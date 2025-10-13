Have you ever heard of 4 giant green comets roaring through our solar system at the same time? In all my years, I have never seen anything like this. ATLAS, LEMMON, and SWAN are all visible from Earth right now, and interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS will be visible from our planet again soon once it swings around the Sun. The vast majority of the population couldn’t care less about this extremely rare celestial spectacle, but is it really just a coincidence that 4 colossal green space rocks are hurtling past us at the exact moment in human history when global events are about to go completely haywire? I don’t have all the answers, but I am trying to ask the right questions.

All four of the comets that I am going talk about in this article were discovered by astronomers in 2025, and all of them are green.

We are being told that the green color comes from diatomic carbon in the coma of each comet…

Three newly discovered green comets are currently visible from Earth with the help of binoculars or a telescope, and a fourth—an interstellar visitor—will become visible again soon. Their unusual green glow comes from the diatomic carbon (C₂), in each comet’s coma. When sunlight breaks this molecule apart, it emits a green color around the comet’s head. The amount of C₂ depends on each comet’s unique chemical makeup.

Comet LEMMON was discovered on January 3rd of this year, and it will be closest to Earth on October 21st…

On Oct. 21, Comet Lemmon will make its closest approach to Earth, appearing in the western sky after sunset. It is already visible through binoculars or a small telescope and may become visible to the naked eye around Oct. 31 or Nov. 1, depending on sky conditions. The comet will reach perihelion, its closest point to the Sun, on Nov. 6.

Comet SWAN was just discovered last month, and it will be closest to Earth on October 20th…

Though it won’t become any brighter, Comet SWAN will reach its closest point to Earth on Oct. 20, coming within 24 million miles. It is visible in the western sky after sunset, but binoculars or a telescope or required to see it.

Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) is not as bright as the others, and it was discovered in May…

C/2025 K1 (ATLAS), discovered in May, is currently fainter than the other two but is still brightening as it approaches the Sun. Its closest solar approach is expected on Wednesday, and there’s a possibility it could disintegrate during that passage—a common fate for some comets.

The good news for skywatchers is that Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) will remain in our skies for a while, because it won’t be closest to Earth until November 25th.

Last, but certainly not least, interstellar visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS was discovered in July, and it will be closest to Earth on December 19th. According to the official NASA website, at that time it will be approximately 1.8 astronomical units away…

Comet 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth and will remain far away. The closest it will approach our planet is about 1.8 astronomical units (about 170 million miles, or 270 million kilometers). 3I/ATLAS will reach its closest point to the Sun around Oct. 30, 2025, at a distance of about 1.4 au (130 million miles, or 210 million kilometers) — just inside the orbit of Mars. The interstellar comet’s size and physical properties are being investigated by astronomers around the world. 3I/ATLAS should remain visible to ground-based telescopes through September 2025, after which it will pass too close to the Sun to observe. It will reappear on the other side of the Sun by early December 2025, allowing for renewed observations.

Okay, so we have four giant green comets that are all soaring through our solar system simultaneously, and they will all make their closest approaches to Earth within a two month period.

We are supposed to believe that there is nothing strange about this at all.

Are you buying that?

I’m not.

Scientists have also recently discovered that Comet 3I/ATLAS is “spewing huge amounts of water”…

A new analysis of our solar system’s interstellar interloper, 3I/ATLAS, reveals that it’s spewing huge amounts of water — and astronomers can’t immediately explain why. The object, which is widely believed to be comet, showed strong ultraviolet emissions that are unmistakable telltales of hydroxyl gas (OH), a byproduct of water, when astronomers imaged it with NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift space telescope before it disappeared behind the Sun. The emissions could only be spotted from space because the ultraviolet light would get absorbed in the atmosphere.

Comet 3I/ATLAS did not originate in our solar system.

So where did all of that water come from?

We aren’t talking about just a little bit of water either.

It is being reported that this comet is “ejecting water vapor at a torrential rate of about 88 pounds per second”…

Their findings, detailed in a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, argue that the presence of all this OH indicates the comet is ejecting water vapor at a torrential rate of about 88 pounds per second — around the same rate as a fire hose running at full blast, according to a press release about the findings. The most extraordinary thing is that this was spotted happening pretty far from the Sun, at a heliocentric distance of about three astronomical units (AU) away, or three times the distance between the Earth and our star. Typically, comets stray much closer to the Sun before the water ice in their core, called a nucleus, begins to sublimate, or instantly transform from a solid to a gas. Something else must be driving all the water dumping from 3I/ATLAS — which also implies, tantalizingly, that the comet must harbor considerable stores of water for this process to keep going.

It appears that this comet has been ejecting water at a staggering rate for a very long time.

So how much water did it originally possess, and how much does it have left?

Comet 3I/ATLAS is one of the greatest mysteries that astronomers have ever encountered.

And yet the vast majority of the population does not even know that it is racing through our solar system at this very moment.

That is a shame, because I believe that what we are witnessing in the heavens right now is truly special.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.