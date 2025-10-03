I hear from so many people that are deeply hurting right now. If you are one of those people, I want you to know that you aren’t alone. There really are millions of Americans that are completely stressed out over their finances. There really are millions of Americans that can’t seem to find work no matter how hard they try. And there really are millions of Americans that can’t believe how expensive things have become. Of course there is a small segment of our society that is doing perfectly fine. The wealth of the top 1 percent has reached $52 trillion, and CEO salaries have jumped 1,094 percent since 1978. Many of those that are sitting at the top of the economic pyramid wonder what all of the fuss is about. But for the rest of us, we know how badly economic conditions have deteriorated because we are living it every day. The following are 18 numbers which clearly show what direction things are going…

#1 According to ADP, the U.S. lost 32,000 jobs last month. That was the largest drop in two and a half years…

Private payrolls saw their biggest decline in 2½ years during September, a further sign of labor market weakening that compounds the data blackout accompanying the U.S. government shutdown. Companies shed a seasonally adjusted 32,000 jobs during the month, the biggest slide since March 2023, payrolls processing firm ADP reported Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for an increase of 45,000. In addition to the drop in September, the August payrolls number was revised to a loss of 3,000 from an initially reported increase of 54,000.

#2 The number of long-term unemployed workers in the United States has risen to the highest level since the pandemic…

As of August, the number of long-term unemployed people had risen to 1.9 million, according to government data — the highest level since 2021, when the nation was still reeling from the pandemic.

#3 Reuters is reporting that over 150,000 federal workers will permanently leave their jobs this week…

More than 150,000 federal employees will leave the U.S. government payroll this week after accepting buyouts – the largest single-year exodus of civil servants in nearly 80 years, triggering what unions and governance experts warn is a damaging loss of institutional expertise. The official resignations begin on Tuesday for workers who opted into a deferred exit program that kept them on the payroll through September. The buyouts are a cornerstone of President Donald Trump’s push to shrink the federal workforce, combining financial incentives with threats of dismissal for those who declined the offer.

#4 The number of movie jobs in Los Angeles County has fallen by 30 percent in just two years…

The far-left Wall Street Journal reports that at the end of 2024, there were only 100,000 motion picture jobs in Los Angeles County, compared to 142,000 two years earlier. That’s a 30 percent collapse.

#5 Approximately 900 GM employees are facing indefinite layoffs…

General Motors is placing 900 workers on indefinite layoff at Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas, the company told the Detroit Free Press on Oct. 1, as it retools the plant for production of the gas-powered Equinox. Those employees were placed on temporary layoff as of Sept. 4.

#6 Exxon has confirmed that it plans to eliminate 2,000 high paying jobs…

A spokesperson for Exxon confirmed to Barron’s on Tuesday that the company plans to cut 2,000 jobs, representing 3% to 4% of the energy company’s global workforce. The news was first reported by Bloomberg, which said Exxon sent a memo to employees noting the company is consolidating smaller offices into regional hubs as part of a long-term restructuring plan.

#7 The tech industry has laid off more than 166,000 workers so far in 2025.

#8 A 37-year-old tech worker that lost her job last November still hasn’t found work even though she has applied for hundreds of jobs…

When Anna Whitlock was let go from her job in the technology industry in November of 2024, she wasn’t worried about lining up a new position. The Washington state resident had 11 years of experience managing network infrastructure projects, a specialized role that involves equipping buildings with internet access, cameras and wifi security systems. “The last time I had to job search, I found something pretty easily,” she said. Almost a year later, the 37-year-old is still without a job. Whitlock said she has applied to hundreds of jobs — even for positions she’s overqualified for — to no avail.

#9 According to Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports, only 48 percent of U.S. adults under the age of 30 currently have a full-time job.

#10 Our standard of living has been steadily declining for a very long time. In 1950, more than 50 percent of 30-year-olds in the United States owned a home and were married. Today, that figure has fallen to just 13 percent…

Since the postwar era, the share of 30-year-olds in America with both a family and a home has plummeted—from about 52% in 1950 to just 13% in 2025. That’s a staggering 75% decline over 75 years.

#11 44.4 percent of Americans struggle to make their housing payments each month…

More than two in five (44.4%) U.S. homeowners and renters struggle to afford their regular rent or mortgage payments, according to a recent Redfin survey. We consider survey respondents to struggle with housing payments if they selected “I struggle greatly to afford them,” “I regularly struggle, but sometimes okay,” or “I sometimes struggle, but generally okay.”

#12 46 percent of Americans worry about debt every single day.

#13 Prices were slashed on 19.9 percent of home listings last month as the U.S. housing bubble starts to burst…

Nearly one in five American homes listed for sale reportedly saw a price cut in September, as rising inventory shifted more power to buyers. The number of listings with price cuts reached 19.9%, unchanged from August but up modestly from last year. Homes priced between $350,000 and $500,000 saw the steepest markdowns at 21.6%, while luxury properties over $1 million were less likely to see reductions, at just 13.3%, according to a Thursday report from Realtor.com.

#14 49 percent of Americans say that the cost of living is the biggest challenge that they are facing.

#15 67 percent of U.S. workers are now living paycheck to paycheck.

#16 The price of ground beef has risen more than 12 percent over the past year…

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index report for August showed a surge in beef prices over the past year. Ground beef prices were up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis in August, while beef roasts were up 13.6%, and steak prices were 16.6% higher.

#17 The number of cows in the United States has fallen to the lowest level since 1951…

Cattle rancher Mike Martz of Larson Farms in Maple Park, Illinois, told FOX Business’ Kelly Saberi that cattle inventories have declined in recent years due to drought affecting important ranching areas. “The real issue here is the drought that happened a number of years ago, and Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, the Southeast lost all their grass, all their forage. And when that happens, you’ve got to liquidate cows, and that’s what we’ve done,” Martz said. “We’ve got the lowest cow inventory since 1951, so that’s the cause of this.”

#18 The cost of living the American Dream for a lifetime has now reached 5 million dollars.

We haven’t seen anything like this since 2008 and 2009.

Of course I am entirely convinced that what we are facing will ultimately be far worse than 2008 and 2009.

If you are having a really tough time in 2025, it is so important to realize that you aren’t alone, and I also want you to understand that it isn’t your fault.

If you feel like you are drowning financially, or if you can’t find work no matter how much effort you put into your job search, it is not because you are a failure.

The truth is that the entire system has been failing for a long time, and now the consequences of decades of really bad decisions are overtaking us.

