Why is it that almost every statistic indicates that things have been getting worse in recent years? Our society has been deteriorating physically, mentally, emotionally, financially and spiritually. It is time to admit how far we have fallen. If we continue to insist that we are doing the right things, we will continue to get the same results. And right now the results that we are getting are not good at all. The following are 20 facts that will make you really mad if you stop and think about them for a while…

#1 In 1960, households with married parents accounted for 44.2 percent of all households in the United States. Today, that figure has dropped to just 17.9 percent.

#2 At this stage, an all-time record 58.4 percent of all U.S. households are made up of either single or married adults with no children.

#3 The reading skills of U.S. kids have gotten even worse. According to the Wall Street Journal, “the 67% of eighth-graders who scored at a basic or better reading level in 2024 was the lowest share since testing began in 1992”.

#4 A high school kid in California that had a 4.4 grade point average and that scored 1590 on the SAT was rejected by 16 prominent colleges because he is Asian.

#5 China has now become the world’s largest exporter of high technology products by a very wide margin.

#6 If you can believe it, China actually has a larger navy than the United States does.

#7 The U.S. government currently owes China 859 billion dollars. Much of that money was wasted by our politicians on some of the most ridiculous things imaginable. But instead of thanking Elon Musk and his team for cutting out some of that waste, a significant portion of the population is throwing a massive temper tantrum.

#8 Back in 1913, the federal tax code was a whopping 400 pages long. If you lived back then, would you have had enough time to read the entire thing? Perhaps. Well, today if you add the federal tax code and the federal tax regulations together, you get a grand total of more than 75,000 pages. Do you think that anyone has ever read all of that?

#9 This year, it is estimated that U.S. taxpayers will spend somewhere around 7.9 billion hours preparing their taxes.

#10 16 million homes in the United States are sitting empty right now. Meanwhile, homelessness in the U.S. has risen to the highest level ever recorded.

#11 One-third of all Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings.

#12 Approximately 25 percent of all U.S. households now have zero net worth or negative net worth. Back in 2007, that number was just 18.6 percent.

#13 One survey found that 18 percent of all insured adults in the U.S. have had a health insurance claim denied within the past year.

#14 Since Obamacare became law, the annual profits of the five largest health insurance companies in the United States have gone up by 230 percent.

#15 The state of New York has 670,000 residents that are in the country illegally.

#16 A study that was funded by the Charlotte Lozier Institute found that women that have had abortions are about twice as likely to commit suicide.

#17 One recent study discovered that the number of microplastic particles in the brain of an average person that died in 2024 “was about 50 percent higher than in those who died in 2016”.

#18 Between the year 2000 and the year 2020, the butterfly population in the United States declined by 22 percent.

#19 The bottom half of the global population owns approximately 2 percent of all global wealth.

#20 It has been estimated that 828 million people throughout the world go to bed hungry each night.

If we really want to change our world for the better, we need to start with what we believe. Our society has sold us a pack of lies. For years, they have been trying to convince everyone that the liberal establishment that dominates western nations has all the answers.

They don’t.

But we continue to buy the products that they advertise to us, consume endless hours of the “programming” that they constantly feed us, send our children to their lavishly funded indoctrination centers, and rely on the insidious health systems that they have created.

If we truly want different results, we need to think differently, and that means breaking free from the matrix of control that they have constructed.

The world is the way that it is because of the collective choices that we have made.

It is time to wake up and change direction before it is too late.

Michael's new book entitled "Why" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

