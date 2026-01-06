We are literally watching history in the making. We all saw what just happened in Venezuela, and now there are all sorts of rumors that more bold moves are about to be made on the global chessboard. Thanks to social media, war rumors often spread like wildfire, and not all of them turn out to be accurate. In this article, I am going to share many of the war rumors that are currently floating around. If even half of these rumors are true, we could be on the verge of entering a time of unprecedented global chaos. The following are 18 ominous war rumors that people are really freaking out about right now…

#1 Is the stage being set for war with Iran? So many people are buzzing about this on social media today. President Trump has repeatedly warned that the U.S. will get involved if Iran’s government continues to kill peaceful protesters, and there are reports that indicate that this is exactly what is happening. We are being told that at least 20 protesters have been killed by Iranian security forces so far, and apparently at least 3 of the dead are children…

At least three children are reported to have been killed and more than 40 minors arrested after eight days of the ongoing protests across Iran, as human rights groups accuse the regime’s security forces of “indiscriminate targeting of civilians”. The nationwide uprising sparked by the collapse of the country’s currency and rising living costs has spread to at least 78 cities and 222 locations, with demonstrators calling for the end of the regime, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRAI). The protests continued over the weekend despite a worsening crackdown by security forces after comments from the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, who addressed protesters as “rioters”. So far, 990 people have been arrested and at least 20 killed, according to HRAI.

#2 According to Zineb Riboua, Ayatollah Khamenei has personally authorized his security forces to use live ammunition when firing on protesters…

Khamenei has shut down the internet and authorized live fire against protesters, it’s getting really ugly

#3 There have been reports of protesters fighting back. For example, an entire bus that was carrying Basij forces has reportedly been destroyed…

Iranian reports say a bus carrying Basij forces was hit by an explosive device or set on fire in the Naziabad neighborhood of southern Tehran.

#4 The Jerusalem Post is telling us that the U.S. and Israel are both considering some form of intervention in Iran…

The Jerusalem Post has received multiple indications that the US is considering some intervention in the ongoing Iran protests. At the same time, Israel is also checking if the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro will make action against the Iranian regime possible. It appears that Israel was surprised by America’s intervention in Venezuela and that this action scrambled Israeli calculations about what might be possible in the Islamic Republic. Until the intervention by US President Donald Trump in Caracas, most Israeli officials did not view the protests against Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as necessarily approaching the volume necessary to achieve regime change.

#5 Israeli officials apparently held a 5 hour meeting on Sunday during which a plan known as “Operation Iron Strike” was discussed…

According to the Israeli channel i24news, Netanyahu chaired a security meeting on Sunday that lasted about five hours, during which he outlined priorities for potential action against Iran. The discussions included briefings for senior officials, including Defense Minister Israel Katz and Eyal Zamir, the chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), on exercises simulating possible war scenarios. Israeli media reports indicate that the plan, known as “Operation Iron Strike,” could involve strikes against Iran, though its full scope and specific targets have not been publicly confirmed.

#6 There are lots of rumors that Reza Pahlavi will lead a transitional government in Iran if the current regime is overthrown, and he is certainly doing his best to urge the protesters on…

Dear compatriots, The shooting of the brave and noble people of Malekshahi, the killing of the city’s youth, and the subsequent cowardly attack by the regime’s mercenaries on Ilam Hospital, are an unmistakable crime that recalls the massacre of the people of Zahedan on Bloody Friday in 2022. A regime that kills unarmed young people and raids medical centers clearly has no legitimacy, and is nearing its end. To the suffering and patriotic people of Malekshahi and Ilam: I stand with you in grief and solidarity, and I assure you that Khamenei and the corrupt, murderous ringleaders of the Islamic Republic will pay the price for this crime.

#7 The fact that a large number of U.S. military aircraft have been flying across the Atlantic has been creating a tremendous amount of buzz…

#8 Many have been pointing out that we saw a similar level of air activity just before the strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities last year…

Open-source intelligence and flight tracking data indicate increased U.S. military air activity in and toward the Middle East, primarily involving cargo aircraft like the C-17 Globemaster III and refueling tankers. These movements resemble pre-strike logistics surges observed before U.S./Israeli actions against Iranian nuclear facilities in mid-2025. It is only a matter of time before all hell breaks loose in the region. This time the U.S. will be more involved and the goal is regime change in Iran.

#9 The Iranians are apparently fully convinced that a new round of airstrikes could be coming soon…

Three Iranian officials have told Reuters that Tehran leadership believes the United States or Israel may take military action against the Islamic Republic soon, coming off the heels of the US intervention to remove Venezuela’s Maduro. There are reports of Iranian ’emergency meetings’ of top leadership to examining optionsfor self-defense, and the country overnight engaged in fresh ballistic missile drills to signal its preparedness. The NY Times has separately cited Iranian officials who view the country as being in “survival mode” – amid a week of economic protests driven largely by the impact of US sanctions: currency collapse and soaring prices.

#10 A photo of President Trump holding a hat that says “make Iran great again” while standing next to U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is causing a great deal of controversy all over social media…

#11 It is being reported that a very special protest in Tehran is being organized for Tuesday. Apparently the plan is for the protesters to march in the direction of the parliament building…

A Telegram channel representing merchants at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar is calling on shopkeepers across multiple bazaars to mobilize Tuesday (Jan. 6) at 12:00, urging coordinated marches towards the Parliament

#12 Does he know that something is about to happen? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning that if Israel is attacked, “the implications for Iran will be very dire”…

“President Trump and I share a determined position. We will not allow Iran to rebuild its ballistic missile industry, and of course, we will not allow it to resume its nuclear program that we significantly hit during Operation Rising Lion. “Our shared position on Iran remains. Zero enrichment capability, removing all the enriched uranium from Iranian territory, and strict and rigorous inspections over its nuclear sites. “When we discussed Iran, the popular uprising, not just in Tehran but elsewhere, it has only just begun, and in the meantime, has widely spread. We, in Israel, sympathize with the struggle of the Iranian people and with their aspirations for freedom and justice. It is very possible that we stand before a decisive moment, in which the Iranian people take their destiny into their own hands. “In any case, even before I visited the United States and during the visit, I clarified concerning military drills conducted by Iran just a few days ago, that if we are attacked, the implications for Iran will be very dire.”

#13 There is a rumor that Ayatollah Khamenei and his minions have a plan to flee the country…

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has a back-up plan to flee the country should his security forces fail to suppress protests or desert, according to an intelligence report shared with The Times. Khamenei, 86, plans to escape Tehran with a close circle of up to 20 aides and family, should he see that the army and security called on to quell the unrest are deserting, defecting or failing to follow orders. “The ‘plan B’ is for Khamenei and his very close circle of associates and family, including his son and nominated heir apparent, Mojtaba,” an intelligence source told The Times.

#14 Could Israel be about to go to war with Hezbollah again? Reports of fresh IDF airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday have prompted fresh speculation about this…

Israel’s air force struck areas in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday, saying they are home to infrastructure for the militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas. The strikes came a few days before Lebanon’s army commander is scheduled to brief the government on its mission of disarming Hezbollah in areas along the border with Israel. The strikes took place nearly two hours after Israel’s military Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted warnings on X that the military would strike targets for Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas groups in two villages in the eastern Bekaa Valley and two others in southern Lebanon.

#15 It appears that the Venezuelans do not intend to submit to the Trump administration. In fact, we are being told that authorities in Venezuela have initiated a nationwide hunt for anyone that helped the U.S. grab Nicolas Maduro…

Venezuelan authorities have been ordered to find and arrest anyone involved in supporting the military operation that led to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro. A state of emergency decree issued Saturday, but published Monday, orders police to “immediately begin the national search and capture of everyone involved in the promotion or support for the armed attack by the United States,” according to the text of the decree, Reuters reported.

#16 On Sunday, President Trump made some extremely alarming comments about Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and as a result many are speculating that military action against Colombia could be coming soon…

US President Donald Trump seemed to foreshadow a potential military operation in Colombia, denouncing the nation’s leader as a “sick man” who sells cocaine to Americans. The comments came days after the US launched a special forces raid in Venezuela, kidnapping both President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. “Colombia is very sick too. Run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the US, and he’s not gonna be doing it very long,” the president told reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday evening.

#17 Many are suggesting that taunting President Trump is probably only going to make military action against Colombia even more likely, but that is precisely what Petro has chosen to do…

Colombian President Gustavo Petro issued a stark three-word warning to President Donald Trump amid ramped-up attacks against alleged drug trafficking in Latin America: “Come get me!” “Come get me,” Petro said. “I’m waiting for you here. Don’t threaten me, I’ll wait for you right here if you want to.”

#18 There has been a lot of speculation that Cuba is high on President Trump’s hit list. Apparently Trump believes that Cuba is going to fall very soon, and he is saying that many Cuban Americans “are going to be very happy about this”…

“Cuba is ready to fall,” Trump said. “Cuba looks like it’s ready to fall. I don’t know if they’re going to hold out. But Cuba now has no income. They got all of their income from their Venezuela, from the Venezuelan oil. They’re not getting any of it. And Cuba is literally ready to fall.” Trump added: “You have a lot of great Cuban Americans who are going to be very happy about this.”

Every day there are even more war rumors to chew on.

I think that a lot of people enjoy having something exciting to talk about, but I think that we all need to reflect on where all of this is heading.

We have already been through two world wars.

A third world war was supposed to be unthinkable, but now here we are.

Let us hope that cooler heads eventually prevail, but I have a feeling that simply is not going to happen.

