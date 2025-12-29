2025 has truly been a historic year. No matter which side of the fence that you are on, nobody can deny that we have witnessed seismic political changes over the last 12 months. Meanwhile, the AI revolution is transforming our lives in ways that we don’t even understand. But despite all of our advanced technology, we can’t stop the endless barrage of natural disasters that has been pummeling us in 2025, and hunger continues to spread all over the globe. Of course war has been a major theme from the very beginning of the year to the very end of the year. Humanity has been facing one major crisis after another, and people are steadily getting angrier and more frustrated.

Our world is changing at a pace that is absolutely breathtaking. If you always wanted to live in “interesting” times, you have certainly gotten your wish. The following are 30 numbers from 2025 that are almost too crazy to believe…

#1 As 1999 began, a Gallup survey found that 70 percent of Americans were satisfied with how things were going in the United States. As 2025 ends, only 24 percent of Americans are satisfied with how things are going in the United States.

#2 In 1980, the fact that the U.S. national debt had reached a trillion dollars was a really big deal. But now our national debt has surpassed the 38 trillion dollar mark and there is seemingly no end in sight.

#3 Globally, the total amount of debt in the world has reached an almost unbelievable total of 337 trillion dollars.

#4 In 2025, more than half of all of the nations on the entire planet were either directly involved in military conflict or were funding it.

#5 At the start of 2025, you could purchase an ounce of silver for about 30 dollars. As 2025 ends, an ounce of silver will cost you more than 70 dollars.

#6 Crypto investors lost about $800,000,000,000 during the month of November alone.

#7 After all this time, the Department of Justice is claiming that they have just “discovered” a million more Epstein documents.

#8 In 2025, researchers in the United States and South Korea developed a version of the bird flu that has a 100 percent death rate in mammals.

#9 According to the latest National Customer Rage Survey, 77 percent of U.S. consumers say that they have had a product or service problem within the last 12 months. That is a brand new all-time record high.

#10 Earlier this year, we witnessed 494 earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 or greater within a 30 day period. That was about 4 times as many earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 or greater than we normally experience in a typical month.

#11 Globally, natural disasters caused a total of $120,000,000,000 in economic damage in 2025.

#12 The number of Americans that are dealing with food insecurity has almost doubled since 2021.

#13 The United Nations is warning that nearly 10 percent of the entire population of the globe is now going to bed hungry each night.

#14 Approximately 1.2 million foreign students are currently attending colleges and universities in the United States. How many U.S. students have been denied admission in order to make room for those students at our best schools?

#15 In 2019, you could get a cheeseburger at McDonald’s for a dollar. Today, the average price of a cheeseburger at McDonald’s is $3.15.

#16 Since 2019, the annual income needed to afford a median-priced home in rural U.S. counties has more than doubled.

#17 According to a survey that was conducted by PNC Bank, 67 percent of U.S. workers are now living paycheck to paycheck.

#18 Investopedia has determined that it now takes approximately 5 million dollars to live the American Dream over the course of a lifetime.

#19 One study discovered that approximately 42 percent of Americans that belong to Generation Z have been diagnosed with “anxiety, depression, ADHD, PTSD” or some other mental health condition.

#20 One recent survey found that 70 percent of U.S. adults are currently taking at least one pharmaceutical drug, and nearly a quarter of U.S. adults are currently taking at least four pharmaceutical drugs.

#21 According to the CDC, an American now dies by suicide every 11 minutes.

#22 Approximately 20 percent of high school students in the United States have had a relationship with an AI chatbot.

#23 One recent survey found that almost two-thirds of all church leaders that prepare sermons “use AI tools in their sermon writing process”.

#24 Well over 50 percent of the global population lives in a nation where Christians are being violently persecuted.

#25 U.S. farmers are facing the worst economic downturn that they have experienced in at least 50 years.

#26 The size of the U.S. cattle herd has dropped to the lowest level in about 75 years.

#27 According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, U.S. employers have announced a grand total of almost 1.2 million job cuts in 2025.

#28 The McKinsey Global Institute is warning that approximately 40 percent of all U.S. workers could potentially be replaced by AI.

#29 In more than 50 percent of the nations on the entire planet, the total fertility rate is now below replacement level.

#30 A recent YouGov survey discovered that nearly half of the U.S. population believes that a nuclear war is likely within the next 10 years.

The pace of global events has accelerated significantly over the past year.

It really does feel like we are building up to some sort of a crescendo.

We are living at a time of a “perfect storm”, and we just keep getting hammered by one crisis after another.

As a result, much of the population has become numb to it all.

Never before in human history have we been subjected to such an emotional overload.

When you are being pulled in so many directions emotionally, it can be really easy to give in to the temptation to go numb.

But I would encourage my readers not to do that.

It is when times are the darkest that light is needed the most.

As things get even darker in 2026, choose to be a light to those around you.

All of human history has been building up to this time, and we get to be here for it.

There is nowhere else that I would rather be than right here, and there is no other time that I would have rather lived than right now.

Don’t let all of the chaos that is going on all around us get you down.

You were born for such a time as this, and now is the time to become everything that you were created to be.

