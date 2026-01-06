Michael Snyder’s Substack

For me, the two most concerning items on your list are (a) the possibility of using live ammunition on Iranian protesters, and (b) the photo of the president and Senator Graham. The first because in the past, the ayatollahs at least had the discretion of making people disappear after the protest, rather than simply mowing them down. There is no difference in the morality of either, but this would point to a complete abandonment of concern for other countries’ opinions - the act of a true pariah state hellbent on creating the end of days. The second because Graham and his ilk are very much of the “let’s you and him fight” mentality. He’s never met a foreign entanglement he didn’t like.

WWIII? This is hardly credible. Iran is in collapse. If they strike out with missles again the regime will face complete destruction. No one will step in to go toe to toe with the US for Iran, for Venezuela, Columbia or any other third rate dictator. Do you think these people have friends?

