What does a nation that has killed more than 60 million of their own children deserve? Every single day, the number of American children that are killed exceeds the number of Americans that were killed on 9/11. Every single year, the number of American children that are killed is nearly equal to the number of Americans that have been killed in all of the wars that the U.S. has ever been involved in combined. More than 60 million babies have been slaughtered since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. At this point, we have become a society that has very little regard for human life. Most Americans don’t know what is going on behind closed doors at our abortion clinics, and most Americans simply don’t care. But the truth is that abortion is at the very core of what is wrong with America. We have killed tens of millions of our own children, and we continue to kill even more with each passing day. No nation that does such a thing could ever be considered a “good” nation.
Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. But our politicians in Washington didn’t pass a law to end the killing that year, or the year after that, or the year after that, and it certainly won’t happen this year. Of course the truth is that survey after survey has shown that most Americans do not want the killing to stop. Sadly, this is especially true for young women of childbearing age. The following are 25 facts about abortion in America that should make you very sick…
#1 There have been more than 60 million abortions in the United States since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.
#2 The number of abortions performed in the U.S. actually went up during the 12 months immediately following the overturning of Roe v. Wade…
The average number of abortions performed each month in the US rose in the year after the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade and allowed more than a dozen states to ban the procedure, according to data released on Tuesday from a research group backed by the Society of Family Planning.
#3 In 2023, more than a million abortions were performed in the United States. That was the first year since 2012 that we have surpassed the one million abortion mark.
#4 Approximately 3,000 Americans lost their lives as a result of the destruction of the World Trade Center towers on 9/11. Every single day, more than 3,000 American babies are killed by abortion.
#5 The number of American babies killed by abortion each year is roughly equal to the number of U.S. military deaths that have occurred in all of the wars that the United States has ever been involved in combined.
#6 Approximately 22 percent of all pregnancies in the United States end in abortion. That means that more than one out of every five Americans is killed before they can even start their lives.
#7 Approximately 33 percent of all pregnancies in New York City end in abortion.
#8 Today, approximately 80 percent of all abortions are performed within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.
#9 If a state passes a law that bans abortion after 9 weeks or after 12 weeks, they are actually legalizing the vast majority of the abortions that already take place.
#10 Unmarried women account for 88 percent of all abortions in the United States.
#11 Pew Research has discovered that 62 percent of U.S. adults think that “abortion should be legal in all or most cases”…
A median of 71% of adults across the 24 countries surveyed believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while a median of 27% believe it should be illegal.
In the United States, where a Supreme Court decision ended the constitutional right to abortion last year, 62% of adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. U.S. support for legal abortion has not changed in recent years.
In Europe, there is widespread agreement that abortion should be legal. In nearly every European country surveyed, at least 75% of adults hold this view, including roughly 25% or more who say it should be legal in all cases.
#12 According to a survey that was conducted in August 2024, 74 percent of all women in the United States between the ages of 18 and 49 believe that abortion should be legal…
According to findings released Wednesday by KFF, a nonprofit health think tank, 74% of women in the U.S. ages 18 to 49 think abortion should be legal. Around 70% support a federal right to abortion — the position held by Vice President Kamala Harris in a presidential election in which abortion rights are expected to be a motivating factor for many voters.
Nearly half of Republican women of reproductive age said abortion should be legal in most or all cases.
#13 A Gallup survey found that only 13 percent of Americans believe that abortion “should be illegal in all circumstances”…
According to Gallup’s May 2023 update on Americans’ abortion views, 34% believe abortion should be legal “under any circumstances,” 51% say it should be legal “only under certain circumstances,” and 13% say it should be illegal in all circumstances.
#14 In 2023, medication abortion accounted for 63 percent of all U.S. abortions. Medication abortion accounted for just 6 percent of all abortions in 2001.
#15 The U.S. has done more to promote abortion around the world than any other nation. More than 1.5 billion abortions have been performed worldwide since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. The total population of the world is currently about 8 billion.
#16 According to the official website of the World Health Organization, there are approximately 73 million abortions globally each year. If you multiply that number by 10, you get 730 million abortions in just one decade, and if you multiply that number by 20, you get almost 1.5 billion abortions in just two decades.
#17 Planned Parenthood Founder Margaret Sanger once made the following statement…
“The most merciful thing that a family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.”
#18 In a 1922 book entitled “Woman, Morality, and Birth Control”, Planned Parenthood Founder Margaret Sanger wrote the following….
“Birth control must lead ultimately to a cleaner race.”
#19 In the United States, Planned Parenthood performs close to 400,000 abortions each year.
#20 The average salary for the CEO of a Planned Parenthood affiliate is $317,000.
#21 Planned Parenthood receives more than 500 million dollars from the federal government each year.
