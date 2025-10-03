Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
4h

More generally, Michael, have you read Zephaniah 2? If you do read it, you will see that the condition of Gaza is God's Wrath before your very eyes.

Next up, Joel 3, AKA Armegeddon.

The time is at hand. Russia,China, Iran, India all allied.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Charles's avatar
Charles
4h

My wife and I just went shopping at Costco. We have been putting it off for two weeks. Filled a grocery cart with $700 worth. We did buy extra but we figured the same cart a year or two past would have been $200-$300 less.

The main thing for us is to eat as healthy as we can. We do a small garden each summer and we eat what we grow and can the rest. Our cucumber crop was so large we could barely keep up. Ended up taking several boxes to church.

We are also ready for come what may like grid down survival. If you invest wisely you can protect yourself for a number of years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture