Decisions that are being made this month could dramatically alter the course of human history. If the Ukrainians decide to attack Russia’s Victory Day parade with a vast army of drones, the Russians would almost certainly absolutely devastate Kyiv in return, and any hope for peace in Ukraine would be gone. Meanwhile, negotiations between the Trump administration and the Iranians will determine whether an apocalyptic scenario unfolds in the Middle East in the months ahead. Over the past few years, I have written extensively about “the wars of the apocalypse” in my articles and in my books. At this moment, 2 of those wars threaten to spiral entirely out of control. So let us hope that global leaders choose to make wise decisions when faced with tough choices.

There has been a lot of speculation that Ukraine could attack this year’s Victory Day parade in Moscow. Let us hope that this does not happen, because that would essentially be the equivalent of bombing our 4th of July festivities in Washington. The Russians would inevitably respond with fury, because this is one of their most important national celebrations…

Every year, the spring rain clouds over Moscow are carefully seeded with powerful chemicals to ensure clear skies for the annual May 9 Victory Day parade, Russia’s most important show of national pride. This year, the threat from above comes not from rain showers, but squadrons of potentially lethal Ukrainian drones. Already, in the days running up to this year’s parade on Red Square, multiple drone strikes have forced airspace closures at all four Moscow airports and heightened anxiety across the Russian capital.

2025 is the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, and dozens of foreign leaders will be in attendance.

It is being reported that even Xi Jinping of China will be there…

Tens of thousands of patriotic Russians are expected to line the streets, applauding as tanks and intercontinental ballistic missile launchers rumble past. Putin has also invited an impressive array of foreign leaders, including Xi Jinping of China and Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in part to project a personal return to the world stage. The leaders of Belarus, Venezuela, Cuba, Vietnam and the Republic of the Congo are also expected to attend, alongside presidents of several fellow former Soviet states.

Can you imagine what would happen if Ukrainian drones start hitting the parade as all of those world leaders are watching?

Don’t think that it can’t happen. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the Moscow area was disrupted by Ukrainian drones over and over again…

Days before the Victory Day parade in the Russian capital — one of the largest public holidays and the most important events for President Vladimir Putin — chaos in Moscow’s airspace persisted for the third day in a row. According to the Association of Russia’s Tour Operators, some airports have been closed, while around 350 flights have been reportedly affected. At least 60,000 passengers have experienced disruption, with many of them left stuck on board planes for several hours.

Hopefully the presence of so many foreign leaders will restrain the Ukrainians from taking similar action on Friday.

If the Ukrainians do give in to temptation, the Russians would probably hammer Kyiv in retaliation. In fact, Irish journalist Chay Bowes is telling us that some Ukrainian officials are “moving their families out of Kiev in anticipation of a massive Russian response”…

Reliable sources here in Moscow are telling me that Ukraine is planning to attempt to “disrupt” Victory Day with “Serious provocations, worse than Drones” So serious that Zelenskys’ inner circle is moving their families out of Kiev in anticipation of a massive Russian response

I am really hoping that things are quiet in Moscow on Friday.

Because if the Ukrainians do something really crazy, there will be no turning back.

On the other side of the world, President Trump is once again threatening to bomb Iran. Yesterday he was interviewed by Hugh Hewitt, and during that interview he explained that either the Iranians have to destroy their nuclear facilities or the U.S. will…

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “Now, last night, I was on Sean Hannity, and Sean asked me what I thought about your Iran statements, and I said the one thing that President Trump has done, I think every day, since he got back, is tell Iran they have a choice. They can turn over the centrifuges and the uranium, or they can get bombed. Is that as explicit as you’ve made it to them, either/or?” Trump responded, “It’s very simple. Yeah, it’s very simple. And I’d much rather make a deal, a really verified deal. We want total verification. We can do that. We have some very brilliant people up at MIT and various other [places]. We could do that very, very solidly. But I would much prefer a strong, verified deal where we actually blow them up, but blow them up or just de-nuke them. But the other — there are only two alternatives there: blow them up nicely or blow them up viciously.”

The Iranians are not willing to accept either of those two alternatives. They are insisting that they must be allowed to continue to enrich uranium, and they are not willing to move off of that position.

So that means that the “blow them up viciously” option is coming.

Prior to Trump’s interview with Hugh Hewitt, Vice-President JD Vance delivered a speech on Wednesday in which he also laid out the potential options…

“That would be really good for the Iranian people, but would result in the complete cessation of any chance that they can get a nuclear weapon. That’s what we’re negotiating towards,” Vance said in his remarks at the Munich Leaders Conference. “As the President has said, that’s Option A and Option B — if Option A is very good for the Iranian people and even, you know, some of the folks, the leadership in Iran — option B is very bad. It’s very bad for everybody, and it’s not what we want, but it’s better than option C, which is Iran getting a nuclear weapon. That is what is completely off the table for the American administration. No ifs, ands, or buts.”

The Iranians are not going to dismantle their nuclear program, and the Trump administration is not going to allow them to get to a point where they can build their own nukes.

So an apocalyptic showdown with Iran is near.

Of course Israel would also be involved in any military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, and Defense Minister Israel Katz just issued a very ominous warning to the Iranians…

“I also warn the Iranian leadership which funds, arms and operates the Houthi terror organization: The proxy method is over and the axis of evil has collapsed. You bear direct responsibility. What we did to Hezbollah in Beirut, Hamas in Gaza, to Assad in Damascus and the Houthis in Yemen, will also be done to you in Tehran.”

Wow.

Katz is not mincing words.

I would love to see a peace agreement that would keep an all-out war from happening, but at this stage both sides do not trust one another.

The Iranians do not trust the United States and Israel, and the United States and Israel do not trust the Iranians.

Of course the Iranians keep showing over and over again why they cannot be trusted. It now appears that the Iranians have been operating a secret facility that produces tritium that they haven’t told anyone about…

As Tehran and Washington continue negotiations over a potential new nuclear agreement, satellite images of a previously unknown facility in northern Iran—allegedly linked to the country’s nuclear weapons program—were published Thursday. According to the report on Fox News, the site is located in Semnan Province, not far from known nuclear facilities. The Iranian opposition group National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) claims the facility has been operating for over a decade and is referred to by Iranian officials under the codename “Rainbow Site.” Iran insists the facility is a chemical plant. However, the NCRI alleges it is used for developing nuclear weapons and specifically for producing tritium—a radioactive isotope that can be used to enhance the explosive power of nuclear warheads. Unlike enriched uranium, the report notes, tritium has no commercial or civilian use, “casting further doubt on Iran’s longstanding claims that its nuclear ambitions are solely for energy or civilian use,” Fox News reported.

In the days ahead, I believe that we will discover that the Iranians have been hiding all sorts of things from us.

Once we start bombing their nuclear facilities, the Iranians will strike back with everything that they have got.

When Iranian missiles are falling on Israeli cities and on U.S. military bases throughout the Middle East, there will be no turning back.

So let us hope that cooler heads prevail.

And let us hope that cooler heads also prevail in Ukraine.

We are so close to the unthinkable, and it won’t take much to push us over the edge.

