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John of the West's avatar
John of the West
4h

I know quite a few people who normally vote Democratic that crossed over and voted for Trump simply because the economic pain felt under Biden had made them into single issue voters. Now that there has not been any economic relief, I do not where they are going to go, ideologically. The raw truth is that this crisis has been decades in the making, but it has only been in the last few years that it has started to really catch fire. There are very bleak times ahead, no matter which party is in power.

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sosumi's avatar
sosumi
3hEdited

Never fear! Wall St. gained another 340 points today proving everything is wonderful. And if that's not enough to convince you, sit tight. Our fearless President with a messiah complex [Forrest Trump] will tell us all another whopper of a lie on Friday (to goose the markets) that Iran has agreed to more peace negotiations. Which Iran will later discover when they read his next unhinged "truth social" post.

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