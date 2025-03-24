What does a nation that has killed more than 60 million of their own children deserve? Every single day, the number of American children that are killed exceeds the number of Americans that were killed on 9/11. Every single year, the number of American children that are killed is nearly equal to the number of Americans that have been killed in all of the wars that the U.S. has ever been involved in combined. More than 60 million babies have been slaughtered since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. At this point, we have become a society that has very little regard for human life. Most Americans don’t know what is going on behind closed doors at our abortion clinics, and most Americans simply don’t care. But the truth is that abortion is at the very core of what is wrong with America. We have killed tens of millions of our own children, and we continue to kill even more with each passing day. No nation that does such a thing could ever be considered a “good” nation.

Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. But our politicians in Washington didn’t pass a law to end the killing that year, or the year after that, or the year after that, and it certainly won’t happen this year. Of course the truth is that survey after survey has shown that most Americans do not want the killing to stop. Sadly, this is especially true for young women of childbearing age. The following are 25 facts about abortion in America that should make you very sick…

#1 There have been more than 60 million abortions in the United States since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.

#2 The number of abortions performed in the U.S. actually went up during the 12 months immediately following the overturning of Roe v. Wade…

The average number of abortions performed each month in the US rose in the year after the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade and allowed more than a dozen states to ban the procedure, according to data released on Tuesday from a research group backed by the Society of Family Planning.

#3 In 2023, more than a million abortions were performed in the United States. That was the first year since 2012 that we have surpassed the one million abortion mark.

#4 Approximately 3,000 Americans lost their lives as a result of the destruction of the World Trade Center towers on 9/11. Every single day, more than 3,000 American babies are killed by abortion.

#5 The number of American babies killed by abortion each year is roughly equal to the number of U.S. military deaths that have occurred in all of the wars that the United States has ever been involved in combined.

#6 Approximately 22 percent of all pregnancies in the United States end in abortion. That means that more than one out of every five Americans is killed before they can even start their lives.

#7 Approximately 33 percent of all pregnancies in New York City end in abortion.

#8 Today, approximately 80 percent of all abortions are performed within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

#9 If a state passes a law that bans abortion after 9 weeks or after 12 weeks, they are actually legalizing the vast majority of the abortions that already take place.

#10 Unmarried women account for 88 percent of all abortions in the United States.

#11 Pew Research has discovered that 62 percent of U.S. adults think that “abortion should be legal in all or most cases”…

A median of 71% of adults across the 24 countries surveyed believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while a median of 27% believe it should be illegal. In the United States, where a Supreme Court decision ended the constitutional right to abortion last year, 62% of adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. U.S. support for legal abortion has not changed in recent years. In Europe, there is widespread agreement that abortion should be legal. In nearly every European country surveyed, at least 75% of adults hold this view, including roughly 25% or more who say it should be legal in all cases.

#12 According to a survey that was conducted in August 2024, 74 percent of all women in the United States between the ages of 18 and 49 believe that abortion should be legal…

According to findings released Wednesday by KFF, a nonprofit health think tank, 74% of women in the U.S. ages 18 to 49 think abortion should be legal. Around 70% support a federal right to abortion — the position held by Vice President Kamala Harris in a presidential election in which abortion rights are expected to be a motivating factor for many voters. Nearly half of Republican women of reproductive age said abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

#13 A Gallup survey found that only 13 percent of Americans believe that abortion “should be illegal in all circumstances”…

According to Gallup’s May 2023 update on Americans’ abortion views, 34% believe abortion should be legal “under any circumstances,” 51% say it should be legal “only under certain circumstances,” and 13% say it should be illegal in all circumstances.

#14 In 2023, medication abortion accounted for 63 percent of all U.S. abortions. Medication abortion accounted for just 6 percent of all abortions in 2001.

#15 The U.S. has done more to promote abortion around the world than any other nation. More than 1.5 billion abortions have been performed worldwide since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. The total population of the world is currently about 8 billion.

#16 According to the official website of the World Health Organization, there are approximately 73 million abortions globally each year. If you multiply that number by 10, you get 730 million abortions in just one decade, and if you multiply that number by 20, you get almost 1.5 billion abortions in just two decades.

#17 Planned Parenthood Founder Margaret Sanger once made the following statement…

“The most merciful thing that a family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.”

#18 In a 1922 book entitled “Woman, Morality, and Birth Control”, Planned Parenthood Founder Margaret Sanger wrote the following….

“Birth control must lead ultimately to a cleaner race.”

#19 In the United States, Planned Parenthood performs close to 400,000 abortions each year.

#20 The average salary for the CEO of a Planned Parenthood affiliate is $317,000.

#21 Planned Parenthood receives more than 500 million dollars from the federal government each year.

#22 The average cost of a first trimester abortion in the United States is typically between 600 dollars and 800 dollars.

#23 The average cost of a vaginal birth with no complications in the United States is now around 13,000 dollars.

#24 30 percent of U.S. women that have abortions identify as Protestant, and 24 percent of U.S. women that have abortions identify as Catholic.

#25 Tissue from aborted babies is often sold and used in various forms of “medical research”. The following comes from the New York Post…

Stomach-churning emails show Planned Parenthood negotiating terms regarding the donation of aborted fetuses for medical research. The emails discuss fetal tissue like any other commodity such as sugar or rice, nonchalantly negotiating for fetuses up to 23 weeks old from elective abortions. A heavily-redacted so-called “Research Plan” submitted to the University of California San Diego (UCSD) Institutional Review Board and approved in 2018 states scientists wanted 2,500 fetuses from up to almost the sixth month of gestation for experimentation.

How can we do this?

Decades of relentless propaganda have convinced us that what we are doing is perfectly fine.

And every single year, politicians from both political parties that support abortion continue to win elections.

Our politicians talk about how we need to spread our values to the rest of the world, but what kind of “values” do we really have when we have such little respect for human life?

There is no hope for America as long as this mass slaughter of innocent children continues to go on all across the United States.

Please share this list of facts about abortion in America with as many people as you can.

We need to wake people up while there is still time to do so.

Sadly, most Americans spend their days in an entertainment-induced haze and take very little time to think about the issues that really matter.

And if you think that the issue of abortion does not matter, you are dead wrong.

The blood of more than 60 million children is crying out to us from the ground where it has been spilled.

Yes, this article is going to make a lot of people uncomfortable, but it is the truth.

Isn’t it time that someone started telling the truth in America?

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.