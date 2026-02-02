Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck B's avatar
Chuck B
3h

I don't believe the sun is becoming unstable at all. I think it is doing exactly what God has planned for it to do.

Reply
Share
1 reply
T Berge's avatar
T Berge
2m

Ya' know, this reminds me of the time of Noah... How God warned through Noah and Methuselah of the coming flood disaster. And, only 8 made it out alive. Same heart of mankind today as then I'm afraid.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture