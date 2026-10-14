Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
Oct 14

It's no wonder people are freaking out! Boomers have watched the cost of living double so many times in the past 60 years, it makes my head spin round and round. My first brand new car cost $2500. In 1968.

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Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
Oct 14

It hasn’t been bad decisions Michael. It has been greed and getting worse. These old farts try to stay in there until they die in office so they all can secretly make all the money they can’t take with them! The only reason Nancy Pelosi is stepping out is cause she’s afraid they will start investing her money schemes.

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