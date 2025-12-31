This year is certainly ending with a bang. In recent weeks, the U.S. has bombed targets in Venezuela, the Caribbean, the eastern Pacific, Nigeria and Somalia. Meanwhile, the Saudis just bombed Yemen, the Ukrainians and the Russians continue to pummel each other, the Israelis are gearing up to hit Iran again, and the Chinese just launched missiles as they practiced for a blockade of Taiwan. If you haven’t heard about all of these incidents yet, just keep reading, because you will get the details below. We have come to expect that it is “normal” to see constant military action all over the globe, but the truth is that there is nothing “normal” about what we are witnessing at all.

We had been warned that the U.S. was going to begin hitting targets inside Venezuelan territory, and this week we found out that the first such strike has already happened…

President Trump says the U.S. “knocked out” a “big facility” last week linked to alleged drug boat operations, although he didn’t offer many details. “There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs,” Mr. Trump said Monday as he spoke to reporters at Mar-a-Lago. In a radio interview Friday, the president said the U.S. hit the facility “very hard” two nights before.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon continues to bomb drug boats in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific.

In fact, it is being reported that the 30th such strike just took place…

As the world gets ready to usher in a new year, the US military campaign against Venezuela has reached another grim milestone. American forces carried out their latest airstrike on a vessel accused of drug trafficking in Latin American waters on Monday. The operation announced by US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) represents the 30th strike since the campaign began on September 2. The official US announcement indicated the boat was struck in the eastern Pacific Ocean – so the ‘other side’ opposite the Caribbean, which is certainly not the first in this area.

I had no idea that the grand total had already reached 30.

Strikes are happening so rapidly now that it really is quite difficult to keep up with them all.

On the other side of the world, the U.S. bombed ISIS radicals in northwest Nigeria on December 25th…

President Donald Trump said the U.S. launched airstrikes in northwest Nigeria on Christmas night targeting ISIS militants he accused of killing Christians, calling the operation decisive and warning further attacks would follow if the violence continues. “Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!” Trump said Thursday on Truth Social.

Most of you have heard about that operation in Nigeria by now.

But most Americans have no idea that the U.S. military has been regularly conducting airstrikes in Somalia throughout the month of December…

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said the U.S. had struck targets around the Golis Mountains in northern Somalia, south of the Gulf of Aden. The attacks homed in on targets roughly 90 kilometers (56 miles) southeast of the coastal city of Bosaso, the military said. The Christmas Day strikes followed three consecutive days of strikes in roughly the same area of northern Somalia. The military did not release any further details about the strikes, citing operational security. AFRICOM has carried out airstrikes on ISIS-Somalia on at least seven occasions so far in December, and separately acknowledged at least five assaults on Somalia-based operatives for al-Shabaab, another jihadist militant group in the country with a much larger following than ISIS-Somalia and closer ties with Al-Qaeda.

The list of nations that we have bombed in 2025 is starting to get pretty long.

Iran is on that list, and President Trump is now threatening to bomb them again. The following comes from a Ynet News article entitled “The green light Israel was waiting for on Iran”…

Even before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented U.S. President Donald Trump and his team with newly gathered intelligence on Iran—focusing on its nuclear activity and, more urgently, the rehabilitation of its ballistic missile program threatening Israel—the U.S. president issued a series of significant security statements that Israeli officials in Tel Aviv had been waiting to hear. “Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are—we’re going to have to knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them. But hopefully, that’s not happening,” Trump said. When asked whether the U.S. would intervene if Tehran attempted to rebuild its ballistic missile arsenal or restart its nuclear program, Trump responded “yes” to the former and “immediately” to the latter.

I think that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is quite determined to eliminate Iran’s ballistic missile threat.

Once Israel and Iran start fighting again, things will get really crazy in the Middle East.

Speaking of the Middle East, Saudi Arabia just bombed a key port in Yemen…

The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday that it was pulling out its remaining forces in Yemen, after Saudi Arabia bombed the war-torn country’s port city of Mukalla following accusations that two ships from the UAE had delivered weapons and combat vehicles to separatist forces. Saudi Arabia accused the UAE, its close ally, of “highly dangerous” actions in Yemen that threatened its national security. It said it had launched “limited” airstrikes on Mukalla on Tuesday morning and backed a call for UAE forces to leave Yemen within 24 hours. The UAE initially rejected the accusations and expressed surprise at the strikes, but the country’s defense ministry later announced that, “in view of recent developments,” it would voluntarily withdraw the remaining “counterterrorism” units it had in Yemen.

The Saudis never used to be this aggressive.

But these days being very aggressive has become quite fashionable.

