Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Stutz's avatar
Stutz
Oct 12

18 I testify to everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this book: if anyone adds to them, God will add to him the plagues that are written in this book; 19 and if anyone takes away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God will take away his part from the tree of life and [j]from the holy city, which are written in this book.

Revelation 22. I'm sure the preacher meant well, however I'll stick to Apostle John's vision and instructions from Jesus.

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
Oct 11Edited

I’m reluctant to admit this …but knowing God has earmarked America for destruction…and wanting to get on the same page as God in prayer…..my daily prayer now is “Bring down America.” I follow that immediately with “Come Lord Jesus.”

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