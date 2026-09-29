Michael Snyder’s Substack

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John of the West's avatar
John of the West
Sep 29

Just for a little more fuel on the fire, we are entering harvesting time now in the Midwest. I can’t imagine this will help the price of things at all.

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Bill's avatar
Bill
Sep 30

Geo engineering the weather, economy, food security. All these things are intentional

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