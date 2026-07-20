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Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
7h

This is NOT an R or D problem. This is a Government problem. A Government controlled by elites (The Estein Class) The Straight was WIDE OPEN and oil flowed freely and without additional costs on Feb 27th. The I Nation State got what they wanted for 40 years and here we are. Where does the blame REALLY Lie????

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Rich Mohlmann's avatar
Rich Mohlmann
5h

Anyone who thought that war with Iran was a good idea, has this on their conscience. Anybody who thought this was about nukes was duped. It's not too late to repent. Every day the strait stays closed results in 1 million people not being allowed to eat for 1 day in 2027.

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