#22 The average cost of a first trimester abortion in the United States is typically between 600 dollars and 800 dollars.
#23 The average cost of a vaginal birth with no complications in the United States is now around 13,000 dollars.
#24 30 percent of U.S. women that have abortions identify as Protestant, and 24 percent of U.S. women that have abortions identify as Catholic.
#25 Tissue from aborted babies is often sold and used in various forms of “medical research”. The following comes from the New York Post…
Stomach-churning emails show Planned Parenthood negotiating terms regarding the donation of aborted fetuses for medical research.
The emails discuss fetal tissue like any other commodity such as sugar or rice, nonchalantly negotiating for fetuses up to 23 weeks old from elective abortions.
A heavily-redacted so-called “Research Plan” submitted to the University of California San Diego (UCSD) Institutional Review Board and approved in 2018 states scientists wanted 2,500 fetuses from up to almost the sixth month of gestation for experimentation.
How can we do this?
Decades of relentless propaganda have convinced us that what we are doing is perfectly fine.
And every single year, politicians from both political parties that support abortion continue to win elections.
Our politicians talk about how we need to spread our values to the rest of the world, but what kind of “values” do we really have when we have such little respect for human life?
There is no hope for America as long as this mass slaughter of innocent children continues to go on all across the United States.
Please share this list of facts about abortion in America with as many people as you can.
We need to wake people up while there is still time to do so.
Sadly, most Americans spend their days in an entertainment-induced haze and take very little time to think about the issues that really matter.
And if you think that the issue of abortion does not matter, you are dead wrong.
The blood of more than 60 million children is crying out to us from the ground where it has been spilled.
Yes, this article is going to make a lot of people uncomfortable, but it is the truth.
Isn’t it time that someone started telling the truth in America?
Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.
About the Author: Michael Snyder's new book entitled "Why" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com.
Dramatic, yes, unfortunate.. maybe not. Now list the number of missing children, children sold to slavery, orphans, child abuse cases, children who starve to death, children harvested for adreno- drugs and devil worship, children suffering from evil parents... I wish every child was wanted... but real stupid people do not use any birth control and then freak out when pregnancy happens... Really? Birthing babies has killed the mothers. It's a complicated issue. The worse part of it is Religous denial that people will fornicate when they feel like it. Pretending abstinence works is unreal. Teaching sex help people Not to have children until the time is right. Abortion exists due to archaic ideals that restrict real education about human biology. Thus stupid leads stupid. Even if legislation exists to prevent all kind, people will use coat hangers, herbs, poisons, punching the stomach etc to get rid of unwanted pregnancy. They always have and always will. Teach people about their sexuality and responsibility. Those that are taught rarely seek abortion as a choice. But stupid religion......
Some unfortunate but true facts, to remember along with the stats that always get trotted out every dozen articles or so:
1 Margaret Sanger worked WITH black people, FOR black people. Yet dishonest people still try to paint her as racist.
2 Speaking of race, since women’s reproductive freedoms have been stripped away, many American women have gotten permanent birth control. Oops, not ALL American women, just the white ones. Red, brown, black, and mixed women tend to be too poor to pay for it or jump through the hoops to attain permanent birth control surgeries.
3 Likewise, “abortion tourism” where an unhappily pregnant woman flies or drives to a state that still respects freedom and autonomy, is overwhelmingly done by white women again. Blacks and browns simply cannot scrounge up the resources to travel.
4 White children were already being outpaced by non-white babies; in ten or twenty years there will be negligible white children. Say goodbye to English too.
5 Using the word “baby” is disingenuous and it makes undecided people feel that anti-choice activists rely more on lies and hysteria rather than on facts or medical knowledge. The words used should be accurate, like zygote or embryo, NEITHER of which is a baby.
6Nobody likes abortion. Ask an unhappily pregnant girl if she would rather have an abortion or do a do-over where she never got pregnant in the first place. Although significantly safer than full-term pregnancy and/or childbirth, abortion is still not fun and not a goal.
𝙇𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙮, 𝙞𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙞-𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙙𝙞𝙙 𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙖 𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙩 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙬𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙗𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙩 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙣 𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙔𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩 — 𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙞-𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙚𝙚 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙪𝙣𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙯𝙮𝙜𝙤𝙩𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙚𝙚 𝙖 𝙗𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙧𝙤-𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙚𝙚 𝙣𝙤 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙖 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙢𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙠𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢. 𝙄’𝙢 𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙨𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙡-𝙨𝙞𝙯𝙚𝙙 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙪𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙪𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙒𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝘼 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙪𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙪𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙒𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝘽. 𝙔𝙚𝙨 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙖 𝙇𝙊𝙏 𝙤𝙛 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝, 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙝𝙤𝙬, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙠𝙞𝙡𝙡… 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙨𝙖𝙞𝙙 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙛 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙙𝙤𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙨 𝙨𝙠𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙛𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮❗