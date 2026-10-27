Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Amy's avatar
Amy
25m

Why would they be wearing wool in a desert? Maybe the weather has drastically changed in that area since then.

There are many mysteries worldwide. There has been Giants, ancient evidence of Israelites, and Egyptians have been found in the United States. There was alot of movement throughout the continents before the earth was divided.

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Bart Bounds's avatar
Bart Bounds
32m

Cool. Not sure why people are surprised to find that people moved around in the past.

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