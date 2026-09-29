We are about to witness something extremely rare. At the same time that a historic financial storm is brewing on Wall Street as bond yields go wild, a historic weather event threatens to dump trillions of gallons of rain over the middle of the country. Meteorologists are telling us that 3 enormous storms will combine to create an absolutely colossal “hybrid storm” that will cause “considerable” flooding over large stretches of the nation. We have never seen anything quite like this before, and it appears that this disaster will be significantly worse than the experts were originally anticipating.

The remnants of Hurricane Polo are about to merge with the remnants of Hurricane Odalys and an upper level low that will be funneling massive amounts of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to form “a new, hybrid storm” which will be very dangerous…

A soggy, potentially dangerous week is ahead for a “huge” section of the central United States, forecasters warned, as the remnants of Hurricane Polo interact with a separate, sprawling weather system to bring days of rain and possible flooding. “As these features combine into a new, hybrid storm, the influx of moisture spreading across the central United States will pose the risk for flash flooding,” AccuWeather meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said. The National Weather Service explained that tropical moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Odalys and Hurricane Polo will surge over the Southwest into the central U.S. this week with several days of heavy to excessive rainfall, which may bring limited to “considerable” flooding. The threat area is “huge,” the weather service said in an online forecast.

This wasn’t supposed to happen.

But it is happening.

Even if the remnants of Hurricane Polo and Hurricane Odalys were not an issue, the upper level low which is about to move into the center of the nation “would still be a heavy rain and flood threat”…

In addition to the moisture from Polo, the other system, known as an upper-level low, or trough, will be moving into the central U.S. from the West, Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center, told USA TODAY. That low will help funnel plentiful moisture northward from the Gulf, he said. “This will produce a widespread area of heavy rainfall.” “Even if we didn’t have Polo,” there would still be a heavy rain and flood threat in the central U.S. this week, Chenard told USA TODAY.

It is very unusual to see three major systems come together like this.

On Tuesday, flood watches were issued in 10 different states, and we are being warned that this is just the beginning…

Flood watches have been issued in ten states Tuesday morning as meteorologists warn that the widespread effects of Hurricane Polo are merging with leftover moisture from Hurricane Odalys and a dip in the natural jet stream running across the US to create one massive storm. This ‘triple flood’ is expected to bring the heaviest rainfall to Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas on Tuesday, but the storm threat will continue throughout the entire week.

To say that the worst hit areas will get a lot of rain is a major understatement.

According to Accuweather, there are a few isolated locations that could see up to 18 inches of rainfall…

AccuWeather’s latest forecast has warned that as much as eight inches of rain could flood parts of Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas this week. However, the weather service’s worst-case scenario noted up to 18 inches of rain could fall in isolated areas.

If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, you may want to brace for the worst.

We are being told that in some parts of New Mexico this could be “the most dangerous flash flooding risk in the last 5 years or more”…

“In some places, especially in New Mexico, this may be the most dangerous flash flooding risk in the last 5 years or more,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.

Accuweather is normally very conservative in their forecasts, and so I would take this warning very seriously.

Even if you do not live in one of the danger zones, that doesn’t mean that you won’t get rain.

In fact, Accuweather is projecting that 30 U.S. states will receive at least one inch of rain this week…

There are many parts of the nation that could desperately use some rain.

But we didn’t want to get it all at once.

Hopefully the flooding will not be quite as bad as they are currently forecasting.

There is one other thing that I wanted to mention in this article.

An extremely vast “Kelvin wave” will soon bring “an untold amount of warm water” to the west coast…

Concerns are mounting about an ocean phenomenon known as a Kelvin wave that could raise sea levels along the California coastline by up to a foot, as scientists say El Niño is supercharging the threat of storm surges and flooding in the coming months. As an incredibly strong El Niño continues to develop in the Pacific, the phenomenon brings with it a strange shift in the ocean. The Kelvin wave phenomenon is created when trade winds that usually blow from South America towards Asia die down or reverse in El Niño years, setting off a massive, slow-moving slosh of water. Kelvin waves are not like crashing waves at the beach. They are planetary in scale, spanning thousands of miles. And when a Kelvin wave kicks off, it brings with it an untold amount of warm water that slowly moves from the western Pacific, along the equator, towards South, Central and North America.

This “Kelvin wave” hit South America late last month, and now it is traveling north toward California…

“You can follow them along … we see the higher sea levels along the equator, and when the wave reaches the coast of South America, it cannot continue to go eastward,” Severine Fournier, a research scientist studying ocean circulation at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said. “So it goes north and south.” One such wave hit the northern tip of South America in late August and has begun moving up towards the west coast of the US. That wave could reach California shores within days, and when it does, ocean scientists say it may raise sea levels by up to a foot for months as El Niño lingers and keeps that warm water trapped along the coast.

Ocean levels along the west coast will rise significantly.

But that is only temporary.

Of much greater importance is what all of this warm water will mean for storms that approach the California coastline.

Normally, very cool water along the California coastline causes tropical storms and hurricanes to fizzle out as they approach.

But now conditions will be ideal for a tropical storm or a hurricane to come slamming right into the state.

The Super El Niño that is causing this to occur will be sticking around for quite a while, and so this is a story that is not going to go away any time soon.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.