved money and pleasure more than me.”

As the angel began to pour from the bowl, I saw the great icy mountains melt in the north. Flooding came all over Canada and North America. All the rivers flooded, destruction everywhere. The world market collapsing with mighty earthquakes in New York. The skyscrapers tumbling, millions dying, ships in oceans sinking, explosions I heard from all over the north of the country, and millions dying.

The Angel was pouring judgment on Mexico and all of Central America. Flooding of the countries, two oceans joining together, the Atlantic and the Pacific. Great part of north Brazil covered with water, the Amazon River turning to a great sea, forests destroyed and flooded, major cities in Brazil destroyed, earthquakes in many places.

As the angel poured judgment all the way to the South, to Chili and Argentina, great destruction took place, like never before. The whole world was shaking. “In a short time,” I heard the angel say, “this is going to happen.”

Then I saw the five angels surrounding the globe, the world, lifting their wings and their hands towards heaven and saying, “All glory to the Lord of heaven and the earth. Now the time has come and He will glorify His Son. The earth shall be burnt and destroyed. All things shall pass away. The new earth shall come. God shall destroy the works of the devil forever. New heaven and new earth shall come. I will show my power, how I will protect my children in the midst of all these destructions. Be ready for the day of the Lord has come.”

My room was full of light from the brightness of the angels. Then suddenly they ascended up to heaven. As I looked up I saw the angels go in five different directions. I knew they had already started their duties.

For more than an hour I could not move. I was wide awake. I was not sleeping. I was trembling from time to time. Then I said, “Lord, shall I leave Patmos now?” “No,” said the Lord, “I have brought you for a purpose.” “I’m in your hands Lord,” I said, “Let thy will be done. Lord, the messages from the angels all over the world is not good news. It is judgment, punishment, destruction, and devastation. What would people say about me? I have always been a preacher of love, peace and good news.”

The angel said, “It is our message. You are the instrument, the channel. What a privilege God has chosen you, to use you to give His message.” Then I answered, “Thy will be done.”

Still I lay there motionless. I was lost in thoughts. I did not know what to do. I was in the presence of such holiness of God. I wanted to cry but I couldn’t. There’s no way to weep. I could not laugh, impossible. I was just committed to the mighty will of God.

For three days I did not leave the house. I was praying, fasting, and seeking the mind of God in order to write everything down in the Spirit After much meditation, I was able to write all that God’s Spirit brought to my remembrance.

Undoubtedly this was a highlight in my life. To God be the glory. Amen.

Samuel Doctorian

Scripture References: 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18; 5:1-11; Hebrews 12:22-29; 2 Peter 3:1-13; Matthew 24:1-15; 2 Timothy 3:1-5; Isaiah 17:1; Zechariah 12:1-3.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.