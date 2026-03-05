You can negotiate an end to a military conflict between two nations, but you can’t negotiate an end to global jihad. The radical Shiite Muslims that rule Iran are full of rage, and what they want more than anything else is revenge. In response to the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, 3 different grand ayatollahs in Iran have declared global jihad against the United States and Israel. As you will see below, their followers now have an obligation to conduct a holy war. So this is a really big deal. From this point forward, millions of Shiite Muslims all over the world will be seeking to kill those that are responsible for Khamenei’s death. If you understand Shia Islam, then you know exactly how serious this is.

On Saturday, Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi was the first prominent Iranian cleric to issue a fatwa obligating his followers to seek revenge for the death of Ayatollah Khamenei…

A top Iranian cleric has issued a fatwa calling for Muslims to avenge the ‘blood of the martyr’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Following the death of the Supreme Leader on Saturday, Iranian religious leader Nasser Makarem Shirazi delivered a formal religious decree that claimed all Muslims were obliged to avenge him. Shirazi stated that the US and Israel were the ‘main perpetrators of this crime.’

Shirazi is one of the leading religious figures in Iran, and he was directly involved in the Iranian Revolution in 1979…

Heinisch added that Shirazi’s fatwa carried significant weight: ‘He is a well-known and respected legal scholar who was appointed to the Assembly of Experts for the establishment of the Iranian Revolution in 1979 and played a role in drafting the first constitution.

So this isn’t just some random guy.

Now that he has issued this fatwa, his followers must abide by it…

A fatwa is an Islamic ruling made by religious authorities or scholars whose followers are compelled to follow. Experts have warned that the extreme proclamation means the world is more likely to see Iranian sleeper cells and lone wolves carry out horrific terror attacks at sites including embassies, restaurants and shops.

On Sunday, Grand Ayatollah Hossein Noori Hamedani also issued a fatwa that made global jihad mandatory for his followers…

Hamedani responded in writing to a request from the presidium of the Assembly of Seminary Students and Scholars in Qom, saying that “avenging the blood of the martyred leader of the revolution is obligatory for all Muslims.” “Without doubt, criminal America and the bloodthirsty Zionists have reached the end of their path, and this time the powerful armed forces will deliver a decisive and unforgettable response,” he warned.

Hamedani is not as well known as Shirazi is, but he is still a very big deal in Iran…

Now another very big name has issued a fatwa that orders his followers to engage in a holy war against the United States and Israel.

Grand Ayatollah Kamal al-Haydari resides in the holy city of Qom, and his declaration of global jihad is getting a lot of attention…

A jihad has been called against the US and Israel by one of Iran’s Grand Ayatollahs as the war in the Middle East escalates. It comes after two high-ranking Shiite religious leaders in Iran, Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani and Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, issued their own fatwas urging Muslims globally to seek revenge for the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In his fatwa, which is a kind of Islamic legal opinion, Grand Ayatollah al-Haydari described the US-Israeli strikes as a “barbaric and vicious war.” He also warned the two countries: “We warn you, in the strongest and most realistic terms of warning, against underestimating the dignity and capabilities of these peoples. They are faithful peoples who place their lives before their faith to defend their honor, dignity, religion, and creed. So, may your interests in the region be destroyed if you have any.”

There is no time limit for these fatwas.

As we have seen throughout history, a religious war can last for decades.

These radicals will never forgive, and they will never forget.

I think that an X user known as “NoLimit Alpha” has done a good job of summarizing what we are now facing…

It is important to understand that there are Shiite Muslims all over the world.

In fact, there are approximately 2.5 million of them living in the United States right now.

During this past weekend, Shiite Muslims in Dearborn, Michigan held a memorial service for Ayatollah Khamenei…

A prominent Shiite organization in Dearborn, Michigan, held a memorial for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei over the weekend, honoring him for his “martyrdom” while accusing Americans of being led by Satan. “We’re gathered here today to commemorate the martyrdom of the great leader of our time, Sayyid Ali Hussein Khamenei,” said Hassan Salamey, one of the speakers at the memorial held at the Hadi Institute on Sunday, a day after U.S. and Israeli forces executed Khamenei and other top Iranian officials in Operation Epic Fury.

These are people that absolutely hate the United States, and that was made very clear during the ceremony…

Salamey, a poet and lawyer, went on to recite poetry accusing the U.S. of being built by “devil-worshipers” on “stolen land” and being controlled by “devil-worshiping Freemasons,” with references to the Masonic “one-eye devil” on the dollar bill. He also mentioned the so-called “Epstein Class,” and explicitly called the Statue of Liberty “Lucifer.”

From now on, we will need to be alert to the fact that Shiite sleeper agents could strike at any moment.

That means that every church, every school and every sporting event in America is now a potential target.

Many are concerned about the potential for bombings or mass shootings, but there is a different scenario that I am far more concerned about.

Can you image the panic that we would see if Shiite sleeper agents released highly contagious biological agents in a major U.S. city and simply walked away?

It would turn our society upside down overnight.

We are far more vulnerable than most people realize.

Now that a global jihad has begun, such a scenario could actually become a reality.