In Moscow, up to half a million people were without power after a massive wave of Ukrainian drone strikes…

Hundreds of thousands of Moscow residents are understood to be without power after Ukrainian drones attacked the city. According to Ukrainian reports, as many as half a million people have been left without electricity. Residential buildings, including tower blocks, in the capital have been captured in complete darkness – in footage shared on social media.

This came the day after the Ukrainians reportedly sent 91 drones to attack Vladimir Putin’s residence in northwestern Russia…

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Monday that Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence in northwestern Russia, allegations that were swiftly dismissed by Kyiv as an attempt to derail peace negotiations. Lavrov, who does not usually report drone strikes since they fall within the purview of the Defense Ministry, asserted that Ukraine used 91 long-range drones to target Putin’s residence on Lake Valdai in the Novgorod region between Sunday night and Monday morning.

I think that the Ukrainians really were trying to kill Putin.

Needless to say, the Russians are absolutely furious.

In response to this attack, Dmitry Medvedev publicly warned that the Grim Reaper is breathing down Volodymyr Zelensky’s neck…

Medvedev raged on X: “The stinking Kiev bastard is trying to derail the settlement of the conflict. “He wants war. Well, now at least he’ll have to stay in hiding for the rest of his worthless life. “I will not write here about his violent death, although right now the Grim Reaper is breathing down the bastard’s neck.

There is speculation that the Russians could respond to these recent attacks by striking Ukraine with Oreshnik missiles.

Apparently Oreshniks have entered mass production, and we are being told that some were recently deployed in Belarus…

Russia appears to have deployed its so-called ‘unstoppable’ nuclear-capable missiles, potentially bringing the threat of devastating strikes closer than ever. On Tuesday, the Defense Ministry released a video claiming to show combat vehicles in an undisclosed location in Belarus carrying the Oreshnik missile system. State news agency TASS said it was the first time the ministry had publicly shown the Oreshnik, which President Vladimir Putin has declared impossible to intercept, with speeds reportedly exceeding Mach 10.

If the Russians were to hit major Ukrainian cities with Oreshniks, that would make direct NATO military intervention much more likely.

Alarmingly, Zelensky is claiming that deploying U.S. troops to Ukraine at some point in the future is even being discussed…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has newly claimed that US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of deploying American troops to Ukraine as negotiations toward peace with Moscow stall. This is presumably connected with promises of future ‘security guarantees’. This is somewhat of a surprise, as the White House has made no indication of this in any statement whether public or based on anonymous officials. Throughout the nearly four-long war the question of Western ‘boots on the ground’ has been raised at various times.

Those that have been following my work for an extended period of time already clearly understand why we must avoid a direct war with Russia at all costs.

Of course it is imperative that we avoid a direct war with China too, but that won’t be possible if the Chinese make a move on Taiwan.

This week, the Chinese simulated a comprehensive blockade of the island…

China fired rockets into waters off Taiwan on Tuesday, showcased new assault ships and dismissed prospects of U.S. and allied intervention to block any future attack by Beijing to take control of the island in its most extensive war games to date. As part of drills rehearsing a blockade, China’s Eastern Theatre Command conducted 10 hours of live-fire exercises, launching rockets into waters to the north and south of the democratically governed island. Chinese naval and air force units also simulated strikes on maritime and aerial targets and carried out anti-submarine drills around the island, while state media released images touting Beijing’s technological and military superiority and its ability to take Taiwan by force if necessary.

They are practicing for what they plan to do in the future.

As part of their “drills”, the Chinese fired 10 missiles into the air from an island that is very close to Taiwan…

AFP journalists in Pingtan — a Chinese island at the closest point to Taiwan’s main island — saw a volley of rockets blast into the air at around 9:00 am (0100 GMT) on Tuesday, leaving trails of white smoke. At least 10 rockets were launched in quick succession, sending a booming sound reverberating across the sky and drawing tourists towards the seafront to snap photos and videos on their phones.

If those missiles had actually been aimed at Taiwan, we would be in a state of war with China right now.

We are far closer to the kinetic phase of World War III than most people realize.

And violence is constantly in the air.

In fact, New Year’s Eve celebrations are being canceled in major cities all over the globe due to the threat of terror attacks…

Celebrations on New Year’s Eve are being scrapped in cities around the world as local authorities fear terror threats in cities from Sydney to Paris. Thousands of people looking to celebrate the start of 2026 have had their plans thwarted as reports of planned attacks have caused parties, fireworks and live events to be cancelled just days away from December 31.

I don’t think that the cities that have canceled their celebrations are being paranoid.

The threat is very real, and hopefully we can get through the next couple of days without some sort of a major tragedy.

Our world is getting crazier with each passing month.

If you thought that 2025 was wild, just hold on tight, because I have a feeling that things are going to go to a whole new level in 2026.

