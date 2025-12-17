It is hard to believe that 2025 is almost done. This year has flown by, and it has been absolutely packed with historic events. Unfortunately, I fully expect 2026 to be even more chaotic. We are facing all sorts of economic challenges, terror attacks are becoming more frequent, and nations all over the globe are preparing for war. Meanwhile, the ground underneath our feet continues to shake with alarming regularity. In fact, the state of California was just hit by a significant earthquake swarm for the fourth day in a row…

California has been rattled by multiple earthquake swarms over the past four days, with the latest hitting on Tuesday. The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.1-magnitude quake at 5.53am PT (8.53am ET) near San Ramon, the epicenter of the recent seismic activity. This tremor followed a dozen smaller quakes ranging from 1.1 to 1.6 magnitude.

Just yesterday I was telling Sam Rohrer about the earthquake swarms that have been hammering California day after day, and now another one has struck today.

Interestingly, this latest series of earthquake swarms began just three days after California Governor Gavin Newsom made a very controversial statement about “trans kids”…

Newsom, 58, made his comments on “The Ezra Klein Show” in the Dec. 10 episode. The California governor told the host that, although he has suggested it’s unfair for transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports, he is still a supporter of the trans community. “I want to see trans kids,” he said. “I have a trans godson. There’s no governor that signed more pro-trans legislation than I have, and no one’s been a stronger advocate for the LGBTQ [community].”

Newsom is currently considered to be the overwhelming favorite for the Democratic nomination in 2028.

So it was a really big deal for him to say something like this.

The entire California coastline sits directly along the Pacific Ring of Fire, and we have seen so much seismic activity along the Pacific Ring of Fire in recent months.

Is all of this activity leading up to something really big?

A USGS research geophysicist named Annemarie Baltay is warning that there is “a 72 percent chance of a magnitude 6.7 or larger earthquake occurring anywhere in the Bay Area between now and 2043″…

USGS research geophysicist Annemarie Baltay said she is not unusually concerned that the recent earthquakes signal anything larger on the horizon for San Ramon. ‘These small events, as all small events are, are not indicative of an impending large earthquake,’ Baltay told Patch. ‘However, we live in earthquake country, so we should always be prepared for a large event,’ she said. ‘There is a 72 percent chance of a magnitude 6.7 or larger earthquake occurring anywhere in the Bay Area between now and 2043. So we should all be aware and be prepared.’

It was certainly newsworthy for such a prominent geophysicist to make a statement like that.

Needless to say, I am far less optimistic than she is.

As our world continues to be shaken by an unusual level of seismic activity, comet 3I/Atlas is preparing to make its closest approach to our planet on Friday…

A stray comet from another star swings past Earth this week in one last hurrah before racing back toward interstellar space. Discovered over the summer, the comet known as 3I/Atlas will pass within 167 million miles (269 million kilometers) of our planet on Friday, the closest it gets on its grand tour of the solar system. NASA continues to aim its space telescopes at the visiting ice ball, estimated to be between 1,444 feet (440 meters) and 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) in size. But it’s fading as it exits, so now’s the time for backyard astronomers to catch it in the night sky with their telescopes.

If you can believe it, the deadline for the government to release the Epstein files is also on Friday…

The deadline for the Justice Department to release records in its investigation into notorious convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is just days away. By Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi must make the files publicly available “in a searchable and downloadable format,” per the Epstein Transparency Act signed into law by President Donald Trump last month.

Is the fact that these two things are occurring on the exact same day just some sort of really bizarre coincidence?

Hopefully all of the Epstein files really will be released in a “searchable and downloadable format” by the end of this week, because the American people deserve the truth.

There is one other thing about comet 3I/Atlas that is getting a lot of attention.

A comet typically has a “tail”, but comet 3I/Atlas also has an “anti-tail”…

Ever since NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope first gazed upon the object on July 21, scientists noticed a strange protrusion jutting out of the object, a second tail that counterintuitively points directly at the Sun, not away from it like the characteristic tails of familiar solar system comets. This “anti-tail” could be the result of “enhanced mass loss in the Sun-facing side,” as Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb told Futurism earlier this year, which causes larger fragments to be broken off. These larger fragments are less susceptible to being affected by the Sun’s radiation pressure, causing them to move more slowly and accumulate on the Sun-facing side. Over a month after its perihelion, or closest pass of the Sun, observations still clearly show 3I/ATLAS’ anti-tail, as Loeb noted in a new update on his blog. A December 13 image taken by the Teerasak Thaluang telescope in Rayong, Thailand “shows a prominent anti-tail, uncommon for comets, pointing in the direction of the Sun,” he wrote.

I have never heard of a comet having an “anti-tail” before.

And I think that it is kind of weird that this comet with an “anti-tail” will be closest to Earth just 6 days before Christmas.

On another note, on Monday a replica of the Statue of Liberty that was a total of 115 feet tall toppled over in front of a large retail store in Brazil…

A powerful storm toppled a 115-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty outside a Havan megastore in southern Brazil on Monday, December 15. As the storm raged through the area, wind gusts reached 50 to 56 miles per hour, according to local authorities.

A lot of people are really freaking out about this.

And this happened just two days before President Trump is scheduled to deliver a major address to the nation from the White House…

President Donald Trump will give an address to the nation live from the White House on Wednesday night, he announced on Tuesday. Trump teased the address in a statement on social media, saying the speech will take place at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. He has not clarified a topic for the address. “My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST. I look forward to ‘seeing’ you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” Trump wrote.

If the president is going to interrupt prime time television, that usually means that something really big is going to be announced.

Is President Trump going to tell us that we are going to war with Venezuela?

If so, that will certainly be a very ominous sign.

Of course it is entirely possible that President Trump wants to talk to us about something else.

Wednesday night will be here before we know it, and then we will find out what is on his mind.

Global events are moving at a breathtaking pace, and I have a feeling that the weeks ahead are going to be quite momentous.

