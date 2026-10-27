Archaeologists have made many surprising discoveries that simply do not fit what we are taught in our history textbooks. Vast numbers of “out-of-place artifacts” that have been found prove that ancient civilizations were far more advanced than we have been led to believe. Today, I am going to discuss some “out-of-place people” that researchers dug up in China. These “out-of-place” people create a tremendous problem for many historians and they are highly embarrassing to the Chinese government because they aren’t Asian. We are supposed to believe that China has been inhabited by the Chinese from the dawn of human history, but the extremely well preserved mummies that I am going to discuss in this article appear to be European.

Earlier this week, I came across a post on X that stopped me in my tracks…

4,000 year old European Mummies in China 🇨🇳 Early mummies (dating from around 2,135 to 1,623 BCE) from China had high levels of Ancient North Eurasian ancestry. Many of them have their hair physically intact, ranging in color from blonde to red to brown which was generally long, curly & braided. They were also very tall to neighboring populations at the time, some of these individuals would likely have seemed like “giants” many ranging around 6 feet + tall. One man was 6’6 feet tall.

After reading this, I had to learn more, and so I started doing some research.

According to the most commonly accepted theories of ancient history, it should be impossible to find 4,000-year-old European mummies in China.

But they are there.

Hundreds of them.

Some of them have blonde hair, some of them have red hair, and many of them are very tall.

They are known as the Tarim mummies, and according to Wikipedia they were found in the Tarim Basin in northwestern China…

The Tarim mummies were discovered at ancient cemeteries and settlements across the Tarim Basin, a large desert basin in present-day Xinjiang in northwestern China. The first remains became known to archaeologists during expeditions to the region in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. European explorers including Sven Hedin, a Swedish geographer and explorer; Albert von Le Coq, a German archaeologist; and Aurel Stein, a Hungarian-born British archaeologist, encountered naturally preserved human bodies while investigating ancient sites around the Taklamakan Desert, which occupies much of the centre of the basin.[15] Over the following century, hundreds of naturally mummified bodies were identified at sites around the basin.[16] Some of the oldest remains were found in cemeteries around the eastern and southern margins of the desert. At Gumugou, a cemetery near the former Lop Nur lake in the eastern Tarim Basin, the earliest burials date to about 2135–1939 BCE, making them roughly 4,000 years old. The earliest mummies at Xiaohe Cemetery, another burial ground in the Lop Nur region, date to about 1884–1736 BCE, while those at Beifang, in the southern Tarim Basin, date to about 1785–1664 BCE.[16]

I found it to be very interesting that these mummies are considered to be about 4,000 years old.

Most estimates for the date of Noah’s Flood fall somewhere between 4500 BC and 4300 BC.

So that means that the Tarim mummies appear to be from the same general period of history as Noah’s Flood.

In fact, if the dating of the Tarim mummies is off by just a few centuries, it is possible that they actually come from a pre-Flood civilization.

Alternatively, it is also possible that the Tarim mummies come from a very early post-Flood civilization.

Normally, any human remains from that period of history would not be well preserved.

But thanks to the extraordinarily dry conditions in the Tarim Basin, the Tarim mummies were found “often with their hair and clothing still intact”…

Thanks to the basin’s dry conditions, the mummies were remarkably well preserved, often with their hair and clothing still intact. Their culture appears to have been distinctive. Despite living in a desert area, they were buried in boat-shaped structures covered in cowhides with grave markers shaped like oars—a practice most often associated with the Vikings. “They bury their bodies in boats, and no one else does that,” Michael Frachetti, an anthropologist at Washington University in St. Louis who wasn’t involved in the study, tells CNN. “That means where that tradition comes from remains one of the biggest enigmas of this desert population, which should be the last community in the world to do this.”

They buried their dead like the Vikings did, but the Vikings lived nearly 3,000 years after the Tarim mummies did.

It is hard to imagine that there is some sort of a link between the two civilizations.

But maybe there is.

We do know that the Tarim mummies had European features.

They had “long faces”, “deep set eyes”, and some of them had “light or reddish hair”…

When archaeologists first encountered the bodies, they did not look like what many expected to find buried deep inside western China. Some had light or reddish hair. Long faces. Deep set eyes. Woollen clothing unlike anything normally associated with ancient China. And because the desert had preserved them so extraordinarily well, these were not vague impressions reconstructed from skulls. Their hair remained. Their skin survived. Their clothing was still wrapped around their bodies. They looked almost as if they had died yesterday. But they had been lying beneath the sands for roughly four thousand years.

Perhaps the most famous of the Tarim mummies is a female known as “the Princess of Xiaohe”.

She is widely regarded as the most beautiful mummy in the entire world due to her “fair skin” and “long red hair”…

The Princess of Xiaohe also known as the Little River Princess, is a naturally mummified woman of the Bronze Age & one of the Tarim mummies. She is known as the most beautiful mummy in the world. She had European features, high fair skin, high set nose & long red hair.

Theoretically, she shouldn’t exist.

But she does.

All of the Tarim mummies are evidence that the history of the ancient world is very complicated.

Did the Princess of Xiaohe and the rest of her people live in northwestern China in the days before Noah’s Flood?

If they lived prior to Noah’s Flood, it is likely that the Flood wiped their civilization out.

If they lived after Noah’s Flood, what happened to them?

Did they migrate somewhere more hospitable?

Were they wiped out by war or famine or pestilence?

Obviously something happened, because northwestern China is not inhabited by people that look like Europeans today.

There is so much that we do not know about the Tarim mummies.

But we do know that they existed, and nobody can deny that.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.