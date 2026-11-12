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Charles's avatar
Charles
7h

One of the problems is that expectations have risen beyond what previous generations had! My parents built a tiny 800 square foot house in 1950. My father was able to build a living space in a high pitched attic space for my brother and myself. We had one car and even we were not high on the social spectrum, we had a roof over our heads and were never hungry.

But today people never cook at home. They every meal out. And spend enormous amounts of money on trips and vacations.

Not even counting the money people spend sending their children to school at out of state universities. We live in a university town and know that many parents give their children debit cards so they can eat out all the time.

And driving past high school parking lots is amazing to see the late model cars parents provide for their children.

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michael myers's avatar
michael myers
7h

When you see numbers like these it is pretty obvious why the current sitting political party would lose an election regardless of which one was in power. It is natural to vote for those who promise a bright future no matter how unlikely it is they will keep their promises.

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